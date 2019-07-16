5 'Game Of Thrones' 2019 Emmy Snubs That Will Make Your Blood Boil

Fans knew it was going to be a big haul for Game of Thrones. Other drama series literally rescheduled themselves to take the hit of a year off between Emmy nominations rather than go up against it. The series is already a record-breaker in the Emmys, both in the sheer number of nominations and wins. But no one expected 32 nominations for the final season of the show. That being said, fans are never satisfied, and these Game Of Thrones 2019 Emmy snubs are going to bother people greatly.

Before I get to the snubs, let's look at who did get recognized, because the list is long. Both Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke got Outstanding Lead Actor and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series respectively. The show dominated in Supporting with four out of six of the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series slots going to Sophie Turner, Lena Heady, Gwendoline Christie, and Maisie Williams. It also walked off with three Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series nods for Alfie Allen, Nikolaj Coster-Waldeau and Peter Dinklage. Plus Carice Van Houten got Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series as well.

It got three Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series for Episode 3 ("The Long Night"), Episode 4 ("The Last of the Starks"), and Episode 6 ("The Iron Throne"). And of course, it got Outstanding Drama Series overall.

So who got overlooked?