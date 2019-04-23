5 Signs Casual Dating Is For You, Because You Don't Need To DTR

For some folks, dating more than one person at once can feel weird. But that doesn't always have to be the case, especially if you're open and honest about your intentions. If that feels like something you're interested in, then Armstrong says that's a sign. “When casual dating is healthy for someone, they won't feel conflicted about going out with Jennifer because the thought of Melanie is weighing on their mind. In fact, there will be no weight of Melanie because they can truly and healthily compartmentalize different people,” he explains. The other side to this, Armstrong explains, is that you have to be OK with the fact the people you are dating are fee to see other people, as well. “Someone who is going to try casual dating has to be secure enough in themselves to know that the same people they are having casual relationships with are, themselves, going to be seeing other people,” he concludes.

If these signs are resonating with you, it's probably a safe bet that you just want to have new experiences and meet lots of new people without any pressure. As long as everything is consensual, there is no wrong or right way to date. It's just about being true to your heart and being honest with the people you're seeing about your needs and intentions. The same holds true for when you decide you’re ready to get serious again. In the meantime, don’t be afraid to just relax, keep it casual, have some fun, and see where it goes.