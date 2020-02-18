Each week, The Masked Singer reveals another celebrity identity hidden behind the mask to fans. So far, rapper Lil Wayne, Price Is Right host Drew Carey, and Grammy-award winning singer Chaka Khan have been unmasked during Season 3. But, of all the contestant, none has fans more curious about their identity than The Kangaroo, who fans believe is none other than Jordyn Woods. There are a few different theories floating around about The Kangaroo's true identity, but these 5 clues Jordyn Woods is The Kangaroo on The Masked Singer has fans convinced the theories have to be true.

The Masked Singer competition series is exactly what it sounds like. Each season, a new batch of celebrity contestants show off their vocals while wearing extravagant costumes to keep their identity a secret. They reveal a few clues about themselves through videos that are played before their performances. If the contestant wows the judges and the audience, fans can choose to keep the contestant in the competition. The contestant with the least amount of votes per episode gets unmasked.

After three weeks, The Kangaroo is still in the running, and fans think it's Woods behind the mask thanks to these five clues:

1. They recently lost someone in their life.

The Masked Singer on YouTube

In the first episode, The Kangaroo said they "recently lost a person who held my family's heart together." In 2017, Woods' father suddenly passed away due to cancer, so the clue seems to align with the star's backstory.

2. They were thrown in the spotlight for "all the wrong reasons."

In February 2019, Woods found herself at the center of a media storm when rumors spread she and Tristan Thompson got flirty with each other at a party. At the time, Thompson was romantically involved with Woods' former bestie Kylie Jenner's sister Khloé Kardashian, so the scandal resulted in people bullying Woods.

Despite feeling like everyone is against them, the Kangaroo said they're ready to "bounce back," fight for their family, and show the world "bullies never win." They could be referring to Woods attempting to make her big comeback after the drama in 2019.

3. The Gramophone

In The Kangaroo's first clue package, fans saw a gramophone, which could allude to Woods' father, who was a television sound engineer for The Fresh Prince of Bel Air.

4. A possible tie to the Kardashians.

The Masked Singer on YouTube

One fan believed the singer's decision to dress as a kangaroo was no coincidence, since the "K" could allude to The Kangaroo's tie to the Kardashian family.

In the second clue package, The Kangaroo was also seen playing basketball at "Kangaroo Kourt," which could reference Kourtney Kardashian. Not to mention, their "23" jersey could be a nod to Woods' birthday, which falls on Sept. 23. This coming September, the star will also turn 23 years old.

5. They have younger siblings.

The Masked Singer on YouTube

The Kangaroo said they have "to be a role model for my little 'roo," which could mean they have a much younger sibling that looks up to them.

Woods has a 13-year-old sister named Jodie, so that clue falls in line. In the third clue package, an anonymous person says, "Kangaroo is my older sister by only one year." Woods also has a younger brother named John Woods III, and they're not far in age.

The Kangaroo has amassed a huge following online that has not only fallen in love with the contestant's voice, but also the star's backstory. If The Kangaroo turns out to really be Woods, then she is making one heck of a comeback.