50 Cheap Things On Amazon That Are So Weird They're Actually Brilliant

Saving money is never a bad idea — however, it's not always easy to resist whipping out your credit card whenever you see a hot deal. (What can I say? I'm a sucker for bargains.) That includes the out-of-the-ordinary items available online, too, because most Amazon products are so weird that they're brilliant. Tons of them are also cheap, so don't worry about accidentally splurging.

What do I mean by "cheap"? Ideally, whatever I'm looking at is less than $30. And when I say "weird," I'm talking about the things you'd never imagine using day to day, like a spiky silicone shampoo brush that gives you a message while you clean your hair. It's weird, but it's brilliant. There's even a flexible plunger that makes it easier to un-clog a toilet. How has someone never thought of that before? Oh, and don't get me started on the ice maker that turns into an ice bucket; it's pure genius.

Has my spending strategy worked so far? As long as you stick with the weird-but-brilliant Amazon products, you'll never be disappointed. Keep scrolling for my go-to picks.

1. The Dry Shampoo That Actually Adds Volume To Your Hair Hair Dance Dry Shampoo Powder $10 | Amazon See On Amazon When it's been a few days since you've washed your hair, this lavender-scented dry shampoo can help rejuvenate your strands. The formula is organic as well as free from any talc, parabens, or phthalates. And unlike other dry shampoos that are tinted, this one can be used on different hair colors.

2. A Tongue Scraper Made From Medical-Grade Stainless Steel BASIC CONCEPTS Tongue Scraper (2-Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only is this tongue scraper made from medical-grade stainless steel, but it's also completely rustproof as well as BPA-free. The wide scraping head helps clean your whole tongue with one stroke, helping to remove odor-causing bacteria — and many reviewers raved about how they work "better than the plastic" ones.

3. This Silicone Shampoo Brush That Helps Massage Away Dirt HEETA Shampoo Brush $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether your head feels extra-grimy or you're in the mood for a massage, this shampoo brush can help. The soft silicone bristles gently massage away dirt, and can even help stimulate blood flow in your scalp. Plus, the handle on the back helps you maintain a firm grip in the shower.

4. A Weighted Hula Hoop That Adds Fun To Any Workout leofit Weighted Hula Hoop $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Tired of jogging around the neighborhood? Give this weighted hula hoop a try the next time you're bored with your exercise routine. It's coated in thick, nonslip foam — and the sections even dissemble so that you can take it with you to the gym.

5. The Filtered Shower Head That Turns Your Bathroom Into A Spa Nosame Filter Shower Head $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Designed to screw onto any standard hose, this filtered shower head helps remove impurities from your water to give you an indulgent, spa-like experience. It features three modes: rainfall, massage, or jet — and many reviewers raved about how it helped soften their bathroom's hard water.

6. An Angry Mama Gadget That Helps You Clean Messy Microwaves Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Do you have hardened food splatters stuck all over the inside of your microwave? Let this Angry Mama kitchen gadget help you clean it out. Simply fill her up with vinegar and water, and then let her spin for about five minutes. The steam that erupts out of her head will help loosen up food stains, allowing you to wipe it out with a damp towel afterwards.

7. This Mini Bag Sealer That Helps Keep Snacks Fresh Sealer Mini Bag Sealer $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Regular chip clips aren't airtight, whereas this miniature bag sealer can help keep air out of your favorite snack bags. It only takes a few quick seconds to heat up, and it features a built-in slicer for opening bags. Simply provide two of your own AA batteries and it'll be ready to go.

8. A Fake Collar That Adds Style Without The Undershirt Shinywear Fake Collar Shirt $10 | Amazon See On Amazon You don't have to wear a dress shirt underneath your sweater to achieve the look you want — just use this fake collar. It gives you the same adorably layered look, but without the entire undershirt. One reviewer even wrote that it's "great for putting under sweaters, because it doesn’t make you overheat in them."

9. The Nail Clipper With A Built-In Splash Guard GLAMFIELDS Nail Clipper with Catcher $9 | Amazon See On Amazon The splashguard on this nail clipper can help keep your nail clippings right where they are as you trim. Both the clipper and splashguard are made from stainless steel, and each order even comes with a leather travel pouch.

10. A Broom Holder That Can Store So Much More Home- It Mop and Broom Holder $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Got a storage closet that's overflowing with cleaning supplies? Tidy up those mops and brooms with this mounted holder. There are slots for up to five tools, as well as six hooks between them where you can hang towels or scrubbers. And if you put it in your garage, you can also use it to store gardening or sports equipment.

