Euphoria fans will have to wait a little while for Season 2 of their favorite show. The coronavirus pandemic put production on the hit HBO series on hold, but that doesn't mean fans have had to go without any Rue in their lives. In early December, the Euphoria creators gave fans a little gift by releasing the first of two special episodes to bridge the gap between Seasons 1 and 2. But these extra episodes don't need to be the only gifts for the Euphoria fans in your life; these Euphoria gift ideas will give them the sparkle they need while they wait for more episodes.

The first Euphoria special episode, "Trouble Don't Last Always," dropped on HBO Max on Dec. 4 and on HBO on Dec. 6. It gave audiences a little peek at Rue's (Zendaya) Christmas Eve spent with her sponsor Ali (Colman Domingo). The second special episode, “F–k Anyone Who’s Not a Sea Blob,” will focus on Jules (Hunter Schafer) after she left Rue on the train platform in the Euphoria Season 1 finale. This special episode is set to premiere on Jan. 24, which is still a little far off. For any dedicated Euphoria fan who needs something special to help ease the pain of waiting for more episodes, these gift ideas should do the trick.

HBO

1. Euphoria Character List Shirt

You can represent Rue, Jules, and the whole motley Euphoria crew with this cute tee.

2. A Colorful Rue Print

You can practically feel all of Rue's many, many feelings popping out through the bright colors of this print. The artist also has a print of Jules in her Halloween costume.

3. Euphoria-Worthy Makeup

The makeup on Euphoria is truly iconic; any fan would love to recreate the eye-catching looks at home. Don't forget the bright eyeshadow to go with all the glitter.

4. Euphoria Phone Case

You can bring Euphoria with you everywhere you go thanks to these phone cases that fully embody the show's vibes.

5. Kat-Inspired Pins

Euphoria fans can channel some of Kat's (Barbie Ferreira) unbeatable energy with these fun pins straight from the HBO store.

Euphoria Season 1 and the first Euphoria special episode are available now on HBO Max.