49 Exciting Products On Amazon That Are Quickly Dethroning The Classics

Remember when you thought tissues were just tissues? (Yes, I'm talking about the delicate cotton-y sheets you use to blow your nose.) But then you discovered there's a type of tissue that actually has lotion built into it? Vast improvement, right? Suddenly, your nose didn't have to pay the price of constantly dabbing at it during particularly harrowing colds. And now you stock your shopping cart with lotion-y tissues anytime cold season rolls around. In other words, the classic tissue had been dethroned. Well, get ready, because these exciting products on Amazon are about to dethrone other classics in your life.

Here's what I'm talking about: there's a travel pillow that fits around the front of your neck instead of the back, solving that annoying problem of your head constantly bobbing forward during cross-country flights.

Or there's an award-winning dry shampoo made with French oat milk that won't dull your hair's shine or leave behind that weird white residue the way other dry shampoos do.

Or how about this — a tea packed with immune-boosting herbs so that your afternoon pick-me-up doesn't just taste good, but is actually good for you. (In fact, with this tea — you might not need to buy tissues at all.)

So go ahead and check these soon-to-be classics. You'll soon be leaving the old classics behind.

1. A Moisturizer That Works For Both Your Body And Your Face Yu-Be Moisturizer $16 | Amazon see on amazon This moisturizer hails from Japan and can be used anywhere on the body, including the face and lips. The moisturizer is super-hydrating thanks to its high content of glycerin, which essentially attracts moisture from the air and seals it into your skin. The formula also contains vitamins E and vitamin B2 for extra hydration, along with camphor which refreshes the skin and prevents irritation.

2. This Spice Rack That Magnetizes To Your Fridge YAMAZAKI Magnetic Spice Rack $24 | Amazon see on amazon This magnetic spice rack is a major space-saver in the kitchen. Made of steel, it magnetizes to the side of your refrigerator and provides space for storing your salt, pepper, paprika, and cinnamon. The upper barrier and lip of the rack ensure no spices fall of the shelf — no matter how hard you shut the door of the fridge.

3. A Travel Pillow That Keeps Your Head From Bobbing Forward Knidos Travel Pillow $27 | Amazon see on amazon The problem with regular travel pillows is that they have a tendency to push your neck forward, which means you spend half of your plane flight trying to keep your head from tipping forward. This travel pillow, though, supports your chin and the sides of your neck, which keeps your head from bobbing. It also has heat-regulating features — it absorbs heat when you're hot and releases warmth when you're cold. The cover is removable and machine-washable, too.

4. A Hydrating Facial Oil Made From Steam-Distilled Roses Badger Damascus Rose Face Oil $12 | Amazon see on amazon Made from 100 percent natural and organic ingredients, this Damascus rose face oil works to hydrate and soothe dry, delicate skin. It's packed with antioxidants — which help to ease irritation while protecting skin from damaging elements like pollution, heavy metals, and UV rays. And although it's an oil, the formula is non-comedogenic, so it won't clog pores. This reviewer writes, "This is my holy grail ... I replaced my night time moisturizer with this oil blend. My face feels hydrated & more plump. My acne scars are fading and active blemishes have been healed."

5. This Bowl With A Combination Lid/Cutting Board Clean Dezign Serving Bowl and Cutting Board $32 | Amazon see on amazon This combination serving bowl and cutting board is pretty ingenious. The lid — which fits over the bowl — doubles as a cutting board. The cutting board and lid are made from eco-friendly bamboo, and the bowl is made from bamboo fiber which is durable but lightweight. The bowl comes with a serving spoon and spork, both of which fit neatly in the lid's cut-out, so you can take the whole set with you to your next potluck.

6. These Bamboo Makeup Remover Pads You Can Use Again And Again Wegreeco Bamboo Makeup Remover Pads $14 | Amazon see on amazon This set of 14 bamboo makeup remover pads are equivalent to about 2,000 disposable cotton pads, so they're both environmentally-friendly and easy on the wallet. Each soft and fluffy pad removes mascara, foundation, eye shadow, eyeliner and lipstick with just a little warm water and cleanser. They can be put in the washing machine and used again and again. (Just be sure to put them in the included mesh bag so they don't get lost among your socks and T-shirts.)

