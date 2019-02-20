5 Best Places To Travel To In The U.S. Alone, For A Sweet Escape From Adulting

Alone time is a necessity. You work hard all week long, and deserve a break. (Adulting can be exhausting, after all.) Traveling is a great way to get a change of pace and to break out of your normal day-to-day routine. With mini getaways trending this year, finding a good spot for a solo vacay has never been easier — or closer to home. These are the best places to travel to in the U.S. alone, from mountain retreats to beach towns for fun in the sun.

If you're looking for a digital detox, a chance to completely go off the grid, an opportunity to connect with nature, or a spot to just relax and chill out, these cities are definitely the places to travel to. You'll be able to kick back and ditch any work and drama for a little while, and even better, you'll get a chance to spend quality time by yourself.

1 Greenough, Montana Jason Olstad/Fotolia Greenough is a picturesque community that's just waiting for you to enjoy it. You can take in the views at Blackfoot River or explore Garnet Ghost Town. If you're looking for a spot to stay, The Resort at Paws Up offers a luxe ranch experience in the most peaceful setting for a blissful retreat.

2 Jupiter, Florida Adam Nixon/Stocksy Jupiter is a serene Florida escape that has been voted one of the best beach towns of 2018 to live in in the U.S., according to WalletHub. If you're looking for a relaxing oceanside retreat, Jupiter is definitely the place to go. The Jupiter Beach Resort & Spa is a solo traveler's dream come true, complete with enviably Instagrammable views and rejuvenating spa treatments.

3 Westerly, Rhode Island Steven/Fotolia In my opinion, nothing says "charming New England beach town" quite like Westerly, Rhode Island. Westerly has a very relaxed, quaint environment for the solo traveler who just wants to kick back on the sand with a refreshing beverage in hand. Ocean House is definitely the spot place to stay. The luxurious manor offers unparalleled views of the ocean, and you can enjoy the accommodations there year-round. Cuddle up next to the fireplace in their lounge, or head out to the sun deck to tan a little bit.

4 Scottsdale, Arizona jopeegz/Fotolia If you're based in LA and are looking for a fun getaway outside of California, try heading to Scottsdale, Arizona. It's only a quick flight away, and offers everything you could possibly need in an alone time retreat, from spa treatments to stunning mountain views. For the ultimate desert getaway, consider staying nearby in Paradise Valley at Mountain Shadows. It has everything from a golf course to two adjacent pools and plush cabanas. You can take in the beautiful mountains all around and bask in the Arizona sun.