5 Valentine's Day Sex Moves That Incorporate All Your Romantic Favorites

Valentine's traditions — let’s be honest — can be a little corny. The chocolates, the flowers, the cards, the poetry… yeah, it's all a little much. But what if I told you that you could reclaim all those cheesy traditions and make them sexy AF? Have I got your attention now? Are you suddenly thinking you might want to participate in this year's festivities? Good, because yes, it’s possible to make Valentine's day the hottest night of year without leaving out a single one of your romantic favorites by simply turning them into Valentine's Day sex moves.

Most of the things you think about when it comes to Valentine’s Day can easily be turned into either sensual experiences or ways of setting the mood for horizontal fun times. Don't be afraid to experiment, release your inhibitions, and let your freaky side free. After all, it’s a holiday, and what else is Valentine’s Day for if not celebrating passion and pleasure with the one you love — or at least the one you love to see naked.

So, how do you make it happen? Well, first, what are the traditions that immediately come to mind when you think of Valentine’s Day? Probably something along the lines of chocolate, roses, sentimental cards, candlelit dinners, and maybe even a love poem or two. Have I hit your corniness ceiling, yet? Stay with me, because things are about to heat up.

1. Hot Chocolate

What is better than chocolates in a heart-shaped box? How about chocolate served on a bae? Yep, think way outside the box by bringing the chocolate directly into the bedroom. You can go old school and just grab some Hershey's syrup, but if you really want to up your game, opt for a chocolate body paint kit and take turns making one another a delicious masterpiece.

Between the sweetness of the chocolate and the sexual pleasure of the paint brush on your skin, you won't ever look at a Whitman's sampler the same way again.

2. A Dozen Red Roses

Rose petals on the bed may be a cliche, but who cares? It’s romantic AF and the soft petals feel amazing against your skin. However, if you want to take it to the next level, leave your Valentine a trail of petals from the front door to the bedroom, where you can wait on the bed of roses, wearing nothing but rose petals yourself.

3. Holiday Cards

Regular Valentine's Day cards with all their over-the-top sentiments are just too much. Shudder. Just thinking about getting one makes my teeth chatter. But just because those card companies are doing way too much, doesn’t mean you should abandon this tradition all together. Make it unique by creating a card of your own that tells your partner exactly how you feel… or rather, how you want them to make you feel, when they follow the very explicit instructions you write them in the card.

4. Love Poems

Love poems are a hard no for me. I just can't with the full-on romance. However, if you make me laugh, oh, it is on. Instead of going the full discount Shakespeare route, celebrate V-Day with a dirty talk love poem challenge. The key here is to make each other laugh and plant some very dirty thoughts in the process — and, of course, to act on them immediately.

5. Candlelight

Last in the V-Day sex moves arsenal, but most definitely not least, are candles. Skip the candlelit dinner and take your flame (both literal and figurative) directly to bedroom. Not only do candles offer excellent lighting for sexy times, but you can also get a little kinky with them — just make sure to get a candle with wax that doesn’t burn as hot. Soy candles work, or if you really want to lean into the Valentine's Day loving, grab a JimmyJane massage oil candle that doubles as fun wax play and can be followed by a sensual massage.

And that, my friends, is how you really make a Valentine's Day to remember!