11. This Flexible Plunger That Reaches Deep To Dislodge Clogs ToiletShroom Plunger $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Unlike traditional plungers, this one features a flexible cone-shaped head that reaches deep into pipes to eliminate clogs. The handle is made from rustproof stainless steel (not wood or plastic), and each order also comes with a covered caddy to keep it out of sight.

12. A Decorative Film That Adds Privacy To Windows rabbitgoo Privacy Window Film $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether the sun is beaming straight into your eyes or if you want some more privacy, this decorative film is a must-have. You can also reposition it if need be, as it stays attached to glass using static — not adhesive. And unlike other privacy films, this one has a slight color-changing effect dependent on the lighting.

13. An Over-The-Door Closet Rod For When You Need More Space HOLDN’ STORAGE Over the Door Closet Valet $10 | Amazon See On Amazon If your closet is overflowing and there's no space for anything else, it might be time to grab this over-the-door closet rod. It adds more than 3 feet of closet space to any standard-sized door — and it's even so sturdy that it can support up to 35 pounds.

14. A Lavender-Scented Pillow Spray To Help Ease Your Mind For Sleep Muse Apothecary Aromatic and Calming Pillow Mist $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Allow the soothing lavender essential oils in this pillow spray to help ease your mind so you're ready for bed. The plant-based formula is completely organic, cruelty-free, as well as vegan. Many reviewers raved about how it "smells great" — and you can even use it to refresh your room from unwanted odors.

15. This Exfoliating Brush With Built-In Massage Nodules C.S.M. Body Brush $10 | Amazon See On Amazon It doesn't matter whether you decide to use this brush wet or dry; either way, it'll still help exfoliate away old skin from all over your body. The massages nodules nestled amongst the bristles can help stimulate blood circulation along with the bristles, while the canvas strap on the back helps you maintain a firm grip.

16. A Face Roller Made From Genuine Jade Stone BAIMEI Facial Roller & Gua Sha Set $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only is this roller made from real jade stone, but it can also help stimulate blood circulation in your complexion. It's also great for helping to calm unwanted puffiness or inflammation, this one is made with high-quality parts that won't leave it squeaking.

17. A Wide-Angle Rear View Mirror That Helps You See Even More ELUTO Wide Angle Rear View Mirror $14 | Amazon See On Amazon This wide-angle rear-view mirror gives you an increased field of vision to help you change lanes while driving. The best part? Installation doesn't require any tools; it's as easy as clipping it onto your original mirror, and then adjusting the angle to your liking.

18. A Duster That Cleans 3 Blinds At The Same Time RUIMAICAN Window Blind Duster (6-Pieces) $12 | Amazon See On Amazon You don't have to waste time cleaning each individual window blind; just allow this duster to clean three at once. The microfiber sleeves latch onto dirt on the top and bottom of your blinds, while the radian arms are designed to suit nearly any type of Venetian blinds. Plus, each order also comes with six reusable sleeves.

19. An Ice Cube Tray That Doubles As A Drink Bucket XUECHEN Ice Cube Mold Bucket $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Tired of your ice cube tray spilling all over your freezer? You'll definitely want to check out this bucket version. Simply add water between the outer and inner walls, then add the lid before putting it in the freezer. Once frozen, you'll be able to pop all your frozen cubes out into the main chamber — and you can even use it as a chiller bucket for drinks.

20. A Pair Of Pan Scrapers For Stubborn Dried-On Food Lodge Grill and Pan Scrapers (2-Pack) $7 | Amazon See On Amazon These scrapers are ideal for cast iron cookware, but they'll still work on regular pans covered with burnt-on food. They're made from tough polycarbonate that's heat-resistant up to 275 degrees Fahrenheit, and the teeth running along the edges are designed to fit any standard Lodge Grill Pan.

21. The Foot Peel That Reveals Soft Skin In Just 2 Weeks Gaobeisi-Makeups Foot Peel Masks (5-Pack) $13 | Amazon See On Amazon There's no scrubbing or exfoliating necessary when you're using this foot peel. Allow your feet to soak in the serum for about one hour, and then watch as the outer layer of skin peels away to reveal baby-soft feet in just two weeks. One reviewer even raved that it only took one day for her feet to start peeling.

22. A Hot Air Brush That Dries & Styles At The Same Time Weefun Hot Air Brush $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Curl this hot air brush away from your roots while the blast of warm air adds volume to your hair while drying it. It's made with negative ionic technology to help reduce unwanted frizz as well as infuse shine.

