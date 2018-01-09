5 Cheap Couples' Getaway Ideas That Are Perfect For A Long Weekend

Chances are, this frigid weather has you feeling down. It may be a new year, but work and school probably have you stuck in the same old rut from 2017. It's easy to be unproductive when all you want to do is cuddle up next to your SO and watch TV. You both deserve a break, ASAP. If you and your partner have been craving a vacation, this upcoming long weekend is the ideal time to travel. Yes, airfare and lodging can be expensive, but these cheap couples' getaway ideas are perfect for escaping to paradise, while still sticking to a budget.

Planning a trip doesn't have to be a pain. For your convenience, I've outlined five locales worth visiting for a few days. I've suggested inexpensive places to stay, as well as sights to see for free or cheap. If you need to fly there, check out Southwest's 2018 sale. Flights are insanely discounted and leave from tons of different departure cities across the country. Basically, you have no excuse not to go on a romantic couple's vacation at this point. So wherever you choose to go, I wish you safe travels.

1. Portland, ME

Portland is the biggest city in Maine, but that doesn't stop it from being quirky and charming. The recently renovated Mercury Inn is a sustainable bed and breakfast that only accepts guests over the age of 18. That means recycling and no crying babies — what more could you want? Rates start at $99 a night, and breakfast is locally sourced and made fresh in-house each morning. While you're there, go downtown and check out the Portland Museum of Art, which is free on Friday evenings from 4 p.m. ET to 8 p.m. ET.

2. Savannah, GA

Savannah was ranked number one in "Best Cheap Romantic Getaways" by U.S. News & World Report, so naturally, I had to include it on this list. Like Portland, it has an eccentric vibe. The 30-acre Forsyth Park is beautiful even in the winter, and it doesn't cost a thing to visit. You can stay at the Iris Garden Inn, which is known for its affordability. The lowest priced rooms are only $59 a night, and the free shuttle service into the city is another huge plus.

3. Montauk, NY

Camp Hero State Park in Montauk is home to the oldest lighthouse in New York state. If that doesn't interest you, it's also known for the "Montauk Project," AKA the series of government experiments that inspired Stranger Things. If you and your SO marathoned Season 2 together, this could be the perfect long weekend destination. As a bonus, admission to the park is free. Consider booking at the Daunts Albatross Motel, which has rooms for as low as $98 a night.

4. San Antonio, TX

If you want to go to Texas, San Antonio has it all. History, culture, and food are abundant, and attractions aren't too expensive. The cash-only Original Donut Shop sells breakfast tacos with rave reviews and, of course, delicious donuts. You can have both and still eat for less than $10. There are plenty of hotels with rooms for under $99. Try the Hampton Inn San Antonio-Downtown (River Walk) starting at $84 a night, or the Red Roof Inn San Antonio - Airport ($49 a night) if you're on a tight budget.

5. Park City, UT

Whether you'd prefer to hold hands on the ice rink or tube together down a giant hill, there are winter experiences for every kind of couple in Park City. If you'd rather shop, spend the day at Tanger Outlets and snag some amazing deals on clothes and accessories. As for where to stay, the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Park City has rooms starting from $139 per night.

You don't need to spend hundreds of dollars to have a memorable vacation with your partner. These couples' getaway ideas bring the romance without breaking the bank.

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.

Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!