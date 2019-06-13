Summer is here and you know what that means: It's time to get outside and enjoy all that nature has to offer — including getting au natural with your partner in the great outdoors. S’mores and fishing are fun and all, but let's be honest, the best thing about camping has got to be getting it on in nature. So, if the top of your summer to-do list includes some fireside freakiness, there are a few sex moves to try while camping that will really make your trip a memorable one.

Before we get into the fun stuff, here are some quick pro tips to help improve the experience overall. First, make sure that you have as much privacy as possible and stick to the tent if there is any chance someone else is nearby. After all, nothing puts a damper on your sexy times like accidentally traumatizing a Boy Scout troop who happens to wander by while you're, ahem, communing with nature. Also, bug spray is good for keeping off mosquitos, but bad for genitals, so proceed with caution. There's a reason it's called doing the deed, not doing the Deet. And finally, being prepared for cleanup ahead of time; Some wet wipes can really make or break the experience. Just make sure you don't leave any evidence behind, because no one wants a campsite littered in wet wipes and condoms. Just sayin'. OK, now onto the good stuff. Here are some moves to bust out next time you're feeling frisky under the stars.

1. Fireside lovin’ Giphy There is something so romantic about getting it on in front of a fire, so if you decide you’d rather have a different kind of dessert than S’mores, then try out this perch position by the fire. To get into this position, simply have the penetrating partner sit in chair and the receiving partner sits down in their lap, being penetrated from behind.

2. Boom With A View Giphy Part of what makes camping so amazing is getting to gaze out at the views of nature, so why not incorporate all that beauty into your sex sesh? Well, you can with this position. Simply have the receiving partner lay on their stomach facing the open flap of the tent, so you can take in the beautiful vista, with your legs apart, allowing the penetrating partner to enter them from behind.

3. Sleeping Bag Spoon Giphy Even summer nights in the woods can get a little chilly, but dropping temperatures don't mean you can't heat things up in the tent. Simply snuggle up in a shared sleeping bag, and assume the spoon position, with the penetrating partner entering from the rear. Or, if there is enough room in the bag, you can turn face to face, and the receiving partner can drape their leg over the hip of the penetrating partner to allow them access.

4. Gathering Firewood Giphy If you are in a truly isolated spot and really want to enjoy the great outdoors, give Gathering Firewood a try. This oral sex position requires a tree to brace yourself against. Put a towel or blanket between the receiving partner and the tree — since splinters are no fun. Then, have the giving partner kneel down in front and start, well, giving.