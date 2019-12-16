5 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 4 Theories That Will Make You Rethink Everything

Season 3 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel ended on a shocker. After an ill-advised set at the Apollo, Midge was fired off the Shy Baldwin tour. It was a blow to the series' heroine, and it was a blow to fans, who had been chomping at the bit for the show to get out of New York City and let the lead character have the career she deserved. But just because Midge was fired on-screen doesn't mean it's over. The show has been renewed, leading to Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 theories of where the series goes from here. Warning: Spoilers for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 3 follow.

When Midge discovered her career had been temporarily canceled at the end of Season 3, it felt like the world was ending. But it's just a temporary setback on the road to fame. As much as fans want to see Midge succeed, it would have been hard to find a story in success. By taking her off the tour train, the series was pushing her back a bit, giving her a new obstacle to overcome: Failure.

But though this set back means Midge is now, once again, stuck in New York City, it is a place for comedy. So how can Midge recover?

1. Joel's Button Club Will Be Midge's New Home Amazon Joel has just opened the Button Club, which is more successful than most would have anticipated. But you know how it could get really hot? By having a world-class comedian who is just fresh off her tour with Shy Baldwin and recently appeared at the Apollo. Since the show is determined to keep Joel and Midge in proximity, this is an excellent working theory of where Midge will rebuild.

2. Abe Will Have To Review Midge's Act Amazon Midge getting canned means the contract she just used as collateral to get a new place is null and void. But her parents might be able to support themselves soon enough. Theater critic at The Village Voice was, once upon a time, a job that paid well. And Rose's matchmaking service seems like it will pay dividends. But Abe's new job might put him on a collision course with his daughter if he's assigned to review her show.

3. Lenny Bruce Will Be Back Amazon The will-they-or-won't they romance of Lenny and Midge isn't over yet. The obscenity trial that ended his career (and led to his death in 1966) isn't until 1964, giving him at least two more years to hang around New York City and stare at Midge longingly.

4. Midge Will Earn Her Own Headline Tour Amazon This has to be where this setback will lead. Midge can no longer be someone else's employee, concerned that her material will get her fired. Susie has seen the power of being the headliner, and fans are almost sure than Season 4 will be a story that concludes when Midge finally sets out as the main act.