50 New Things Under $30 On Amazon Prime That Are So Legit

One of my favorite things is opening my front door and discovering a perfectly crisp, brown cardboard box just sitting there waiting for me to carry inside and open. Even though I absolutely ordered whatever's in that box a day or two before, I'm somehow still weirdly surprised and delighted that it's managed to make its way through the world and onto my front stoop. (The magic of mail, I guess.) And here's the thing: I'm looking forward to being surprised when all these products under $30 on Amazon show up on my doorstep, too.

At under $30, each of these products are affordable enough that you won't have to think twice about adding them to your cart — yet they still manage to feel like a treat. Even better, a lot of these items are way under $20 — like the mini waffle maker that you'll use every Saturday morning and the body balm that'll hydrate literally every inch of your skin — which means there's something for those of us who are on a tighter budget.

Plus, all these products are on Amazon Prime, so you won't have to wait more than two days for that magical doorstep feeling.

1. This Mini Waffle Maker That's Just The Right Size For Small Kitchens DASH Mini Maker $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Make fluffy and crispy miniature waffles with this adorable mini waffle maker. Measuring in at 4 inches and weighing in at just 1 pound, it's perfect for small kitchens and solo breakfasts. The waffle maker features dual nonstick cooking plates, and it's available in colors like aqua, red, black, and silver.

2. A Car Phone Mount That Swivels And Has An Extendable Arm iOttie One Touch Car Phone Mount $25 | Amazon See On Amazon The patented one-touch mechanism on this car phone mount means you can secure and release the phone with just one hand. It pivots 225 degrees and features a telescopic arm that extends from 4 to 6.5 inches, so you can get the best viewing angle possible. Mount it to your windshield or dashboard.

3. This Gadget That Helps You Locate Your Lost Keys And Phone Cube Bluetooth Key Finder $25 | Amazon See On Amazon This Bluetooth key finder will come in handy when you misplace your things. Pair it with your smartphone, then attach it to your key ring, purse, or another easily lost item. When you need to locate it, use the tracking app on your phone to ping it. It works in reverse, too; you can use the device to flash, ring, and vibrate your phone whenever you misplace it.

4. A Soft Bamboo Sleeping Mask That Won't Snag Your Hair Infinity Travel Bamboo Eye Mask $15 | Amazon See On Amazon This eye mask is made from bamboo fabric which is three times softer and more breathable than cotton. The all-around design also blocks out light completely, and the fabric-covered band prevents hair snagging. It's machine-washable and available in several colors.

5. This Essential Oil Diffuser That Looks Like An Adorable Elephant Elephant Aroma Diffuser $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Cheer up your space with this aromatherapy diffuser that looks like a cute elephant. Perfectly sized for bookshelves, nightstands, and desktops, the ceramic diffuser slowly releases the scents of your favorite essential oils without the need for water, batteries, or electricity. Not an elephant person? You can opt for a fox, giraffe, monkey, owl, or forest mushroom.

6. An Aloe-Infused Toothpaste That Shouldn't Irritate Sensitive Teeth hello Sensitivity Relief Toothpaste $4 | Amazon See On Amazon Reviewers have written that this toothpaste for sensitive teeth is "truly the best" and "leaves my mouth feeling totally fresh and tingly." It's formulated with natural ingredients like xylitol, soothing aloe, and moisturizing coconut oil to fend off cavities while gently whitening teeth and strengthen enamel. Plus, it helps minimize sensitivity. The mint-flavored paste is free of dyes and artificial sweeteners.

7. A Portable Aromatherapy Balm That You Can Take Along In Your Purse Scentered Portable Aromatherpy Balm $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Roll this portable aromatherapy balm along your temples or wrists to instantly soothe your senses. The mess-free balm is made with a base of shea butter, moringa, and beeswax — and it's infused with stress-reducing essential oils like chamomile, jasmine, and cedarwood. Check out the other blends for happiness, sleeping, improved focus, and more.

8. This Seaweed Bath Soap That Purifies And Exfoliates Skin The Seaweed Bath Co. Exfoliating Detox Body Soap $7 | Amazon See On Amazon Deeply cleanse and detoxify your body with this exfoliating soap made from bladderwrack seaweed that's packed with more than 65 skin-purifying vitamins and minerals. This powerhouse soap also includes exfoliating Arabica coffee, elasticity-building cinnamon, purifying charcoal powder, and a blend of hydrating Hawaiian Kukui, coconut, and olive oils.

