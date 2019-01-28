5 Quick Tips On Planning A Last-Minute Getaway You'll Actually Enjoy

I'm no stranger to planning last-minute trips. Just in the past month, I went to Vegas for 36 hours, went on an impromptu trip to Vermont with my boyfriend, and headed to India and the Maldives with less than a week's notice. But as fun as spontaneous trips can be, they can also be a little stressful making sure you have everything you need. I mean, you want your trip to go off without a hitch right? Here are some of my quick tips on planning a last-minute getaway you'll actually enjoy.

From investing in quality travel luggage, to keeping all of your travel necessities in the same place, there are a few things you can do to make sure that you have a last-minute trip that's actually worth the hassle and coin. Not only will these reminders help you plan a great trip, but they'll also ensure that you'll be able to make the most of your getaway.

If you're thinking of taking more spontaneous trips in 2019, you'll definitely want to keep these quick tips handy. So get ready to pack your bags and head out on a new adventure. Your passport — and Instagram feed — will thank you.

1 Set Up Travel Alerts So You Can Take Advantage Of A Good Deal When It Comes Up babaroga/fotolia If there are particular destinations you have in mind, set up alerts on sites like Google Flights so that you know when flights go on sale. The alerts will ensure that you're getting the most bang for your buck — even if it means that you have to leave in just a few days.

2 Keep A Good Set Of Travel Luggage On Hand Marija Anicic/Stocksy People who are frequent travelers know that the importance of quality luggage can never be overlooked. Having good bags to bring on your travels is key to making sure that your impromptu getaway is as seamless as possible. If you're unsure where to begin, look for bags that are functional. My absolute favorite carry-on luggage is Away's Bigger Carry-On with Pocket. It's very spacious (which is great for when you inevitably overpack because you're in a hurry), has an ejectable battery for on-the-go charging, and rolls easily so you can cruise through the airport in a breeze. If you're taking a shorter trip, there's no better backpack than Caraa's Studio Bag Medium. It's water-resistant so you can bring it in any kind of weather, and it has dedicated pockets for all of your knick knacks, including your laptop. It fits way more than you may think it will, and it can even convert from a backpack into a duffel for ease of carrying.

3 Write Up A Go-To Packing List makistock/Fotolia One of my favorite things I've ever done for myself is write up a go-to packing list that I keep on my phone. Of course, necessities are different for every trip, but there are things you'll always need — sunscreen, sneakers, undies, and sunglasses are just a few. I like using this list to make sure I have all of my necessities, and I add things that are required for each trip as needed.

4 Pouches And Packing Cubes Are Total Life-Savers Suzanne Clements/Stocksy When you're packing in a hurry, it can be easy to overpack, because you don't have the time to edit yourself as you go along. The next time you're headed on a last-minute trip, try using pouches and packing cubes to sort all of your items. They will help keep everything really organized, as well as limit the amount of things you can bring.