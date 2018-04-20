Ah, graduation. It comes quicker than we ever anticipate, doesn't it? One moment, you're a freshman accompanied by dozens of moving boxes, and the next minute, you're a junior complaining that graduation will never, ever come. Then before you knot it, you're wearing a cap and gown wondering where the past few years really went. You make some of your best friends in college, whether it's through clubs, dorm life, or your sorority. The last thing you want to do is leave them, or even think about a daily routine that doesn't have them in it. That's why it's a good idea to have a bucket list of things to do with your sorority sisters before graduation comes and goes.

Your sorority sisters are some of your forever friends. Whether or not you initially pictured yourself joining Greek life, these ladies instantly became the highlight of your years on campus. They're your confidants, and your beloved support system. You can't imagine your life without them — and rightfully so.

Instead of feeling blue about leaving these amazing souls, now's the time to kick things into high gear. You've got to pack as much as you can in the time you have left together in college. These five things are guaranteed to be a blast, and you'll be too busy having fun to even think about graduating.

1 Try On All Of Your Past Formal Dresses Dimitrije Tanaskovic/Stocksy Over the years, you've had to dress up a lot. You've worn about a million dresses, and it's just about time to break them out of your closet once again. Of course, you might have switched up your style since you started college, but it's always fun to get a little nostalgic with your girls. Make a fashion show out of it in your sorority house. It'll be a blast trying them all on. As for the pieces you know you won't wear anymore, donating them is always a great idea so they can have a new life.

2 Make A Scrapbook Of The Memories You Made With Your Sisters Jovana Rikhalo/Stocksy In all this time together, you've had some pretty spectacular experiences. You've been on tropical vacations, showed your school pride at sporting events, volunteered together, and stayed up all night studying for finals with many boxes of pizza. You've got a million pictures to back up these awesome memories. Why not throw a scrapbooking party and put together a beautiful tribute to your college years in your sorority? It'll be the perfect home for the hundreds of pics you've taken, and you're probably not going to have a ton of time to put it together after you've graduated.

3 Have A Graduation Photo Shoot Lumina/Stocksy You're bound to be graduating with a bunch of your favorite sisters, so now's the perfect time to have an epic girl crew graduation-inspired photo shoot. You've got to go all-out. Bring your letters, a few bottles of champagne to pop, and of course, your graduation gown. You'll have a blast posing with your ladies, and you'll end up with pictures to treasure for years to come.

4 Put Together Sweet Goodbye Gifts For Your BFFS Jovo Jovanovic/Stocksy When you get closer to graduation, the easiest thing to do is pretend it's not happening, but now's the time to show these women how much of an impact they've had on your life over the years. Head to the dollar section at Target, or ball out at the mall, but take some time to put together a sweet and meaningful goodbye gift for your little, your big, or your sister-turned-lifelong-BFF. She'll appreciate it more than you know, and it'll distract you from thinking about graduation.