9. The Black Charcoal Toothpaste That Whitens Your Teeth Hello Activated Charcoal Toothpaste (2 Pack) $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Who would have thought that you can get whiter teeth by using a dark-colored toothpaste? Well, that's just what you'll get with this activated charcoal toothpaste that brightens up your pearly whites. It's mint-flavored and made with other safe and natural ingredients like coconut and tea tree oil. Bonus: The toothpaste comes with a toothbrush that has activated charcoal bristles for an even deeper cleaning.

10. A Fork-And-Chopstick Combo So You Can Eat Sushi With Ease fusionstix The Fork Chopsticks Combo Utensil $6 | Amazon See On Amazon This genius combination of a fork and chopsticks is the perfect eating utensil: You can use it to pick up delicate pieces of sushi, scoop up rice, or spear a piece of chicken. It's dishwasher-safe and BPA-free. Choose from four colors: licorice, lime green, tangerine, and watermelon.

11. This Reusable Food Storage Bag That's Made Of Silicone Stasher Reusable 1/2-Gallon Food Storage Bag $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Help save the environment and your grocery bill with this reusable food storage bag. Made from BPA-free silicone, the half-gallon pouch is self-sealing as well as microwave-, dishwasher-, and freezer-safe. You can also stick it in boiling water to cook sous vide. The reusable bag is also available in sandwich and snack sizes.

12. This Stainless Steel Drink Insulator That Works With Cans Of All Sizes BrüMate Hopsulator Trio 3-in-1 Glass and Can Cooler $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep your beer, cider, or soda at the perfect temperature with this versatile three-in-one can insulator that's made with double-walled stainless steel and a layer of copper. It's big enough for 16-ounce cans, but — when used with the adaptor gel pack — snug enough for 12-ounce cans. And if you like it, you can just use it as a pint glass.

13. A Nightlight That Projects The Stars Onto Your Ceiling MOKOQI Star Nightlight Projector $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Take the dome cover off this nightlight projector and you can sleep under the stars without leaving your bedroom. You can toggle between eight color-changing options, multiple rotation speeds, and a timer setting. Want to use it as a regular nightlight? Just leave dome cover on.

14. This Panini Press, Because You Deserve A Superior Grilled Cheese DASH Compact Panini Press $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Make grilled cheese, tuna melts, and hot turkey sandwiches on this panini press. It heats up in just a couple minutes and features two nonstick cooking plates for even results. And since it's super compact, it's easy to store in a cupboard so it's out of the way when it's off. Choose from red and aqua.

15. This Mess-Free Way To Whip Up Some Pancake Batter Whiskware Pancake Batter Mixer $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Perhaps the easiest way to whip up Sunday breakfast, this pancake batter mixer features measurement markings on the side plus a wire whisk that mixes all the ingredients while you shake it. The sturdy base keeps it from tipping over on the counter, and the pressure-release cap lets you squeeze out the perfect dollop onto the griddle. Use it for waffles and crepes too.

16. These Brush Heads That Turn Your Power Drill Into A Power Scrubber RevoClean Power Drill Cleaning Brush Set (4 Pieces) $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Turn the power drill in your toolbox into a cleaning machine with these power drill cleaning attachments. The set comes with two brushes, a sponge, and a scrubber, so you can deep-clean countertops, shower doors, granite, bathtubs, sinks, stainless steel, chrome fixtures, tiles, and more. Just attach one onto the head of your drill, turn it on, and scrub.

17. The Flexible Stick Plunger That's So Much Easier To Use ToiletShroom Revolutionary Plunger $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Standard plungers can be a bit tricky to maneuver and they often splash water everywhere while you use them (yikes), but this skinny, flexible plunger clears clogged toilets with minimal effort: Just insert the stick at a low angle and push several times. It also comes with a discreet, narrow caddy — so you can keep it next to the toilet and have it on hand at all times.

18. A Handheld Gadget That Helps You Open Tough Jar Lids Kuhn Rikon The Gripper Jar Opener $16 | Amazon See On Amazon If you prefer some assistance while opening tight containers, then this no-strain jar opener is for you. Just place it on top and rotate the knob to tighten the opener's jaw around the lid. Then, hold the jar of bottle in your other hand and use the opener's handle to gently loosen the lid. It works with caps and lids from 1 to 3.5 inches in diameter.

