5 'The Mandalorian' Season 2 Theories That Will Really Make You Think

Disney+'s launch on the back of Lucasfilm's The Mandalorian was a masterclass in how to bring in subscribers to a streaming service. It was also the bright spot for the Star Wars franchise, who weathered the end of the main tentpole franchise in theaters at the same time. Currently, Disney+ has planned to bring back the hit show in the fall of 2020, with a loose release window of October. But fans aren't waiting for the series to start guessing what happens next. These The Mandalorian Season 2 theories prove viewers have a lot of ideas about what direction the show should go.

Of course, the most significant part of The Mandalorian is Baby Yoda, the Child who took social media by storm. When The Mandalorian's first season ended, Mando (as everyone calls Pedro Pascal's lead character) was charged with finding Baby Yoda's home planet. But the story won't be as simple as just trying to get a lost alien to phone home. With the evil Moff Gideon hot on Mando's tail, chances are there will be as many adventures where Mando and Baby Yoda need to lay low as there were in Season 1.

But fans have ideas of what Gideon is after, and who might be after Gideon.

1. Moff Gideon Wants Force Powers Lucasfilm Gideon's ownership of the Darksaber was the shock of the series finale. But the implications are far more significant than an ex-Imperial warlord having a weapon stolen from the people of Mandalore. The Darksaber, to borrow a phrase, is an elegant weapon of a different time. And it was used by Jedi, which Gideon is not. Fans theorize that Gideon's ownership of this weapon is proof he's trying to gain force sensitivity, which is a thing that cannot be done. Could he be on a quest that can never be fulfilled? Is this the reason he must have Baby Yoda?

2. Ahsoka Is Coming For The Darksaber Lucasfilm The news Rosario Dawson would be taking the live-action role of Ahsoka Tano in The Mandalorian threw the fandom into an uproar. Up until now, characters from the animated series have stayed animated. This is the first time the shows will have crossover characters. But why? Fans believe it all has to do with the Darksaber, which is a major symbol in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels. Fans believe she is tracking Gideon to take back what he has stolen. And they can't wait to see the fight that results.

3. Captain Rex Will Make An Appearance Lucasfilm Wherever Ahsoka goes, Captain Rex follows. It's been true in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and it's been true in Star Wars Rebels. Fans are convinced it's happening in The Mandalorian too. It's just a matter of time until a casting announcement. How can they be so sure? Because showrunner David Filoni posted this to his Twitter banner.

4. Yaddle Will Guest Star Lucasfilm But fans don't just think characters from the cartoons will turn up. There is also the opportunity for guest appearances from the prequels. And fans have an idea of who they might see: Yaddle. Yoda is dead. But Yaddle is not. She smartly took herself away from the Jedi council and retired in Attack of the Clones. She's most likely on Baby Yoda's homeworld, and probably in charge of it too. If Mando gets Baby Yoda home this season, Yaddle is almost certainly who he'll meet upon arrival.