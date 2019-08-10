Following back-to-back mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, on Aug. 3 and 4, President Donald Trump has been fielding significant criticism on the issue of gun control. In an Aug. 5 speech addressing the shootings, Trump proposed several ideas to combat gun violence, ranging from cracking down on violent video games to implementing "red flag" laws, which would allow law enforcement officials to confiscate firearms from people deemed potentially dangerous. The president also suggested passing legislation that combines background checks and immigration reform. Unsurprisingly, Donald Trump's quotes about gun control, both this past week and in the last several years, have faced significant backlash. Let's take a look at some of the things he's said.

Over the course of his 2016 presidential campaign, Trump made many broad promises about guns. He claimed that he would "get rid of gun-free zones" in schools on his first day in office, and that he was proud to have the NRA's endorsement. According to fact-checking organization PolitiFact, there have been at least 20 mass shootings since Trump took office, compared to at least 41 mass shootings over the course of Barack Obama's eight years in the White House. Trump has been president for two and a half years, which means that there have an average of eight mass shootings per year under his administration.

Despite this uptick in mass shootings, Trump has spent more time criticizing the media and Democratic lawmakers than he has calling for more stringent gun control measures. Below are some of the more controversial statements Trump has made on gun control and gun violence.

1. Trump weighed in on banning assault weapons In a campaign policy paper published on his website in September 2015, Trump argued that banning assault weapons takes guns away from "law-abiding gun owners," rather than someone who might perpetrate a mass shooting. He said, Gun and magazine bans are a total failure. ... Opponents of gun rights try to come up with scary sounding phrases like “assault weapons," “military-style weapons” and “high capacity magazines” to confuse people. What they’re really talking about are popular semi-automatic rifles and standard magazines that are owned by tens of millions of Americans. Law-abiding people should be allowed to own the firearm of their choice. The government has no business dictating what types of firearms good, honest people are allowed to own. As ABC News pointed out, this policy paper marked a reversal from an argument Trump made in his 2000 book, The America We Deserve. In this book, Trump disclosed that he supported a ban on assault weapons, despite typically opposing gun control, ABC News reported.

2. Trump criticized gun-free zones in schools At a January 2016 campaign rally in Burlington, Vermont, Trump said he would eliminate gun-free school zones, something that he has since reiterated as president. He said, I will get rid of gun-free zones on schools, and — you have to — and on military bases. My first day, it gets signed, OK? My first day. There's no more gun-free zones. According to The Washington Post, Trump has argued on several occasions that gun-free zones make it impossible for people to arm and protect themselves in the event of a mass shooting. He reiterated this claim in the aftermath of a 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Florida, though critics pointed out that gun-free zone legislation aimed to take guns away from students, not law enforcement officials. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on this criticism.

3. Trump showed off his endorsement from the NRA During his first presidential debate against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in September 2016, Trump touted his endorsement from the National Rifle Association(NRA), and reaffirmed his support for the Second Amendment. He said, I have the endorsement of the NRA which I'm very proud of, these are very, very good people and they’re protecting the Second Amendment, but I think we have to look very strongly at no-fly lists and watch lists and when people are on there, even if they shouldn’t be on there, we’ll help them, we’ll help them legally, we will help them get off. As president, Trump has routinely brought up the fact that he has the backing of the NRA. However, during a bipartisan meeting with members of Congress in early 2018, Trump also suggested that lawmakers' inaction on gun violence was a result of the fact that they were "afraid of the NRA," per CNN.