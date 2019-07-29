5 Mantras To Recite When Your Ex Gets Engaged, Because It Can Be Tough To See

Picture this: You survived the break up, it hurt when you found out they were dating again, but you persevered — and then the other shoe drops. You learn that your ex is engaged. Yep, they went and popped the question... to someone else. Ugh. It’s brutal, but guess what? In some ways, that bad news is the best thing that could have happened, because it means it's really over and it's time to move on. That can be easier said than done, however, which is where mantras to recite when your ex gets engaged come in. If you've never used a mantra, then the idea may sound silly. After all, what could repeating a phrase really do to help you feel better about heartbreak? In reality, mantras are really powerful because they are how you take back control of your own inner narrative. With repetition, they can help you to believe — and belief is everything.

Mantras assist in combating negative self-talk and help you be kinder to yourself, which, in the aftermath of discovering your ex is engaged, is going to be very helpful. Basically, you just want to set aside a little time each day to be present and repeat helpful phrases to yourself. But also, when the negative thoughts come — and they will — mantras can be held at the ready to drown them out. So, to help get you started, here are some mantras to keep mentally handy when your ex is getting hitched.

1. “They were not the one.” Javier Diez/Stocksy When you find out your ex has gotten engaged, it can make you feel like they were the one that got away. Or that you have missed out on something, especially if you were the one to end it. The fact is, if they were the one, you’d still be together. There is some reason that you are not. The beauty of this mantra is that it helps to reinforce the idea that this person was not your person, so you can release any lingering doubts you may have.

2. “My future is exciting and full of love and possibility.” Your ex getting engaged is likely to bring up a lot of feelings about the past, but there is no going back. So, instead of looking back with nostalgia to the past and longing for things that are not meant to be, focus on all the excitement and possibilities ahead of you — in both your life in general and when it comes to love.

3. “I am enough, all on my own.” Seeing an ex get all cuffed up for life can make you feel lonely, but you’re never really alone when you love yourself. So, use this mantra to help reminding refocus you on self-love. You don’t need anyone, especially not an ex to make you whole. You really are enough all on your own.

4. “I release all my feelings for [name of your ex].” Jesse Morrow/Stocksy Now is the perfect time to hit a restart on your heart. The best way to do that is to just focus on releasing any lingering feelings about your ex. Sometimes, letting go is the best closure you can ever get. So, take a deep breath, repeat this mantra, and just let go.