19. The Hydrating Electrolyte Powder That's Equivalent To 3 Cups Of Water Aqua + Immunity Hydration with Benefits Electrolyte Mix (15 Pack) $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Get powerful hydration — and boost your immunity at the same time — with these electrolyte powder packets. One sachet is equivalent to three bottles of water and is packed with aminos, essential vitamins, and essential electrolytes, all of which work to restore your hydration levels while strengthening your immune system. Plus, reviewers have claimed that they "love" the watermelon flavor that's "less boring than chugging regular water." Of course, consult your doctor before adding this supplement to your routine.

20. These Detox Foot Pads That Help With Pain Relief Samsali Foot Patches (20 Pack) $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Reviewers swear by the effectiveness of these detox foot pads. They adhere to the soles of your feet where they draw out toxins and promote circulation, relieve muscle tension, reduce stress, and support the metabolism. One user wrote, "The first time I used these, I woke up pain free the next morning." Each set comes with 20 pads in four scents: green tea, lavender, ginger, and rose.

21. The Highly-Rated Dishcloths That Resist Bacteria Growth Lunatec Odor-Free Dishcloths (4 Pack) $9 | Amazon See On Amazon When people go to the trouble of rating mere dishcloths, you know they've got to be good — and these dishcloths have garnered over 1,500 impressive 5-star ratings. The extra-large clothes resist odor and bacterial growth (since they're quick-drying), last three times longer than standard sponges, and are safe to use on nonstick cookware. Each set comes with four.

22. A Cream That Helps Reduce Inflammation And Pain Penetrex Inflammation Formulation Pain Relief Cream $19 | Amazon See On Amazon With more than 29,000 glowing reviews, this pain-relieving cream is a true favorite. It's formulated with ingredients like MSM, vitamin B6, and arnica to help relieve joint inflammation, soothe pain, and reduce swelling. Massage it onto your skin for fast topical pain relief and to speed up muscle recovery after strains or strenuous workouts.

23. These Wet Wipes That Are Infused With Soothing Aloe DUDE Wipes Flushable Wet Wipes (30 Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep it clean — no matter where you go — with these unscented, flushable wet wipes. They're 25% larger than standard wipes, and they're infused with skin-soothing ingredients like aloe and vitamin E. Each order comes with 30 individually packaged clothes for convenient portability.

24. A Natural Deodorant That Smells Like Coconut And Vanilla Native Natural Deodorant $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Reviewers have written that this natural deodorant is "a godsend" and the "best natural deodorant I have ever used." Instead of using harsh ingredients like aluminum, it opts for coconut oil, shea butter, baking soda, and probiotics to help you stay sweat-free. The deodorant is available in three scents: coconut and vanilla, eucalyptus and mint, and lavender and rose.

25. This Acupressure Mat That's So Much Cheaper Than Acupuncture Sivan Acupressure Mat and Pillow $25 | Amazon See On Amazon The thousands of acu-points on this acupressure mat and pillow work to stimulate your body's trigger points; this can ease muscle tension, promote blood flow, reduce stress, optimize energy levels, and promote a balanced sleep-wake cycle. It's a lot like acupuncture — but much more affordable and with no needles involved.

26. A Wrench Adaptor So You Don't Have To Buy A Bunch Of Tools RAK Universal Socket Wrench Adaptor $15 | Amazon See On Amazon This wrench adaptor features hardened steel springs that automatically adjust to grip hex nuts, hooks, screws, and bolts of all shapes and sizes. Just attach it to a power drill or ratchet wrench and it's ready to go. Cheaper than investing in multiple tools, the adaptor is perfect for for home improvement projects, bike and car repairs, and carpentry.

27. This Makeup Remover Pen Made With Olive Oil And Honey Superface Makeup Remover Pen $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Instantly erase makeup mistakes and smudges with this makeup remover pen. Formulated with olive and honey, it removes stray eyeliner, brow pencil, eyeshadow fallout, and lipstick with just a few swipes — without having to start the whole makeup application process over again. Bonus: The pen doubles as balm to hydrate lips and cuticles.

28. These Clips That Manage And Organize Charging Cables Blue Key World Cable Clips (6 Pack) $7 | Amazon See On Amazon Use these cable clips to corral your cables and prevent fraying caused by tight curves. They adhere to any surface and feature a cutout that accommodates cables of various sizes. Each pack comes with six, so you'll have enough for your phone, tablet, laptop, and more.

