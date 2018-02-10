Does anyone else feel like you just got through Christmas, and then, wham, it's Feb. 14? Once New Year's Eve passes, we all take a collective sigh of relief that the maddening, chaotic holiday season is no longer upon us. But if you forgot about that little February holiday this year, it's unlikely you're alone. No need to freak out, though. There are plenty of last-minute things to do on Valentine's Day.

Sure, piecing some date together in the midst of overly-booked restaurants and cliched lovey-dovey nights out may seem like a challenge. How, you ask, could you possibly still salvage the night with plans that actually feel special and romantic?

Getting swept up in the Hallmark-induced version of romance constantly bombarding us during this season is nearly unavoidable. But are heart-shaped boxes of cheap chocolate, scraggly stuffed animals, wilted roses, and cheesy cards really the best way to show someone you love them? The truth is, romance cuts a bit deeper than the things we can buy or some cookie-cutter, overused ideas. Take the time to plan a date that is unique to you and your SO, and the night will not only be saved from a lack of plans, but be fueled by a creative spark that adds a little magic to the air.

And if you're on a time crunch, don't worry. I've got you covered.

Take A Scenic Bike Ride

Either grab your bikes or rent some if you don't own your own and head out on a jaunt about town. Getting on two wheels makes way for a playful innocence that will leave you both feeling carefree.

A sexier reason to get those pedals in motion? Studies have shown that exercise has a positive effect on the sex drives of both men and women.

Plan A Leisurely Picnic

Picnics are cute AF. Not only do they not take much effort, but they give you both some time in nature to get away from the rest of society and get cozy, totally one-on-one. Time your picnic with a sunset and pack some wine to add a sexy buzz to the evening.

Cook Dinner Together

Cooking dinner for your partner is sweet, but cooking dinner with your partner is a bonding activity that you can both enjoy. The opportunity to experiment together in the kitchen could lead to a bit more scandalous experimentation later in the night...

Give Each Other Massages

We all know where this is leading, but sex is a part of every healthy relationship, so adding a massage in before just makes for some super sensual foreplay. However, to make it really stand out as an exceptional experience, you have to go the whole nine yards on this Valentine's Day rub down. That means break out the scented oils, mood lighting, and romantic background music to turn your home (or theirs) into a full spa experience. The only difference between you and the pros is that, in your spa, happy endings are a given.

Play Hooky

OK. While I'm not in the business of encouraging irresponsibility, one day away from work or school surely won't hurt. Spontaneity is a big part of being romantic. No matter what you do on a day of hooky, it feels like you're living outside the rules of real life, in another dimension where only you and your partner exist. Of course, weigh in the repercussions before calling in sick (or injured from a cherub-induced arrow wound), but if you can, go for it for a day you'll likely cherish forever.

Make the night extra special by disconnecting from the outside world (i.e. turn off your cell phones) and focusing all your attention on your partner. When it comes to romance, the best thing you can do is just be in the moment with your person, no matter what activity you're doing.