23. The Tool That Helps You Clean Into Tight Gaps Trycooling Groove Gap Cleaning Tool $6 | Amazon See On Amazon With fray-resistant nylon bristles that reach deep into tight spaces, this brush is a must-have for old window tracks, grout, and more. The handle is elevated so that your hand won't block your view of whatever you're cleaning — and there's even a scraper on the end for extra-stubborn bits of dirt.

24. A Miniature Humidifier That Looks Cute On Your Desk AmuseNd USB Cool Mist Humidifier $14 | Amazon See On Amazon You've gotta admit, this miniature cactus humidifier is cute — and with a full reservoir, it can even produce up to four hours of continuous steam. Power it using a USB port on your computer, or even plug it into the wall if you have the outlet space.

25. This Stainless Steel Comb That Separates Your Eyelashes TEOYALL Eyelash Comb (2-Pack) $5 | Amazon See On Amazon Eyelash combs made from plastic have nothing on these metal ones, as the ultra-thin tines gently separate each individual lash. The tines are made from high-quality stainless steel — and the base is also curved to fit the natural contour of your eye.

26. A Food Chopper That Doesn't Need Electricity Chef'n Hand-Powered Food Chopper $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Sometimes the simplest gadgets are the best, like this food chopper. Since it's powered by hand instead of electricity, it's perfect for cramped kitchens with limited outlets, RVs, or even camping trips. "I love that it can coarse chop or fine chop," wrote one reviewer. "It's great for making small batches of salsa, chopping up eggs for egg salad, and various other things."

27. These Saver Sheets That Help Keep Veggies Fresh THE FRESHGLOW Co Reuseable Food Saver Sheets (8-Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Tired of discovering your veggies have gone bad before you were able to eat them? Just keep them wrapped in these food saver sheets. They help keep produce fresh for up to four times longer than they would keep without. Plus, each sheet is reusable as well as compostable.

28. A Hair Towel Made From Absorbent Microfiber DuraComfort Essentials Microfiber Hair Towel $11 | Amazon See On Amazon This highly absorbent microfiber hair towel can help get your strands extra-dry before going underneath a dryer. It's large enough to fit hair with different lengths, and it can even help reduce unwanted frizz.

29. The Drain Catcher That Helps Hair Stay Out Of Your Pipes Gotega Drain Hair Catchers (5-Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon A visit from the plumber is almost never cheap, whereas this pack of five drain stoppers is available for just $10. They help prevent bits of debris and hair from entering your pipes, while the nonslip exterior help keep them in place over your drain. Plus, they'll work with nearly any type of drain — from your laundry room to the bathroom.

30. A Volcanic Stone Face Roller That Helps Absorb Excess Oil REVLON Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Face Roller $10 | Amazon See On Amazon You don't have to use wasteful blotter sheets to create a matte look on your skin — grab this reusable face roller instead. The volcanic stone massages your complexion as it absorbs excess oil, and it's even reusable after a quick rinse. The best part? Many reviewers raved about how it "really works."

31. These Silicone Garlic Peelers That Are Beyond Easy To Use Maxracy Silicone Garlic Peeler (2-Pack) $6 | Amazon See On Amazon Not a fan of that sticky, post-cooking garlic smell? You can keep your hands free of unwanted odor by peeling cloves with these tubes. They're made from food-grade silicone that grips onto the peel with a few gentle rolls back-and-forth — and each one is also completely mold-proof.

32. A Knee Pillow That Can Help Alleviate Back Pain Contour Leg & Knee Foam Support Pillow $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Pop this orthopedic pillow between your legs, and it can help keep your spine properly aligned in order to help alleviate back pain. It's filled with ultra-soft memory foam that contours to the shape of your body, and it even features ventilation holes throughout to help you stay cool while you sleep.

33. This Bra Liner That Helps Prevent Unwanted Sweat Stains On Your Shirt Belly Bandit Don't Sweat-It Bra Liners $20 | Amazon See On Amazon During hot weather or even heated workout sessions, a bra liner like this one is convenient (depending on how much you perspire). It's made from soft fabric that absorbs moisture to help you stay dry, and it easily hooks right underneath your bra.

34. An Under-The-Bed Light That Only Turns On When You Get Up Vansky Motion Activated Bed Light $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Install this LED light underneath your bed, and it'll help you navigate through the dark anytime you get up in the middle of the night. The auto-shutoff feature can be adjusted from 30 seconds to 10 minutes — and since it's motion-activated, it'll only turn on when it senses someone in the room.

