I don't know about you, but a white sand beach is the first image that comes to mind when I hear the word "vacation." I seriously can't think of a better way to spend a chill summer day than relaxing on the sand with a tropical drink in hand. I start dreaming of beautiful beaches as soon as the weather begins to warm up. Can you really blame me, though? There's just something about soft, powdery sand that warms my mermaid heart and soul. Tropical vacations are perfect for a sweet summer escape, so I'm always planning my next getaway in my head. If you can relate, then you'll fall in love with these white sand beaches around the world.

If you're in a beachy state of mind, then you're probably on the hunt for your next island destination as we speak. We all know that the perfect island has white sand and turquoise blue water. In fact, the scenery is so breathtaking that the best islands don't even need a filter. They're beautiful without Photoshop, and it's hard to believe that these places even exist. If you find yourself questioning, "Is this real life?" a hundred times when you step foot onto the sandy shore, then you know you've arrived at the most perfect beach. These white sand beaches will take your breath away, so get ready to swoon.

1 Navagio Beach In Zakynthos, Greece oplmilitar on YouTube Nicknamed "Shipwreck Beach," Navagio Beach is further proof that Greece should be at the very top of your bucket list. You won't believe your eyes when you see this pristine beach cove. You can get a bird's eye view of the beach from the cliff above, or take a boat to get an up-close view from the sand. This might just be the most Instagrammable beach in the world.

2 White Beach In Boracay, Philippines Pinkikay Corner on YouTube Boracay's White Beach certainly lives up to its name. The soft, white sand feels like powder under your feet. You can spend the entire day laying out in the sand before watching a spectacular sunset stretch across the horizon. If you feel like getting active, the blue waters are an ideal place for scuba diving and snorkeling. Needless to say, White Beach is an absolute dream and you need to travel there as soon as possible.

3 Matira Beach In Bora Bora, Tahiti Vic Stefanu - World Travels and Adventures on YouTube Bora Bora is known for its beautiful overwater bungalows and breathtaking landscapes. While the island has incredible black sand beaches, the white sand beaches are absolutely heavenly. Lay out on the sand with lush greenery surrounding you and let the breeze sweep away any worries. When you want to dive into the deep blue, opt for an afternoon filled with kayaking or snorkeling. Let's just say you'll never want to leave this tropical island.

4 Grace Bay In Providenciales, Turks And Caicos Pomona2006 on YouTube Imagine setting up your beach chair and soaking up this gorgeous view all day long. If you're a beach lover, then you've gotta put this place on your bucket list. The pristine shores in Grace Bay will definitely make you swoon. Consider taking a boat cruise to explore the nearby uninhabited islands, complete with a delicious picnic on the beach.