I'm a natural-born planner. I get a little rush over a well-executed itinerary or structured to-do list (just thinking about crossing off completed tasks brings me joy). In other words, every gift on my holiday list is already wrapped about a month in advance. Being so Type A makes it hard for me to mesh romantically with someone who, let's say, forgets my birthday, or shows up empty-handed to a gift exchange. That's why this year, I'm going to give chronic postponers a hand with last-minute gifts to send your partner.

I'm not building a case against procrastinators — quite the opposite. Personality differences are sometimes the very reason why we are attracted to someone. According to Psychology Today, procrastinators are oftentimes more optimistic than those of us who manage details well in advance. That "things will work out" attitude can be kinda sexy (as long as there's follow through with figuring out how things actually work out).

But dropping the ball on the holiday that is meant to show your SO how much you love them is kinda a no-no. Material gifts or luxe date plans might seem trivial, but the attention you put into finding something special expresses how much you care.

There's still time to put together the gift that will do just that, even if you totally just remembered it's almost Feb. 14.

1. A Message In A Bottle.

A calligraphied love note on parchment paper rolled up into a bottle has to be one of the most romantic gestures of all time. With one problem... it's super unlikely the intended reciever is going to happen upon said bottle bobbing along in the ocean. Luckily, services like USPS, FedEx, and UPS have made for a modern (secure) means to this old-school token of affection.

DIYing this one is beyond simple. Grab a mason jar and some paper to write a love note, or use pieces of scrap paper to write out all the reasons you love your partner. Put the paper(s) in the jar, wrap it up so it doesn't break, find a box, and bring it to your mail delivery service of choice to ship. When your SO does receive it, they'll feel like they've found a true treasure.

2. Order The Perfect Breakfast In Bed.

Breakfast in bed is a cute idea, but who has the time (or the cooking skills, be honest) to prepare that in the middle of the week at the start of the work/school day? Well, don't let that stop you. Services like Seamless, Grubhub, UberEats, Postmates, and DoorDash will deliver a delicious breakfast right to their door (and score you major points).

3. Create A Sign Of Love.

Creating a piece of art is a relatively easy and quick gift that lasts well beyond your efforts. Grab some posterboard and pen, pencil, marker, and/or paint (and whatever other items you wish... get creative) and get crafty. Since it'll likely be light, the shipping cost on your creation should run very low. The best part about this crafty present? Every time your partner looks at it, they'll be reminded of how much you adore him or her.

4. Something As Sweet As They Are.

Sugar, spice, and everything nice... that's what Valentines should be made of. Order cupcakes online from Sprinkles or Cako for same-day delivery (depending on your location).

5. A Smoldering Selfie.

OK, so say it's crunch time and shipping is no longer an option. Electronic shipping still is... I don't think I need to explain why this gift will make their day. This gift is especially ideal if you and your valentine have more of a physical or casual relationship.

Remember, if you put your heart into it, whatever you give your partner this Valentine's Day is sure to make them feel as amazing as you think they are.

