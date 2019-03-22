I've been a huge Broad City fan from the beginning, and now that the end of the series is fast approaching I'm already feeling the beginnings of withdrawal. Who will provide me with my weekly mix of laugh-out-loud jokes and highly relatable millennial content? Well, it turns out that Comedy Central is taking care of its audience by making sure Broad City fans have a new hapless duo to follow through New York City hijinks. The new show The Other Two follows siblings Cary (Drew Tarver) and Brooke (Heléne Yorke) who deal with their middling careers and dating foibles. That's all while their teenage brother enjoys the huge success of a pop career fueled by a viral YouTube video. If that sounds like the perfect set up for a series, you would be right.

Cary and Brooke deal with their lives as "the other two" siblings who aren't doing nearly as well as their younger brother, who goes by the pop star name of ChaseDreams. But while they do so, the show makes the most out of finding both humor and heart in the entertainment industry, family life, generation gaps, and so much more. Here are five reasons The Other Two is required viewing.

1 It's Easily One Of The Funniest Shows On TV Right Now Giphy This show is filled to the brim with some of the best jokes on TV right now, and it makes sense why. The Other Two is created by Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, who were formerly head writers on SNL. So yeah, there are some comedy heavyweights behind this series, and you'll be able to tell when you're giggling at every other line.

2 The Parody Songs Are Brilliant Comedy Central on YouTube Since ChaseDreams becomes famous thanks to his viral YouTube music video, the show takes every chance it can get to showcase the teen's brilliantly mediocre and yet oh-so-catchy songs. Just take a listen to ChaseDreams' breakout hit single "Marry U At Recess" and you'll know what I'm talking about.

3 It Perfectly Makes Fun Of The Entertainment Industry Giphy Let's face it, a lot of the entertainment industry can be pretty ridiculous. With random teens getting famous over bad YouTube songs, managers who have no idea what they're doing, and fake relationships, The Other Two is great at over-the-top depictions of how silly Hollywood can be.

4 It Depicts Modern Gay Culture Really Well Giphy From its honest depiction of Cary's sex life to its Call Me By Your Name parody, The Other Two does an exemplary job of depicting what it's like to be a gay guy today. Tarver (who plays Cary) told Out about why he thinks The Other Two does a great job of creating a gay character: When I read the script, I was like, ‘Oh, this feels like some real queer issues that I haven't seen.' It's not as shied-away from. There's straight-up kissing. There's masturbation to men. I needed to see this on TV as a queer person growing up. This is very important and exciting for me to get a chance to do this. And I've dealt with, in my real life, internalized homophobia that I think Cary is going through and trying to figure out.