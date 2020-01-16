Never underestimate the power of a good wallow, especially right after someone breaks your heart. Fresh off a breakup, it's natural to just need some time to be all the way into our feelings and just be sad. The key, though, is to not stay stuck in this phase forever and to start taking steps to heal our hearts. Sometimes that just happens naturally, but other times you may need a few tips for getting over someone to help kickstart the healing process.

While everyone gets over a broken heart at their own rate, Trina Leckie, breakup coach and host of the Breakup BOOST podcast, tells Elite Daily you should typically feel somewhat better in about a month to within a few months. "[If it's been] over 90 days [it’s] probably a good indication that you're not taking appropriate measures to heal and move forward," Leckie says. But that's easier said than done. While you can't just tell yourself you're over the pain and expect it to simply disappear, there are some things you can do to start putting your heartache in the rearview mirror when you feel like you're stuck in heartbreak limbo. Here's what the experts say you can do if you're having trouble getting over a breakup.

1. Go Full No Contact. BJI / Blue Jean Images/blue jean images/Getty Images If you're having trouble getting over the hurt of a breakup, a no contact policy regarding your ex is the key to moving on, says Leckie. She adds that no contact means on social media as well. “If you are always in contact or connected on social media, they will always be top of mind, making it near impossible to heal if you are really struggling,” she explains.

2. Focus On Building Up Your Self-Confidence. Instead of expending all your energy on mourning what you’ve lost, pour it into celebrating what you have: you. That may seem difficult in the wake of a breakup, but Leckie says building your self-confidence is a great antidote to heartbreak. “When people have low confidence, they settle for less than they deserve and struggle a lot more when it comes to moving on from their ex. Looking good and feeling great will be motivating for you and make you feel more positive about life in general,” she explains.

3. Decide It’s Time To Start Moving On. One of the best ways to kickstart your healing to decide, consciously, that that it’s time to move on, as Cherlyn Chong, a dating and breakup recovery coach for professional women, tells Elite Daily. “People who have clear goals have been proven to be more successful in life, and this is no different,” she explains. “You don’t need to wonder how you will get over the ex, you just determine that you will, and you figure out a way to get there. That way, success is already on your mind.”

4. Hydrate. Hirurg/E+/Getty Images It can be easy to neglect your body when you're caught up in your feelings. Chong says proper hydration in particular can have a huge impact on your emotional well being. “You will likely experience a whole range of physiological responses like increased heart rate, headaches, and nausea right after a breakup. You’ll probably also be dehydrated from too much crying,” she explains. “Drinking an extra glass of water can help reduce cortisol [the primary stress hormone] levels and the physiological symptoms, keeping you functioning at your best during these trying times,” Chong says.