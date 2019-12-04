When it's cold outside and there are romantic Christmas lights all around, you really just want to cuddle up closer to bae. Your typical date night may include dinner and drinks, but there are many other cool date ideas out there that might not even be on your radar. So if you're in the mood to switch things up with your boo, you should consider some of Airbnb Experiences' winter date ideas.

Airbnb is an awesome place to book really cool vacation rentals throughout the world. However, there are also unique experiences you can book through Airbnb, like walking through a snowy wonderland in snowshoes and chilling with an adorable squad of reindeer. If you aren't located near any of these experiences, this might be a great time to book a flight out of town for the holidays with your love.

A cozy getaway with an itinerary full of wintery activities sounds like the ultimate date. All you need to do is pick out whatever date idea sounds like the most fun to the both of you, and get your cutest coats and boots ready to sleigh. With an adventure planned and Instagram-worthy pictures up ahead, you'll be having the merriest season of all time.

1. Snowshoeing In Alaska Airbnb "Walking in a winter wonderland" will have a whole new meaning after you snowshoe in Alaska ($80/person). During this snowshoe hike via Airbnb, you'll walk through the stunning boreal forest of Fairbanks, Alaska. Along the way, you and bae may spot different birds and mammals. Just don't forget to snap a snowy selfie in front of the glistening trees, and you'll want to warm up with some hot cocoa too.

2. A Holiday Lights Tour In Pennsylvania A romantic stroll seeing all the holiday lights is such a festive date idea. If you happen to be in Pittsburgh this season, you and bae can book a holiday lights tour ($28/person) through Airbnb. According to the description, you'll walk through downtown Pittsburgh while your tour guide tells the history of the city. Along the way, you'll see all the twinkling lights and a gingerbread house show. The end of the tour stops at an ice skating rink and holiday market.

3. A Winter Light Experience Cruise In Amsterdam Airbnb If you've been to Amsterdam before, you know the best way to see the city is by taking a cruise along the canals. It's a super romantic backdrop for a date with your favorite person. If you're abroad for the season, you might want to book an Amsterdam winter light experience cruise ($46/person) through Airbnb. On your cruise, you'll experience the Amsterdam Light Festival and enjoy the illuminated canals and bridges. After your cruise, make sure to snap a kissing selfie while you stand on one of the many bridges in the city with the gorgeous water in the background.

4. Experience The Real Santa's Reindeer Encounter In Florida For anyone who loves all things Christmas, you can visit some of "Santa's" reindeer in Florida. "The Real Santa’s Reindeer Encounter" ($17/person) through Airbnb is quite possibly the cutest date idea on this list. You'll capture the most Instagram-worthy pics of you and your SO feeding and chilling with the reindeer.