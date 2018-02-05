Taking a job across the country is undeniably nerve-racking. Not only are you starting a new position with new responsibilities in an entirely new environment, you're also building an entirely new life with new friends and new Seamless options. Not the chillest of vibes. Taking a job across the country when your SO is staying at their job 3,000 miles away is actually a nightmare. Whether you are regularly apart from your partner, or just missing Valentine's Day together due to a Wednesday business trip, there are long-distance Valentine's Day ideas out there, I promise.

If you've been in a long-distance relationship for some time, you probably have an arsenal of coping mechanisms, from daily FaceTime appointments to email exchanges throughout the workday. If you live in the same city as your partner, and this is the first Valentine's Day you're missing with them, don't fret. There are couples who keep the flame alive while inhabiting different ZIP codes, so you're going to make it through the most arbitrary holiday of the year just fine. If you're looking for ways to celebrate V-Day with your Mr. or Mrs. Worldwide, here are my top five suggestions.

1. Dinner Date Via FaceTime Complete With Candlelight

Somehow, the corny "candlelit dinner"-move on Valentine's Day becomes far less trite and far more adorable when you're doing it by FaceTime. To make things even more mushy, why not order matching dinners? Perhaps there are comparable Italian restaurants in each of your respective cities so that you can each indulge in cacio e pepe, or perhaps you go low-budget McDonalds fries-together-by-candlelight-via-Skype. The point is that you are both eating together (time zones be damned!) and you both lit candles. Even my cynical heart can say "awww" to that.

2. Plan An Adorable Surprise For Your Partner

And no, I'm not just talking about a surprise flower delivery. If you and your partner are going to be apart on Valentine's Day, try to contact either their roommate or coworker to set up something special to treat your bae right. I think a surprise pair of tickets to a game or a concert, or a delivery of their very favorite lunch to work without warning are thoughtful but simple ways to say, "I'm thinking of you!" You're not exactly spending the day together, but you are putting your best "acts of service" love language on display to show how much you care.

3. Fall Asleep On Skype Together

On the latest episode of the podcast 51 First Dates (which I run), a guest suggested falling asleep via Skype with your faraway bae. Here's how it works: you set your laptop up next to you in bed, and make sure to turn off the "sleep" mode. Then, you say goodnight via Skype, and dim the screen all the way until morning, when you wake up together and say hello! (Caveat: this probably works best if you are in the same time zone, and if neither of you is a snore-monster.)

4. Go To The Movies And Then Have A Recap Date Afterward

Forget Valentine's Day, it's Oscar season, baby! Take advantage of the fact that most couples know that movie dates on Valentine's Day aren't the most romantic of all dates, and pick a movie that both you and your long distance partner haven't seen, and can go see around the same time on V-Day. Afterwards, meet up via FaceTime for wine and trash-talk/love-talk about the film. I dig the shared experience aspect of this Valentine's Day idea.

5. Write Hand Written Love Letters To Your Boo

Receiving snail mail from your love in 2018 is better than receiving IMs from your crush in 2004. I LOVE opening mail, so much so that opening unmarked envelopes that just end up asking me for money even gives me a thrill. This V-Day plan takes some planning (because... duh), but if you time it right, you should be able to craft at least two hand-written letters that can arrive to your partner's workplace, and then to their home, making you the most qualified, romantic, and thoughtful partner around.

This romantic gesture is not for the faint-of-handwriting, but if you can write legibly, I encourage a letter (or two). Think about it: receiving an "I love you so much" in text is very different than receiving an "I love you so much" in your lover's actual script. Be a cheesy poet, it's Valentine's Day, after all.

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.

Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!