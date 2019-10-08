Trina Leckie, breakup coach and host of the Breakup BOOST podcast, tells Elite Daily that "[when] you no longer feel like they're the only person for you, and that you can’t live without them, and the thought of meeting someone new excites you,” that's a really good sign that you’re ready to get back out there.

Are any of these signs resonating? Well then, it's quite possible you're either ready, or on the road to being ready, to date again. If so, the experts say you have two options to ease into the world of romance. As Dorrell suggests, "Don't just go with the 'popular' dating app. Check them out and see how your body feels when you use it. If it contracts, that may be a sign that it's not the best avenue for you right now.” Or, if you're feeling confident, follow Barrett's advice: “When you’re ready to date, take immediate action — any action! What you do is not as important as doing something, to get momentum. Tell your friends you’re ready to date, and ask them to be on the look-out for great, high-quality people to introduce you to. Try a fun, new dating app that you’ve never used before. Hit the town with your crew and talk to an attractive stranger or two. New actions propel you forward, giving you a big boost of confidence and excitement about meeting your next significant other.”

Whichever path you chose, Leckie says attitude is everything. “Maintain a positive mindset and don’t be afraid to put yourself out there. Know that someone will come along at the right time," she says. "Like attracts like, so be who you want to attract."

If you’re still not sure where your heart is, Dorell says the best sign you're ready for a new love is that you’re comfortable being single. “You don't 'need' to date — you are choosing to because you have something to offer. You're not looking to ‘get,’ and that is very attractive. Sounds weird, I know, but if you're starting to date from a place of filling a hole that you need to fill yourself, you'll find yourself repeating old patterns and attracting short-term connections,” she concludes.

Ultimately, it's just about taking your time, checking in with yourself and what you really desire, and, when you’re ready, getting back out there. You got this.