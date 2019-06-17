Having a roommate is great — especially when the rent is due — but also, when you have a good one, it's basically like having a live in best friend. You have someone to decompress with, share meals with, and party with on the weekends. But there is one universal drawback to having a roommate, no matter how much you like them, and it's a lack of privacy when you're ready to get it on. So, if you are currently cohabiting it pays to know a few quiet sex moves your roommates can’t hear so that you don't have to be embarrassed the next day, or harass your poor roommate with all your ooh-and-ahhs, if you know what I'm saying.

The good news is that quiet sex doesn't mean boring or unsatisfying sex. In fact, the need to keep it on the down low may even add to the fun and excitement of getting it on, knowing that there are people in the next room. Plus, it means you aren't going to be that roommate, who's always having the loud sex and making everything awkward during breakfast. So, next time bae is coming over, give these sex postions a try, so you that you can get your sneaky freak on.

1. Take A Stand Giphy Have a squeaky mattress that always gives you away? Then take your down-low sexy times horizontal instead. Find something the receiving partner can comfortably brace themselves against, like your dresser or a bathroom counter and have them bend over, allowing the penetrating partner to enter from behind. What’s great about this position is that you really don't need to hold back, since you don't have the bed springs alerting everyone to the adult activity happening in your room. So, have fun, and just make sure to have a towel or pillow handy for muffling purposes when things reach their inevitable conclusion.

2. Slow And Steady If your bed isn't super squeaky, slow gentle missionary position is back on the sexual menu. Just make sure you either move the headboard away from the wall or put some pillows between it and the wall, because even gentle rocking, when it's hitting the wall in rhythm, is a dead give away that you are getting it in.

3. Silent Spooning Giphy Spooning is another super sneaky position, that also happens to be a total crowd pleaser. It's great because it doesn't take a lot of intense movement to really be enjoyable, which means it also doesn't make a ton of noise. To achieve this position, both partners lie on their sides in the spoon position, with the little spoon angling their hips in a way the allows the penetrating partner access. Hot stuff.

4. Face To Face Like the spoon position, but miss kissing? Then Face to Face is the sneaky sex position for you. Like in the spooning position both partners lie on their sides, but this time they are facing one another. The receiving partner lifts their leg and wraps it around the hip of the penetrating partner to allow them to enter them. Again, this is a slow and gentle grinding position rather than thrusting and pounding, which means its a quieter, more roommate friendly way got get it on.