5 Bad New Year's Eve Kisses, According To Men Who Unfortunately Experienced Them

Any time you're sort of required to kiss the person next to you, there's potential for awkwardness to ensure. Seven minutes in heaven, spin the bottle, mistletoe... New Year's Eve is no exception to this rule. There are good New Year's Eve kisses, there are bad New Year's Eve kisses, and then there are just plain sad New Year's Eve kisses. If you're not sure what the difference is between the last two, you can ask any of these five men. They've bravely volunteered to share their unfortunate NYE anecdotes solely for your entertainment. Sure, they can all laugh about them now, but these experiences definitely stung for a while. From the ones who got kissed to the ones who were dissed, none of these New Year's Eve pairings lived happily ever after.

If you're looking for a silver lining, here's one for you: the girls below might have missed out, but that just means these five eligible bachelors might still be available to kiss you come December 31, 2017. (Maybe don't tell them I said that, though.) So go ahead and read their stories, cringe a little, and then make your first resolution of the new year: vow not to break anybody's heart on New Year's Eve.

This guy was a victim of circumstance.

This cute girl asked me to be her New Year's kiss right at midnight. I asked her on a date a few days later and she agreed, but it ended with her saying the kiss meant nothing, it was just for New Year's, and this wasn't a date.

— Rob, 23

This guy's white lies eventually caught up to him.

Two years ago, I was back home for vacation and went to a party at my older sister’s friend’s apartment. I was 20 at the time. Not knowing anyone and not wanting to seem super young, I decided I would present myself as a senior in college about to graduate and move to LA (which coincidentally I am now). Little did I know, I would have to make up a lot more than I had planned. I ended up hitting it off with a girl at the party. She was 26, very sweet and funny, and worked for the TSA. We had a ton of alcohol and quickly were making out in various places in the apartment. People were staring and we’d become the talk of this party. But we didn’t care, we were so drunk and so infatuated. The night came to a close, we said our goodbyes and I got her number. As I woke up in the morning slightly giddy and slightly hungover I realized a terrible truth. I couldn’t call her! How would I be able to start a relationship by saying, "Hello, I was lying about my age, what I’m doing, and where I’m moving, but hey, wanna date?" So I never texted. She would never know. And my great romantic New Year's adventure came to an end.

- Josh, 22

This guy's kissing wasn't up to par.

My then-girlfriend and I were at a New Year’s party with friends. The ball drops, we kiss, then I start cheering. I thought it was great. Two minutes later she starts full-on bawling in front of everyone. I ask her what’s wrong, we walk outside, and she tells me that she was hoping for a better New Year’s kiss. She said mine was subpar. We broke up less than two months later.

— Tyler, 22

Like life, this guy's New Year's kiss came at him fast.

I was at a girl's house for the ball drop in 2015, but we didn’t realize the TV was on the wrong channel until about five minutes before it dropped. We were stressed trying to find the channel, and when we finally found it, people were screaming "...New Year!" She slammed her face against mine for my first New Year's kiss ever.

— Preston, 22

This guy shared too much, too soon.

I had just moved to California and I met this girl. We hit it off well, went on a few dates, but on New Year's Eve I slipped up and showed her my photo album of Guy Fieri. He is my hero. She never texted me again.

— Seth, 29

Happy New Year, and good luck out there.

