Beds are great. They're great to sleep in, lounge in, watch TV in, have breakfast in and then shake the crumbs out of, and they're also a classic venue for getting it on in. But they're also are places where things can get a little stale in the sexual department. That's why you sometimes need to venture out and take your sexing to a new location. While for some adventurous folks that means the great outdoors or in a fancy hotel in a new city, all you really need to shake things up are some sex moves to try in a chair — and a steady chair to do them in. Yep, that's right, the opportunity for exploration and keeping it spicy is just a room away.

If you think chair sex is limiting, think again, because these positions run the gamut from easy, relaxed, and perfect for slow lovemaking that is all about connecting and taking your time, all the way to so intnese and heart-pounding you've got your cardio covered for the week. Whatever your speed (literally and figuratively), these chair sex postions have go you covered. With that said, here are some seated sexy time positions to add to your repertoire. Warning: Some of these are so hot you may forget you even have a bed.

1. Perched Pleasure Position Giphy Of all the chair positions, this one is probably the easiest to achieve, so it's one where you can really take it slow and enjoy the experience. To get into this position, the penetrating partner sits in the chair, and the receiving partner sits on their lap, being entered from behind. This position also has the benefit of leaving both partner’s hands free to explore.

2. Living On The Edge Position Giphy For a more advanced chair position, give this one a try, but be aware that it does take a fair bit of balance and strength to achieve. To assume this position, the penetrating parter sits back in the chair with legs firmly planted on the ground. The receiving partner then begins by straddling their partner and then carefully leaning back. With the assistance of the penetrating partner, the receiving partner's legs are then placed on their partner's shoulders. This is great for slow, gentle, tantric style sex, although it does require a lot of core strength.

3. The Giddy-Up Position Giphy This position doesn’t require quite as much flexibility or upper body strength, but it will definitely get your heart racing. To achieve this position, begin with penetrating partner sitting near the edge of the chair with legs outstretched. The receiving partner can then straddle them. Both partners can then lean back slightly, and the receiving partner can use the rocking of their legs to control the speed and depth of penetration.

4. Kneel and Deliver Position Giphy For another position that is a little more relaxing, but still super hot, try the Kneel and Deliver. To get into this position, the receiving partner sits down on the edge of the chair and the penetrating partner kneels in front of them, scooting up the edge. The receiving partner then wraps her legs around the back of their partners legs so they can be in control of the thrusting.