Your 21st birthday is a milestone you'll never forget. Just think about it, you have been waiting years for this exact moment. At age 16, you received your driver's license. At age 18, you were finally able to vote and you crossed the threshold into adulthood. At age 21, you reach the legal drinking age. You're finally able to do it all, which calls for a big celebration. Deciding where to celebrate your 21st birthday is part of the fun, because the options are truly endless. The foodie will love a getaway to Austin, and the girl who wants to check out the vineyard scene will appreciate a trip to Napa Valley. These are the best places to travel for your 21st if you want to check off a dream destination on your bucket list.

If there's any birthday to celebrate, it's your 21st. Rally up your girl crew, go shopping for the cutest birthday outfits, and decide where you want to go. There's no right or wrong way to celebrate, but this very special occasion deserves a fun trip if you're game for it. Traveling to a new destination is a great way to embrace your new age and welcome new adventures into your life. There are certain cities that just make your 21st birthday celebrations even more special. Cheers to a new year filled with all the wanderlust, and your birthday kicking it off.

1 Las Vegas, Nevada Sazan Hendrix on YouTube Las Vegas is such a vibrant, lively spot to explore for your 21st birthday. Book a fancy suite and have a girls' night in the hotel room with some champagne and birthday cake, or head out to a lavish restaurant for filet mignon. You can even arrange a party bus that will take you to some of the coolest spots in the city, so all you have to do is worry about having a good time. If you're feeling lucky, why not try your hand at the slot machines? Vegas is the celebration destination for the girl who wants something truly special.

2 Nashville, Tennessee POPSUGAR Food on YouTube If you're a southern belle at heart, then Nashville is a perfect choice for your 21st birthday bash. Broadway Street is the first call of order. This iconic street is known for its honky tonks, or live country music bars. You could easily spend hours listening to the music, soaking up the incredible vibes, and groovin' to your favorite tunes. While you're in the area, you might consider taking a day trip to the Jack Daniel's Distillery or wine tasting at Arrington Vineyards. At the end of your getaway, it's prime time for brunch and bowling at Pinewood Social.

3 Austin, Texas Expedia.com.au on YouTube From sippin' on craft beer to fueling up at quirky food trucks, there are so many ways to enjoy your 21st birthday in Austin, Texas. Foodies will seriously rejoice at the wide variety of restaurants and food trucks that sit on every street corner. Don't forget to hit up the charming bungalow bars on Rainey Street for a truly unique sipping experience after you grab a bite. If you want to take part in a different type of adventure, then you should consider joining a pedal party. Don't forget to BYOB.

4 Napa Valley, California HarvestInn on YouTube Napa Valley Wine County is home to a wide range of wineries, so it's safe to say that this is a prime spot to ring in your 21st with a toast. Consider booking a party bus to indulge in some wine tasting with family and friends. You'll learn a few new things about wine while you're soaking up the beautiful scenery around you. You'll surely have a blast scoping out what different wineries have to offer their guests. If you prefer to see the region from above, you can sign up for an epic hot air balloon experience for the books. Let's just say, you'll leave with a natural high and some serious Insta-worthy photos.