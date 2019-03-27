With Coachella coming up, people are looking for cool places — or really, any place — to stay in or near Indio, California during the festival. And while it might be difficult being able to find gorgeous, affordable accommodations while the festival is taking place, people who aren't headed to Coachella should definitely still make the trip to the Valley to take in the beautiful desert and mountain views. Regardless of whether or not you're gearing up for the festival, these five places to stay near Coachella are worth visiting to host a fun gathering of your own with your closest friends.

From a community of airstreams and an incredible open-air bedroom in Joshua Tree, to a bright bungalow that screams California vibes in Palm Springs, these accommodations are just as picturesque and Instagrammable as the actual festival. You can put on your desert boots, a cute little hat, and a fringe dress, grab your SO or bestie, and live your best life in the California sunshine.

If you're looking for ways to feel like you're a part of the Coachella culture without actually going to the festival, check out these six Airbnbs and hotels for the ultimate #desertgoals experience.

1. This Community Of Airstreams In Joshua Tree Is Super Picturesque Airbnb I don't know about you, but glamping in an airstream is at the top of my travel bucket list. Joshua Tree Acres is a growing community of Airstreams in the middle of Joshua Tree that will gift you with all of the dreamiest pics for your Instagram feed. Each of the airstreams is uniquely decorated, so you can pick the one that suits your style best.

2. An Open-Air Bedroom In The Desert Will Make For Incredible Stargazing Airbnb Stargazing is a rarity if you live in a major hub, but in the middle of the desert, there's definitely no shortage of twinklers in the night sky. This Airbnb is a beautiful "tiny house" that has an open-air bedroom, so you can take your stargazing to the next level. Some unique amenities include the fire pit and outdoor hammocks.

3. This Luxurious Hotel Is Instagram Gold Courtesy of La Quinta Resort & Club If you're looking for a resort that gives you some serious California vibes, look no further than La Quinta Resort & Club. It's surrounded by mountains and towering palm trees so you can get some gorgeous pics in a luxurious setting. Plus, you can gather up for your friends for a round of golf if you're game for a little friendly competition.

4. This Beautiful Condo In Palm Desert Can Accommodate Your Whole Crew Airbnb If you and your crew are looking for a fun getaway, this two-floor condo Airbnb is the perfect spot. It's located in the Desert Falls Country Club, so the area is complete with a golf course, tennis court, several pools, and a gym. It's a great place to retreat to with your friends in a beautiful environment.