29. The Multitool Keychain That'll Keep You Prepared At All Times Swiss+Tech 7-in-1 Key Ring Multitool $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Use this keychain multitool to make small repairs or just have it on hand for minor emergencies. The keychain features five pop-out tools: a Phillips screwdriver, a flat screwdriver, a knife, an awl, and a bottle opener — along with an LED flashlight that delivers more than 100,000 hours of illumination.

30. A Super Lightweight Backpack That Folds Into A Pouch For Portability ZOMAKE Ultra Lightweight Packable Backpack $16 | Amazon See On Amazon This ultra-lightweight packable backpack folds up into a tiny inch pouch, making it the perfect backpack for traveling; stick it in your suitcase, tote, or car glove compartment. It's water-resistant and features one large main compartment, one front zippered compartment, and two mesh side pockets. Choose from 13 colors like army green, coral, black, and yellow.

31. A Tea Tree Oil Body Wash That Combats Itchiness And Irritation Natural Riches Tea Tree Oil Body Wash $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Tea tree oil is the star ingredient in this body wash, working to deeply cleanse while soothing itchiness and inflammation. It even helps fight against fungus, bacteria, and odor. The foamy wash is complemented by other essential oils — like invigorating peppermint and eucalyptus — along with moisturizers like aloe, coconut, and jojoba oils.

32. A Konjac And French Red Clay Sponge To Gently Exfoliate Sensitive Skin MY Konjac Sponge with French Red Clay $10 | Amazon See On Amazon If you have sensitive skin, it can be tricky to find an exfoliator that's both gentle and effective. This konjac sponge is just the ticket, though. Made from the root of the konjac plant, it gently sloughs away the top layer of skin. This one is also infused with mineral-rich French red clay which works to soothe irritation and minimize redness.

33. A Moisturizing Eye Gel That Diminishes Unwanted Puffiness Baebody Eye Gel $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Give the delicate skin around your eyes some tender loving care with this moisturizing eye gel that reduces puffiness while minimizing the appearance of dark circles. It's formulated with skin-nourishing ingredients like vitamin E and amino acids to add deep hydration, along with a peptide complex to stimulate collagen production for plumper, firmer skin.

34. The Rose Water That'll Balance Your Skin And Give It A Glow Teddie Organics Rose Water $18 | Amazon See On Amazon There are so many beauty uses for this organic, antioxidant-rich rose water: Spray it on your face to balance your skin's pH and absorb excess oils, spritz it to set your makeup with a dewy glow, or use it to soothe skin irritation, redness, and sunburns. You can even add it to your bath for a relaxing, floral scent. It's alcohol-free and contains no additives.

35. This Cosmetics Organizer Worthy Of A Department Store Makeup Counter Jerrybox Rotating Makeup Organizer $21 | Amazon See On Amazon I love this rotating makeup organizer because it make any vanity or bathroom counter feel like a department store makeup counter. It's also just a super practical way to store your cosmetics, since you can see where everything is (instead of having to dig through a jumbled bag). The shelves are all height-adjustable, so you can fit everything in — even that extra-tall bottle of body lotion.

36. These Charcoal Air Fresheners That Fight Odor Without Fragrance OLIVIA & AIDEN Activated Bamboo Charcoal Air Fresheners (5 Pack) $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Neutralize odors — without relying on overpowering fragrances — with these air freshener bags. The bags are filled with eco-friendly activated bamboo charcoal to naturally deodorize and absorb moisture. They're perfectly sized for closets, bathrooms, gym bags, and cars. Hot tip: Set them in the sun for a couple hours every few months to reactivate the charcoal's odor-fighting capabilities.

37. These Unbreakable Wine Glasses That Squish Into Your Picnic Bag Jokel Unbreakable Silicone Wine Glasses (Set of 4) $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Pour your rosé into these unbreakable wine glasses and you can sip worry-free in the backyard, by the pool, or on picnics. Made from platinum-cured silicone, the glasses are delightfully squishy, so you can stuff them into your picnic basket or bag. However, they're sturdy enough to hold 12 ounces of wine. Each set comes with four BPA-free, dishwasher-safe glasses.

38. This Powder Treatment That Helps Unclog Pores Mario Badescu Silver Powder $12 | Amazon See On Amazon This totally unique pore treatment powder by Mario Badescu works to absorb excess oil, unclog pores, and prevent blackheads. It's formulated with skin-friendly ingredients like kaolin clay and zinc oxide, and it's super easy to use: Just dip a cotton ball in the powder, press it onto your skin, and then wipe it off with a little toner after 10 minutes.

