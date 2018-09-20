3 Signs The Person You're Dating Doesn't Think You're The One
There are plenty of kinds of relationships you can have in your life. You might have that first love where the breakup feels devastating because you've never had one quite like it before. You may have the rebound, where you might be less emotionally attached. You could have a relationship in which you're putting in effort, but your partner doesn't seem to reciprocate. Simply put, not all relationships you may have will end up being that magical love that we equate with "the one." So your boyfriend or girlfriend doesn't think you're "the one"? It could happen — and while it might hurt now, you can ultimately go on to learn so much from this experience. Every lesson can help shape your future relationships.
Even if your relationship with your current partner is mostly happy and satisfying, there might be signs that you partner doesn't see it working out in the long-term. Those signs could be easy to overlook or difficult to recognize. Licensed clinical social worker Dr. Danielle Forshee spoke to Elite Daily to break down some subtle and not-so-subtle signs your partner may not think you're "the one" for them.
Your partner doesn't make you a consistent priority.
People prioritize others that they want to keep around. Meaning, if your significant other is pushing your plans to the side in favor of other people or activities, or doesn't communicate with you much, it could be because they don't see the relationship lasting, unfortunately.
"If they tell you they are going to call you and never call you, if they make plans with you and cancel and have chronic excuses," Forshee says this inconsistency could indicate they aren't interested in a long-term relationship with you, and don't see you as "the one."
They don't show concern for your life outside of the relationship.
In a relationship, if someone is showing that they're in it for the long-haul, they'll likely want to hear more about your life beyond the confines of the relationship. What happened at work that day? How is your grandmother doing? They'll show that they care through inquiring about other elements in your life.
"If the person is not inquiring about your life or is not trying to get to know you by asking questions," Forshee says that isn't a good sign at all. "They [don't] integrate you into their daily life or talk to you about their day or integrate you into their life in general."
They keep their distance.
It's possible your partner may not be incorporating you into other aspects of their life because they don't want to make it more difficult for either of you if they see the relationship as more of a short-term situation. They may be doing this intentionally or not, but either way, it isn't a good sign for long-term potential.
"They might keep you from getting to know their friends and family," Forshee says. "When they see you and spend time with you, they are not present with you. They are instead on their electronic devices, not giving frequent eye contact, [and] they may not physically try to [be affectionate] with you [and] they may not smile and laugh when in your presence."
Unfortunately, some of these signs could mean your partner doesn't see you as "the one." While that may be, it still could be a valuable learning lesson for you, and you'll know better what to look out for next time.