7. A Pet Bathing Tool To Calm Your Anxious Pet Aquapaw Pet Bathing Tool $25 | Amazon see on amazon If you have an anxious dog, this pet bathing tool can be a great help during bath time. Just slip the small tool over your hand and secure with the strap. An adaptor will hook the tool's hose up to your outdoor hose or shower — then, just click the tool on to release a gentle and steady spray of water while you pet your dog (or cat, or even horse). With your comforting hands, your dog won't even know it's bath time.

8. These Insoles Made With Odor-Fighting Copper Copper Compression Insoles $20 | Amazon see on amazon The honeycomb gel design of these insoles helps absorb shock with every step, so they're great for anyone suffering from foot pain caused by heel spurs, plantar fasciitis, or high arches. They're also a game-changer for athletes or anyone who works on their feet. The fabric of these insoles contains copper, which has antibacterial properties that keep foot odor at bay, and they can be trimmed to fit any size shoe.

9. A Dry Shampoo Made With French Oat Milk Klorane Dry Shampoo $20 | Amazon see on amazon This award-winning dry shampoo is made with organically-farmed oat milk from France, which works to protect hair while maintaining the scalp's pH balance. The rice and corn starches soak up excess oil and dirt, leaving the scalp cleansed and refreshed. The best part? Unlike many dry shampoos, this one won't dull your hair's shine or leave a white residue behind. This reviewer writes: "Although I have fine hair, I have A LOT of it and this works really well to keep the oily scalp at bay ... I went from having to wash my hair everyday, to every few days which has started a very positive ripple effect regarding hair health."

10. An Ionic Toothbrush That Effectively Removes Plaque Dr. Tung's Ionic Toothbrush $21 | Amazon see on amazon Ditch your manual toothbrush for this ionic toothbrush: It claims to remove up to 48 percent more plaque, which means visits to the dentist just got a lot more pleasant (and cheaper). The toothbrush operates silently and is perfect for brushing hard-to-reach places. It even comes with a replacement brush head, so you really get some bang for your buck.

11. A Card Game That Lets You Build Unicorn Armies Unstable Unicorns Game $20 | Amazon see on amazon The Unstable Unicorns game is one of the most backed Kickstarter projects of all time — so in other words, it's got major crowd approval. It's a strategic card game where you attempt to build an army of seven unicorns (oh, yes, a unicorn army). But building that army means betraying your friends at every turn — and, like many strategic card games, the further ahead you get, the more likely you are to be targeted by the other players.

12. These Super-Safe Cuticle Trimmers Tweezerman Cuticle Nipper $20 | Amazon see on amazon Weekly manicures can add up, so it's not a bad idea to find a way to do your nails at home. But if you don't have the steadiest hands, those manicures can get tricky — especially when trimming cuticles. If that's you, try this cuticle trimmer: The looped spiral spring grip offers superior control so you can safely clip with precision and without fear of nicks. The extra-sharp blades are made from stainless steel and are easy to clean.

13. A Tea Kettle You Can Put In The Microwave Progressive Microwavable Tea Kettle $12 | Amazon see on amazon This microwavable tea kettle is perfect for dorm rooms and office kitchens. Able to hold up to 25 ounces, the dishwasher-safe kettle is resistant to overheating and features a cool-touch handle. And — just like a traditional kettle— it whistles when it reaches its boiling point. Use it to cozy up on cold mornings or for an afternoon pick-me-up of chai.

14. An Acupressure Pillow For Your Lower Back ZenGuru Acupressure Pillow $30 | Amazon see on amazon If you struggle with middle or lower back pain, this acupressure support pillow is for you. The strategically placed magnets create magnetostatic fields which help relieve muscle tension, while the acupressure points provide gentle but effective acupressure benefits. The contoured shape of the pillow also provides extra lumbar support when propped up on a chair — and the pillow can also be used under the neck for targeted neck and head relief.

