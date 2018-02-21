Love them or hate them, the Fifty Shades books and movies were a reminder of how hot and exciting erotic literature can be. Sure, you can find porn all over the internet — and don't get me wrong, porn can be amazing — but it will never be able to build sexual tension or fuel your imagination like a good, naughty novel can. So while it may be a wrap on Anastasia and Christian's kinky tale of romance, there are still a ton of hot books to read, just waiting for you to, um, crack them open.

I remember the first "dirty" book I ever got my greedy little pre-teen eyes on. It was a copy of V.C. Andrew's Flowers in the Attic, and it was a total game-changer. I was expecting it to be just your standard, young-adult mystery, with a bit of a gothic twist. So when it was suddenly all about teen incest in the attic, well, I was not prepared — but I was totally hooked.

A few years later, I had a long-distance relationship that involved the exchange of sexy novels. I learned things I honestly probably never would have picked up on my own. That naughty book club not only helped keep the passion alive (across a literal ocean), but it also introduced me to the world of BDSM — at least in the written form. So, what I am saying is, if your first experience with an erotic novel was the Fifty Shades series, then I understand if you felt pretty bummed with the series ending (from Ana's perspective, at least). But I am here to tell you that Fifty Shades was just the beginning. There are still plenty of kinky, page-turning delights ahead for you. So grab on to your Kindle, because things are about to get H.O.T.

1. The Sleeping Beauty Trilogy by A.N. Roquelaure

Yeah, this is definitely not the Disney princess version of the Sleeping Beauty story. Written by Anne Rice under the pen name A.N. Roquelaure, this version follows the story of Beauty, who is awakened by a prince — by having sex with her. She is then taken to his kingdom where she is trained to be a sex slave and has very kinky and freaky sexual awakening.

2. The Sexual Life Of Catherine M. by Catherine Millet

Think all erotic novels are fiction? Surely no one’s real life could live up to the wanton abandon of Fifty Shades, right? Turns out, it really can. Catherine Millet’s memoir is all about her sexual escapades with literally hundreds of men, including sex in public, massive orgies, and visiting sex clubs. Let's just say there's a reason that this book has been called "the most explicit book about sex ever written by a woman."

3. Lace: A Novel by Shirley Conran

For a more explicitly (pun intended) feminist take on erotica, grab a copy of Lace: A Novel. In Lace, four women are summoned to meet a young woman named Lili who has gathered them to uncover a secret that they have kept for decades. Lots and lots of hot sex ensues.

4. Bared To You by Sylvia Day

If you loved the sex scenes in Fifty Shades but felt a little uncomfortable with some of the... let's call them "less-than-healthy" aspects of Ana and Christian's dynamic, then Bared to You, the first book in the Crossfire series, may just be what you’re craving. The story centers around Eva and Gideon, both survivors of childhood sexual abuse, who come together to heal from their pasts and eventually forge a healthy, romantic relationship — and a very sexy one.

5. Tipping The Velvet by Sarah Waters

Confession: This is my personal favorite, so if there is any book on this list to move to the tip-(ha!)-top of your list, it's this lusciously kinky Victorian love story. The book follows a naive girl named Nan who runs away from her small seaside town to join a traveling theater group after falling for its star Kitty. What follows is her journey into a wild and kinky world of sexual exploration, self-discovery, and empowerment.

There really are so many incredibly sexy stories out there just waiting to be discovered. Fifty Shades truly is just the beginning.