39. A Nail-Strengthening Cream That Repairs Cracks And Peels Hard as Hoof Nail Strengthening Cream $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Moisturize cuticles, strengthen fragile nails and prevent splits, and cracks with this nail cream. It's packed with calcium, vitamins, and jojoba oil — and it can be used on its own or with nail polish (under it or over it). One reviewer wrote, "I have very weak nails, have tried multiple strengthening products, and this is the only one that actually worked."

40. This Overnight Lip Mask That Gives You A Softer Pucker Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Apply this overnight lip mask before bed and wake up to a softer, smoother pucker. The vitamin C-rich mask sloughs off rough skin cells for a smoother surface in the morning, and it comes in various scents like berry, grapefruit, and apple lime. One customer wrote, "After the first use, I woke up with soft, supple lips for the first time in years."

41.These Brightening Sheet Masks Made With Rose Water, Honey, And More Knours. Sweet Enough Rescue Masks (5 Pack) $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Revive your complexion with these microfiber sheet masks drenched in various skin-loving ingredients like rose centifolia water, honey extract, and chamomile flower extract. They work together to brighten your complexion while adding hydration. All three ingredients are antioxidant-heavy, which means they'll also work to soothe irritation and protect your skin.

42. This Deeply Hydrating Skin Balm You Can Use Almost Anywhere La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Baume B5 $15 | Amazon See On Amazon You will get so much use out of this moisturizing skin balm because it can be used almost anywhere: your face, lips, knees, elbows, hands, and more. The non-oily cream deeply hydrates and repairs dry, cracked skin with ingredients like shea butter, panthenol, thermal spring water, and glycerin. It's dermatologist-tested and safe for sensitive skin.

43. This Magnesium Oil That Helps Soothe Headaches And Sore Muscles Magnesium Solace Dead Sea Magnesium Oil $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Magnesium is one of nature's cure's for migraines, restless legs, sore muscles, and stress. Interestingly, your body can absorb this magnesium oil particularly well through your skin, which is why this spray bottle is so great. Naturally sourced, the oil undergoes a six-step purification process for the most potent and effective results possible.

44. These Foot Socks Lined In Moisturizing Gel To Sooth Dry Skin NatraCure Moisturizing Gel Socks $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Slip on these moisturizing socks to hydrate your feet and repair dry, cracked heels. They're lined in a medical-grade gel along with botanicals like jojoba and grape seed oil. The heat of your feet activates the release of these oils, allowing them to deeply penetrate your skin. The socks are hypoallergenic, dermatologist-tested, and feature non-slip grips on the bottoms.

45. This Holder That Protects Toothbrushes From Dust Wekity Toothbrush Holder and Automatic Dispenser $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep the bristles of your toothbrush protected from dust and airborne debris with this toothbrush holder. With space for up to five toothbrushes, the wall-mounted holder also features two toothpaste dispensers as well as four gargle cups that attach to the top and bottom of the holder for easy storage.

46. These Unique Hangers That Let You Pack So Much More Into Your Closet Wonder Hangers (10-Pack) $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Create much more space on your closet rod with these genius clothes hangers, which can hold up to 30 pounds each. They're all outfitted with five hooks: Place your existing hangers on each one to stagger your clothes vertically. Every order comes with 10, giving you enough room to store up to 50 garments.

47. A USB Car Charger With An Additional AC Outlet Foval USB and AC Car Charger $13 | Amazon See On Amazon This highly-rated car charger is super versatile since it's outfitted with two USB ports and an AC outlet. In other words, you can charge your phone and tablet, and you can also power up your laptop. And even though it's powerful, it's still compact — about the size of a credit card.

48. This Flexible Water Bottle That Rolls Up When It's Empty Nomader Collapsible Water Bottle $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Save space in your backpack with this collapsible water bottle that rolls up small once you're done drinking from it. Made from flexible silicone, it features a 100% leakproof cap and a carrying strap. It's dishwasher-safe, BPA-free, and comes in neutrals like gray and black as well as bright colors like blue and orange.

49. An Over-The-Sink Dish Rack That Rolls Up To Save Space Surpahs Over the Sink Dish Drying Rack $26 | Amazon See On Amazon Instead of using a dish rack that takes up a whole bunch of counter space, use this dish-drying rack that fits right over your kitchen sink. Made from silicone-coated steel, it's heat-resistant up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit — and when the dishes are done drying, can be rolled up and stashed in a cupboard or drawer. It's BPA-free and dishwasher-safe.