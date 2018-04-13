5 Taco Bell Dollar Menu Items To Try If You Love Burritos With All Your Heart

I'm about to give you some very useful advice, so listen closely: There will be unreliable people in your life, but burritos will always be there for you. Burritos can be by your side for every rainy day, during any breakup, and, most importantly, on any and all hungover mornings. But, they're also there for the good times (amidst celebrations, during lunch breaks, and whenever you just need a little bean-filled happiness). So if your burrito-loving heart needs a quick, cheap fix right this second, here are five Taco Bell Dollar Menu items you absolutely need to try. It's a burrito world, people — we're just living in it.

I would trust Taco Bell to provide me with anything from a delicious late-night meal to a kidney transplant, so I'll just go ahead and say that there's absolutely nothing on the Dollar Menu I wouldn't try. Each and every one of their tortilla-wrapped menu items are absolutely delectable, and the best part is that each of them will only cost you a dollar. Four quarters. One hundred pennies. And whether you ultimately decide to order them via drive-thru, Seamless, in-store, or by way of carrier pigeon, I recommend trying each of them as soon as you can.

Triple Melt Burrito Taco Bell In my book, there's never a wrong time to stuff your face with seasoned beef, rice, nacho cheese sauce, a three-cheese blend, and a giant tortilla. The Triple Melt Burrito is ooey-gooey, it's super cheesy, and it'll totally give you the "umph" you need to seize the day... all for a mere dollar. Ten out of ten would try it.

Cheesy Bean And Rice Burrito Giphy Hey fellow vegetarians, listen up: Cheesy Bean and Rice Burritos are only one measly dollar at T-Bell, and they're the literal key to ending a perfect night out. Pro tip: Make sure to add some Fire sauce to this meatless innovation — and if you do, also remember to snag some napkins. Things can get real messy up in here.

Beefy Fritos Burrito Taco Bell Adding chips to your sandwich was always the right move, but have you ever thought about adding them to a burrito? Yeah, I hadn't either until Taco Bell introduced the innovation of a lifetime: the Beefy Fritos Burrito. Be careful, though. With a delectable crunch and that salty Fritos zing, it's hard not to fall in love with this magical creation.

Cheesy Roll Up Giphy The Cheesy Roll Up truly redefines the saying, "a little goes a long way." Add some Diabolo sauce for an extra kick. Even though it's a relatively simple combo, it'll be everything you could want or need during snack time. Again, napkins are a necessity — because believe me, those cheese pulls can go for miles n' miles.