15. A Tiered Hanger That Holds Up To Six Skirts Or Pairs Of Pants Quality Hangers 6-Tier Skirt And Pants Hanger $9 | Amazon see on amazon Short on closet space? Invest in this skirt and pants hanger. The hanger has six tiers with clips that hold jeans, slacks, and skirts. The clips feature rubber tips to prevent indentations on your clothes, and can be adjusted by sliding, so they work on items of any size or length. The hanger is made from durable heavy metal, and fits on any standard closet rod.

16. This Tooth Powder Made With Mineral Salts And Essential Oils Frau Fowler Whitening Tooth Powder $9 | Amazon see on amazon This whitening tooth powder is highly alkaline, which means you don't have to rinse it the way you do after using normal toothpaste — and this gives the powder time to keep working long after you stop brushing. It's made with mineral salts that support remineralization, as well as essential oils like clove, cinnamon, and tea tree which have antibacterial properties that'll keep gums healthy. Plaque-fighting coconut oil rounds out the tooth powder, making this formula an oral health powerhouse.

17. A Floating Nightstand That Glows In The Dark Organized Empire Floating Nightstand $35 | Amazon see on amazon This floating nightstand fits easily over your bed frame and keeps your phone, books, and remote within each reach. Holding up to 15 pounds, the bamboo nightstand features slots to keep charging cables and lamp cords organized. The nightstand also has a glow-in-the-dark strip that provides luminescence for 30 minutes after you turn the lights out, so you can find your water glass for a few more sips before drifting off.

18. These Apple Cider Vinegar Wipes That Fight Acne Hello Cider Acne Treatment $15 | Amazon see on amazon Swipe one of these apple cider vinegar wipes on your face anytime you experience a breakout — because apple cider vinegar has pH balancing properties that fight acne and reduce redness. The wipes are also soaked in other skin-nourishing essential oils: tea tree which fights bacteria, rose geranium which calms the skin, chamomile which soothes irritation, lemongrass which kills external bacteria, and lavender which tones the skin. And don't worry — you won't be left with a vinegar smell. The wipes are gently scented with vanilla.

19. A Silicone Bowl Scraper So You Get Every Last Bit Of Batter Joseph Joseph Silicone Bowl Scraper $9 | Amazon see on amazon Get every last drop of brownie batter from the mixing bowl with this silicone bowl scraper. The scraper's rigid core gives you maximum control, while the flexible edges mold to the bowl's contours. (And I wouldn't judge you if you're using the scraper simply to lick the rest of the batter). The scraper is dishwasher-safe and can be stored upright between uses.

20. This Heating Gel That Cleanses Pores BRTC Pore Magic Heating Gel $19 | Amazon see on amazon Give yourself an at-home facial with this Pore Magic Heating Gel. The steam opens up the pores while Jeju volcanic ash draws out impurities, leaving your pores cleansed and detoxified. The gel contains a whole host of other ingredients that'll make your skin glow, like persimmon extract, green tea extract, and Korean pepper leaf extract — all of which work together to ease irritation, promote exfoliation, and control oil. The result is a smoother, brighter complexion.

21. This Wrinkle-Release Spray So You Don't Have To Iron Real Simple Wrinkle Release Spray $12 | Amazon see on amazon Let's be honest — ironing takes time, and it's just not going to happen if you're in a rush to get out the door. It's also not likely to happen if you're looking to get wrinkles out of more cumbersome items like curtains or sheets. For situations like these, put this wrinkle-release spray to work. A few spritzes and you'll be left with crease-free clothes, curtains, and linens. The spray has a delicate lavender scent and contains no dyes, artificial fragrances, or parabens.

22. A Scoop Colander That Makes Straining Easy Joseph Joseph Scoop Colander $9 | Amazon see on amazon There's nothing easy about straining veggies, pasta, or fried foods over a sink. (You really need three hands for that job.) This scoop colander, however, makes straining easy. Just scoop your food directly from the pot and the water or oil will drain right through the slots. The dishwasher-safe scoop is made from tough nylon that's heat-resistant up to 392 degrees.

