If jealousy is ruining your relationship, or has in the past, the good news is there are solutions. “The very first thing is to try and become more self-aware of what your feelings are and where they are coming from,” says Dr. Brown. He suggests asking yourself, "Is there any real evidence that I should be feeling jealous, or do I tend to get jealous easily, even if there is no evidence that I need to feel threatened?"

Richardson agrees that it’s essential to get to the root of why you are feeling this way. “Typically, jealousy shows up for one of two reasons. First, someone brought jealousy in because of past experiences. Second, because trust was broken in the relationship and that trust has not been healed,” she says. Richardson adds that it's important to look for patterns in order to access how seriously to take the situation. “Ask yourself if this is a one-time thing or if it's a pervasive feeling and you never really trusted your partner from the beginning,” she suggests. If the answer is the latter, then she says it’s time to open up about what you are feeling. “Have a heart to heart with your partner,” she concludes.

The takeaway here is that you aren’t doomed to have to deal with jealousy, but the experts warn not to ignore those feelings if they do exist. They say this is an opportunity to figure out why you feel the way you do and work with your partner to come to a resolution. If you ultimately decide there isn’t one with this partner, then follow your heart and do what you know to be right for you. You deserve to feel safe and secure with you partner, and to be with someone who feels the same way about you.