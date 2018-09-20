It's possible your partner may not be incorporating you into other aspects of their life because they don't want to make it more difficult for either of you if they see the relationship as more of a short-term situation. They may be doing this intentionally or not, but either way, it isn't a good sign for long-term potential.

"They might keep you from getting to know their friends and family," Forshee says. "When they see you and spend time with you, they are not present with you. They are instead on their electronic devices, not giving frequent eye contact, [and] they may not physically try to [be affectionate] with you [and] they may not smile and laugh when in your presence."

Unfortunately, some of these signs could mean your partner doesn't see you as "the one." While that may be, it still could be a valuable learning lesson for you, and you'll know better what to look out for next time.