23. A Balm That Soothes Irritated Skin Emu Joy Bug Bite Stick $14 | Amazon see on amazon Take this bug bite stick along on your next hike or camping trip. Made from an array of natural ingredients like emu oil, sweet almond oil, calendula, chamomile, and evening primrose oil — it soothes itchy, irritated skin. And it's not just for bug bites — it also works to relieve sunburns, chapped lips, bruises, scratches, minor burns, and skin that's been exposed to poison oak or poison ivy. It's a little bigger than a tube of lip balm, so it fits easily into your pocket.

24. These Adjustable Measuring Spoons That Save Space MEILI Muscle Roller Stick $11 | Amazon see on amazon Use this massage roller stick before working out to warm up muscles and boost circulation — or use it after a workout (or anytime) to work out muscle knots, relieve soreness, and soothe aches and pains. The roller features three silicone roller balls outfitted with nodules that provide maximum massaging benefits, and the ergonomically-designed handles are cushioned, so your hands won't get tired while you roll away the soreness.

26. This Ultra-Hydrating Raspberry And Coconut Shower Gel Spa Fusions Raspberry Coconut Shower Gel Oil $10 | Amazon see on amazon This raspberry coconut shower gel will make your body smell delicious, but it'll also help boost the health of your skin. It's made with a blend of moisturizing ingredients like coconut oil, argan oil, and vitamin E. The addition of aloe vera leaves skin refreshed and free of irritation, and you can also use the gel for shaving because it will help prevent razor bumps and nicks. The gel is hypoallergenic and cruelty-free.

27. These Mini Squeeze Bottles So You Can Take Your Dressing Anywhere YINGGG Portable Salad Dressing Bottles $10 | Amazon see on amazon Taking a salad to work is a healthy and budget-friendly way to go about your lunch hour, but there's one major drawback: soggy lettuce. Now, you can wait until noon to dress your salad with these portable salad dressing bottles. The BPA-free silicone bottles are the perfect size for stashing in your bag, and they have leak-proof lids so you don't have to worry about spilling.

28. A Pair of Tongs Won't Wreck Your Food When You Flip It Kuhn Rikon Stainless Steel Tongs $24 | Amazon see on amazon These stainless steel tongs feature silicone tips that are more gentle on delicate foods than regular tongs (so you don't have to worry about your turkey burger falling apart when you flip it). The tongs are slotted to allow juices to flow through, and they have a locking mechanism so that they don't take up too much space in your kitchen drawer. They're dishwasher-safe and heat-resistant up to 445 degrees.

29. A Stapler That Doesn't Even Use Staples Paper Clinch Staple Free Stapler $10 | Amazon see on amazon Staples are great — but removing them when you're ready to recycle or shred paper is very annoying. Enter this staple-free stapler. Just place over a small stack of papers and press — it'll punch holes through the sheets and create tabs that keep the papers fastened together. The stapler can be used on up to five pages at a time, and you can choose from colors like blue, pink, apple green, or glossy white.

30. This Immune-Boosting Tea That'll Save You During Cold Season Hey Girl Tea Immune System Booster $17 | Amazon see on amazon This immune boosting tea is a must-have when cold and flu season rolls around. It's packed with healing herbs, antioxidants, and vitamins that support your body's ability to fight off illness. Here's a sneak peek of what's in the tea: lemongrass, echinacea, green tea, honey, elderberries, lemon peel, ginseng, and ginger root. Just steep the tea for seven minutes and drink three to five times a day. You'll be feeling better in no time.

31. An Egg Poacher For Better Eggs Benedict Eggsentials Egg Poacher $30 | Amazon see on amazon Learning to poach eggs takes a bit of practice, but if you're too lazy to practice (like, um, me), you'll want to check out this egg poacher. Just fill the base with water, crack your eggs into the cups, and turn on the stove. You'll have perfect poached eggs in no time — plus, the pan is made from heavy-duty stainless steel and the poaching cups are non-stick, making it easy to remove the eggs.

