If some, or all, of this is sounding familiar, it’s time to start getting honest with yourself about the state of your relationship, which begs the question, “now what?” The experts agree that the first step is to talk to your partner about what you’re feeling. Claus advises, “Do your best to not accuse or blame. Instead, use phrases like, ‘I noticed that recently we haven't been connecting,’ or ‘We've been arguing a lot lately, and I'm wondering how we might stop that cycle.’ Your partner's response to these talks will tell you a lot about where their head is at. Do they stop and listen to you, and work with you to create better lines of communication and affection, or do they clam up, or worse, suggest you are imagining things?”

Lee warns, “Don't do it after or as part of a blowout argument, instead find a time where you are both calm.” If the end result of that conversation is that that they don’t want to change, she says it’s time to make a clean break. “Explain in the most simple and straightforward way possible that this relationship isn't for you,” she says, adding, “Don't leave a vague opening or promise of getting back together.”

If the conversation leaves you with hope that you’ve been heard by your partner and that things could change, great; but Claus suggests that you set a time frame to see if they follow through. “In some cases it helps to give a certain time frame, like three weeks or six months (based on how long you've had your relationship and how strong your feelings of not-rightness are) to see a major improvement towards a happier and healthier relationship for you both,” she says.

Taken together, what does all this mean? I think Della Casa says it best: “Ultimately, healthy and happy relationships are mutual in all areas, both parties should feel understood, valued, cared for and respected. It's really that simple.”