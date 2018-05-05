I don't mean to sound like a "typical millennial," but sitting at a desk from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (or even later) can be incredibly painful. Back in the day, when I was working one of the worst corporate desk jobs imaginable, I remember wondering why I couldn't get paid to do something that actually made me happy. Unfortunately, I didn't know about any of these jobs that involve dogs, because each of them sound perfect for a canine lover like myself. If you would appreciate a little more fluff, drool, and happiness in your life, definitely check these out.

I know the perfect job can be hard to come by, especially when you're young and have very little experience in the working world. But according to The Atlantic, Americans have become more pet-focused within the past few years. This probably led to the emergence of more dog-related jobs. Now, you can pursue almost anything in the world of puppies, and it's basically "the dream." Whether you're pursuing art, if you want to make a difference, or if you prefer physical activities, there are so many ways to get your puppy fix (while getting paid to do it, of course). Although it's hard to believe, I know for a fact that loving your job is very possible — especially if puppies are involved.

1 Dog Photographer Lizzy Rosenberg Do you have a keen eye for beauty and an extensive set of photography skills? Then why not spend your days photographing dogs? People have such a strong bond with their puppers, and it's important to capture that relationship. For example, professional photographer Alyssa B. not only photographs weddings and family portraits, but also pet portraits. It's a challenging career path, but if you love working behind a camera and alongside pupperoonies, finding a job in pet photography is totally worth it.

2 A Job At A Puppy-Friendly Company Giphy As you probably know, some companies are starting to allow people to bring their doggos to work. If you can find a job at a company like Titos or Amazon, which are notoriously puppy friendly, you can work a standard job and still hang out with pups all day long. In the words of Hannah Montana, "mix it all together, and you that it's the best of both worlds."

3 Dog Walker Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images News/Getty Images For the adventurous type that loves to get out there and stay active, dog walking is definitely a worthwhile and advantageous profession (especially if you live in a city where it's in high demand). I know this is kind of an obvious one, but nowadays, there are so many dog-walking companies that make it a more feasible career than ever before. Apps like Wag and Rover both allow dog walkers to maximize their day with lots of walks, and even pet-sitting gigs. As a Wag walker myself, it's a total dream.

4 Marketing Pet Brands Giphy There are a ton of creative and strategic opportunities you can pursue while keeping a foot in the world of puppers. Whether you're coordinating publicity for Iams or if you've joined the Petco marketing team, there are a ton of pet companies that could use a business-savvy mind like yours. One website that informs travelers how to journey with their dogs, The Points Pups, is hiring a "Barketing Associate" for the summer. So, if you haven't already applied, definitely get on that.