32. These Gel Patches That Revive Tired Eyes Patchology Rejuvenating Eye Gels $15 | Amazon see on amazon Didn't get a full night's sleep? Apply these eye gels under your eyes for just five minutes to hydrate the skin and reduce puffiness. The patches are made with a combination of eye-brightening ingredients: caffeine to boost circulation and reduce swelling, hydrolyzed collagen to improve elasticity, sodium hyaluronate to promote hydration, and centenella asiatica to soothe inflammation.

33. A Hanger For Your Collection Of Scarves And Tank Tops MetroDecor Accessory Hanger $12 | Amazon see on amazon This accessory hanger is perfect for organizing smaller items that otherwise tend to get crumpled up in drawers, like scarves, yoga pants, tank tops, and pashminas. The hanger is made from strong steel, hangs on any closet rod, and has sixteen arms. The hangers come in sophisticated colors like rose gold, pearl white, and soft brass.

34. A Combination Bowl And Colander For Easy Prep CHICHIC 2-In-1 Colander And Bowl $9 | Amazon see on amazon Fill this combination colander and bowl with fruit and water, swish around to rinse, then tilt over the sink to drain. Pretty convenient, right? (Not to mention that the two-in-one factor is a major space-saver in kitchen cupboards.) The elongated holes speed up the draining process ,and the handles ensure you get a tight grip. The colander and bowl can also be detached and used separately.

35. This USB-Rechargeable Straightening Brush For Hair Styling On-The-Go Dwave Cordless Hair Straightening Brush $40 | Amazon see on amazon This hair straightening brush is cordless, which means you can literally straighten your hair in the car (while your friend drives, of course). The silicone bristle tips won't scald your tresses, and the brush has three heat settings that you can adjust to your hair type. Just recharge via USB and run through your hair for sleeker, smoother, straighter locks.

36. A Mimosa Flower And Honey Treatment To Soothe An Irritated Scalp — And It's Specifically Made For Braids And Weaves Carol's Daughter Clarifying Scalp Treatment $12 | Amazon see on amazon Hair products and chemical treatments can be hard on the scalp, so it's a good idea to incorporate a clarifying scalp treatment into your regular haircare regimen. This one is made from a blend of natural ingredients that are kind to dry, brittle, or textured hair: mimosa flower to purify and exfoliate, honey to deeply moisturize the scalp, mint oil to soothe itching, and propolis to relieve inflammation. It's specially made to be extra-gentle on braids and weaves.

37. These Washcloths That You Can Use Over And Over Citrus Reusable Washcloths $14 | Amazon see on amazon These reusable washcloths can be used to clean just about anything: like dishes, sinks, countertops, and appliances. They absorb up to 20 times their weight in moisture and one wipe can be used to replace up to 16 rolls of paper towels(!). The cloths are made with cotton and cellulose — and have a light citrus scent — so they dry out quickly and resist mold and bacteria growth. After using, throw them in the dishwasher or washing machine to refresh them, then put them to work again.

38. A Gel Pen That Gives You Natural Looking Bold Brows AsaVea Tattoo Eyebrow Pen $16 | Amazon see on amazon Take your brow game to the next level with this tattoo eyebrow pen. The pen has a fine-tipped brush that produces natural-looking hairs to fill out sparse areas and create definition, and the gel formula is waterproof and smudge-proof, so you don't have to stress if you get caught in a rainstorm. The gel comes off easily at the end of the day with just a little makeup remover.

39. This All-Natural Gum That Comes In Unique Flavors Simply Gum $15 | Amazon see on amazon The gum you pick up in the grocery store checkout line has all kinds of ingredients that are hard to pronounce and some of them aren't all that good for you. Try this natural gum instead: It's made with a base of tree sap, flavored with steam-distilled essential oils, and sweetened with cane juice. It's free of synthetics and aspartame. Choose from flavors like mint, fennel licorice, or lemongrass, turmeric, and cayenne.