35. The Liquid Brow Pencil That Provides All-Day Coverage Moonkong Microblading Eyebrow Pencil $13 | Amazon See On Amazon You won't have to worry about your brows fading halfway through the day if you color them with this liquid pencil. It's the fraction of the cost of a professional microblading session, and the formula is even waterproof as well as smudge-proof. Choose from four different tints: brown, dark brown, grey, or black.

36. A Pair Of Scrubbers That Help Exfoliate Your Complexion roochaa Silicone Face Scrubber (2-Pack) $5 | Amazon See On Amazon I've been using silicone scrubbers like these ones for a few months now, and they genuinely do a great job of cleansing my pores as well as exfoliating away flakes. They're made from high-quality silicone that's suitable for sensitive skin, and there's also a handle on the back so you can grip them in the shower.

37. The Nail Gel That Works As A Top & Bottom Coat Ontel Armor Nail Gel $10 | Amazon See On Amazon If your nails are chipping or flaking, you might want to use this gel coat during your next manicure. It can help strengthen weak nails, as well as protect them from further damage. And since you can use it as a top or base coat, it can even help you save money in the long run.

38. The Laundry Bags That Can Help Preserve Your Delicates BAGAIL Mesh Laundry Bags (5-Pack) $9 | Amazon See On Amazon I can't tell you how many times I've opened my dryer, only to discover all my delicates have tumbled themselves into a knotted mess — but these laundry bags fix that. Not only do they keep my delicates separate from the rest of my wash, but they're also great for keeping socks together. And if you like to travel, you can even use them to separate dirty clothes from clean in your suitcase.

39. This Brush That Helps Sweep Dust From Your Keyboard OXO Good Grips Sweep & Swipe Laptop Cleaner $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether your keyboard is dusty or your tablet is full of fingerprints, this double-sided brush can help. One end features retractable bristles that reach underneath keyboards to get rid of dirt, while the other has a microfiber pad that clears away smudges. Plus, one reviewer raved that it "does a great job wiping off the smudges and such."

40. These Ultra-Absorbent Dishcloths Made With Cellulose LAZI Swedish Dishcloths (10-Pack) $15 | Amazon See On Amazon These dishcloths are not only made from eco-friendly cellulose, but they're also gentle enough to use on nonstick cookware. They easily scrub through tough dirt and dried-on food, and they're able to absorb up to 20 times their weight in water. Plus, you can reuse each one more than 50 times.

41. This Pore Vacuum For Extra-Stubborn Blackheads X-CHENG Blackhead Remover Vacuum $22 | Amazon See On Amazon When serums and peels aren't effective on stubborn blackheads, it might be time to give this pore vacuum a try. The suction is adjustable up to three levels, and it even comes with six interchangeable heads to help you exfoliate and cleanse your pores.

42. A Pack Of Touch-Up Razors For Unwanted Facial Hair Schick Hydro Silk Exfoliating Dermaplaning Tool (3-Pack) $5 | Amazon See On Amazon These razors feature a slim design to help you remove unwanted peach fuzz, eyebrow hair, and more. They also help exfoliate your skin where they trim, and the travel-friendly size makes them perfect for midday touch-ups if you want them.

43. The Clips That Help Keep Your Bed Sheets From Riding Up Raytour Bed Sheet Holder Straps (4-Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Few things interrupt a good night's sleep like my sheets riding up, which is why I like to keep them secured down with a set of clips like these. The straps are adjustable (depending on how deep your mattress is), and the clamps are even plated with rustproof nickel.

44. A Pack Of Plate Clips That Keep Your Dips Separated Guyuyii Dip Clips (8-Pieces) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Add one of these clips to your plate, and it'll keep your dips and sauces separate so that the rest of your meal doesn't get soggy. They also work great for other small snacks, like peanuts or almonds — and each one is made from food-safe plastic that shouldn't scratch your dinnerware.

45. A Cleaning Stick That Leaves Your Jewelry Sparkling CONNOISSEURS Diamond Dazzle Stick $8 | Amazon See On Amazon With its bristle-tip applicator that gets into tight stone settings, this cleaning stick can help get dull jewelry sparkling once again. It's safe to use on various types of jewelry, and the polymers in the cleaning solution can even help fill in any small scratches.

46. These Magnetic Eyelashes That Don't Need Any Messy Glue DEJAVIA Magnetic Eyelash Kit (23-Pieces) $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Learning to put on fake eyelashes takes time and patience — but many reviewers found these magnetic ones so easy to use that they were able to apply them on their first try. Simply draw on your lids using the magnetic liner, and the ultra-tiny magnets on the lash band will instantly stick once they get close enough.