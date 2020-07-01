Cursed is the newest high fantasy series from Netflix, coming on July 17. The show is a retelling of the legend of King Arthur but from a different perspective. Based on the graphic novel of the same name, the series stars Katherine Langford as Nimue, the famed "Lady of the Lake" from the legends. But instead of Arthur as the main hero, it's Nimue who the sword chooses instead. These details from the Cursed trailer suggest where the show will hold true to the Arthurian tales and where it plans to deviate.

For casual fans of the Arthurian legends, the Lady of the Lake is probably not that familiar a figure. Most probably know her best from the Monty Python sketch about "Strange women lying in ponds" not being a good basis for a system of governance. (There's also the current internet meme that suggests it would be a damn sight better than what we have now.) But despite what you may have read in Mists of Avalon once, or saw the 1980s era film Excalibur, the Lady of the Lake is a powerful figure in the legend.

It's high time someone gave her credit and the respect due to an enchantress of her abilities. From the Cursed trailer, it seems like the show is going to do just that.

Here's a few details you may have missed.

1. Nimue's Lady Of The Lake Is Magic Netflix In Arthurian legends, the Lady of the Lake (whose name is commonly accepted as Nimuë) is an enchantress, who is involved in several stories, including raising Lancelot after his parents die and putting Merlin under a powerful spell. Though it's not clear how much of her story will be included here, the trailer for Cursed promises Nimue will get her due again, including her magical abilities front and center.

2. Arthurian England Is Being Christianized Netflix Though the modern myths don't discuss it much, one of the reasons the King Arthur legend survived for so many years is that it was turned into a story of the triumph of Christianity over Paganism. Arthur is the bringer of salvation and so forth against supernatural forces or magical figures out of Pagan folklore. Cursed looks to be putting a twist on that by introducing a band of red-robed missionaries hell-bent on destroying Nimue and her people.

3. Nimue & Merlin Are Bound Together Netflix Two fascinating plot points included in the trailer: Nimue seems to receive the sword with instructions to take it to Merlin, suggesting that her story will at least start as a quest before taking the sword for herself.

Merlin states the sword took all his magic (which seems to have left a giant glowing sword tattoo down his body). Will Nimue and Merlin need to use the sword together to unleash magic into the world? Will Merlin be the advisor to her the way he is in the legends to Arthur?

4. Arthur Is No Hero Netflix Speaking of Arthur, that's one power-hungry young man right there. He doesn't get much trailer time, but what does come across is unflattering. Will Arthur turn out to be the villain of the series? That would make a very interesting twist, especially if he teams up with the red-robed missionaries.