I like to stay friends with my exes. While not every breakup leads to this (like, for instance, if the partnership was toxic or the other person isn't interested in a friendship), but usually I like my exes. Even if romance isn't ultimately in the cards, I'd like to stay friends. This is all eventually, because usually one or both of us needs some distance and time to heal before we can forge a new path. If that's something you want but you're not ready to be friends with your ex yet, that's totally OK. In fact, Lisa Concepcion, certified dating and relationship expert and founder of LoveQuest Coaching tells Elite Daily such feelings are common. "There absolutely needs to be time for processing, healing, and forgiveness. When you reach forgiveness, then you can choose if you really want to be friends with this person. Once healed, we have a different perspective on our exes," she explains.

As Elise Schuster, a sexuality educator and founder of okayso explains to Elite Daily, taking time isn't just about getting over the breakup — although that's definitely a part of it — but also about regaining our sense of self. "That way, if we do want to be friends with an ex, we're not coming to them as we were when we were taking them, but we're coming to them as our individual self," she says. In other words, feel free to take whatever time you need to get to that place where rekindling a friendship feels right to you.

But what if you're not sure how you feel? After all, going from lovers to besties can be pretty complicated. You want them to be in your life, but you're not sure if your heart and your head are in the same place. Well, according to the experts, there are some clear signs that you're not quite ready yet.

1. You Still Think Of Your Ex Romantically. Jovo Jovanovic/Stocksy If you want to know if you’re ready to be “just friends” with an ex, the first step according to Michelle Henderson, a licensed mental health counselor, is to be honest about how you really feel about them. “If you still have romantic feelings towards your ex, a friendship will not be successful,” she tells Elite Daily. “You'll likely still want to have a physical connection with them and cross boundaries that you wouldn't cross with someone who is just a friend.”

2. You’re Hoping You Can Win Them Back. Is there a part of you that hopes a “friendship” could be a gateway back into something more? If so, Concepcion warns that it's better to hold off until the lines get less blurry. “Friendship with agenda for more means you haven't really decided on friendship and only friendship," she says. "You haven't really asked if it's really necessary to be friends. You're too consumed with keeping them in your life as opposed to restoring the deep connection with yourself. You're looking to them as your source of happiness. This is all clear signs that not only are you not ready to be friends with the ex but that you need to focus on your healing."

3. You Get Jealous When They Move On. Simon/Stocksy Watching an ex move on can be really hard, especially if you still have feelings for them. So, if you are filled with jealousy whenever they swipe right on someone, Henderson says you likely need to pause and give yourself more time before pushing a friendship. “This is a reality that's going to happen at some point: Your ex is going to start moving on. If this is hard for you to witness or you find yourself unable to be around their new partner because of the jealousy you feel, you're not ready to be their friend,” she advises. And don't just fake it to make itm, warns Brenda Della Casa, a relationship coach and author of Cinderella Was A Liar. “Pretending you're cool with hearing about their latest Bumble date is never a good idea. While you may want to be OK with them seeing someone new, you can't fake your way out of feeling all sorts of excruciating pain. Leave it for a while,” she tells Elite Daily.

4. You Still Think About Them All The Time. If you want to gauge how you are feeling about your ex, Schuster says to consider how much time and energy you put into thinking about your ex. “One of the biggest signs you aren't ready is the space that person takes up in your life,” she explains. “Are you thinking about them all the time? Obsessing over their social media? Asking mutual friends for updates? That means that person hasn't moved into a 'friend' in your mind yet, they're still very much an ex that you have complicated feelings about.”