48 Cheap Products That Are Uniquely Good At Solving Day-To-Day Problems

A lot of life's everyday annoyances can be quickly remedied with the click of a button or the swipe of a card. And while you may not want to run to your nearest store to sort through their endless stock of products (it can be a real hassle), you can rest assured that I always have your back, because my years of shopping expertise have allowed me to really zero in on cheap products that are good at solving problems — and you can get them all on Amazon.

Take this blanket-style sweatshirt, for example: It's the perfect way to stay warm when you don't want to turn up the thermostat, and it's racked up more than 39,000 reviews and a solid 4.8-star overall rating. The genius behind it is simple: Shoppers love rocking an item that feels like a cozy hug, and it definitely delivers in that regard — big time. It has a plush sherpa lining, a hood for added comfort, and a large pocket for stashing snacks and more. It’s coziness and convenience wrapped into one package. What’s not to love?

But that’s not all. I also dig this classic Bluetooth-enabled key tracker that can help locate lost keys, which is one of the most common everyday frustrations out there. Keep scrolling and prepare to have your mind blown by more problem-solving inventions on Amazon.

1. A Table Lamp With USB Charging Ports Aooshine Table Lamp with USB Ports $31 | Amazon See On Amazon This compact table lamp is an excellent decor piece that's also super functional. It's designed with USB charging ports on its base for convenient charging of your favorite devices (whether the lamp is on or off) and has a pull chain that allows you to power it off with a quick tug.

2. The Cold-Brew Coffee Maker That Saves You Money On Your Caffeine Habit Bonsenkitchen Cold-Brew Coffee Maker $24 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from durable borosilicate glass with a stainless steel mesh filter, this cold-brew coffee maker makes a mean cup of ice-cold joe. With a 1-liter capacity, it makes up to five cups of coffee, and the airtight lid helps maintain the rich flavor for up to two weeks in the refrigerator.

3. A Charcoal Toothpaste That Will Brighten Your Smile Hello Activated Charcoal Whitening Toothpaste $5 | Amazon See On Amazon Looking to whiten your teeth on a budget? Try this charcoal toothpaste. The activated charcoal works to break up surface stains while removing plaque and freshening your breath. It's vegan and doesn't contain any dyes, peroxide, or artificial sweeteners. One reviewer wrote: "It has a very nice minty taste, and foams well in the mouth. I have seen a noticeable difference since I started to use it about two weeks ago."

4. A Body Pillow That Supports Your Legs & Arms Leeden Body Pillow with Cotton Pillowcase $40 | Amazon See On Amazon Up your sleep game with this body pillow that supports your knees and arms. The hypoallergenic pillow is made with fluffy microfiber filling and has a quilted top for even distribution. Plus, there's a hidden zipper, so you can remove filling for optimal comfort. It comes with a pillowcase that's made from breathable, natural cotton.

5. This Dispenser That Keeps Food Fresh For 45 Days Zevro Compact Food Dispenser $25 | Amazon See On Amazon This food dispenser is a foolproof way to keep cereal, snacks, and granola fresh for up to 45 days. With a 17.5-ounce capacity, it has a sleek, compact design that won't take up too much space on your kitchen counter, and you can grab it in black or white.

6. A Folding Board That Will Make Laundry Day Less Daunting BoxLegend Laundry Folding Board $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Putting away laundry will feel a little less like a chore with this folding board. Thanks to its sturdy, flexible design, it helps you fold shirts, pants, and towels into uniform stacks in a matter of seconds. And since your clothes will be so well folded, your dresser drawers will feel a lot less messy.

7. A Car Phone Mount With An Adjustable ARm VANMASS Universal Car Phone Mount $22 | Amazon See On Amazon This car phone mount is a reliable gadget that will keep your device in place while you're on the road, and since the arm is angle-adjustable, you can always get the perfect view. You can use the self-adhesive to attach it to the dashboard or windshield, and the silicone interior protects your phone from scratches and bumps. It's available in black and dark gray.

8. A Laundry Tool That Organizers Your Socks SockDock Sock Laundry Tool and Organizer $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Say goodbye to missing socks: This laundry tool has hooks that keep them all together in the washer and the dryer. All you have to do is attach your socks after wearing them, then you'll be all ready to throw them in the wash on laundry day.

9. The Genius Headrest Hooks For Storing Your Bags IPELY Car Headrest Bag Hooks (2-Pack) $9 | Amazon See On Amazon These car headrest hooks offer a quick and efficient way to keep your bags organized. Each hook is able to hold up to 18 pounds, which is perfect for hanging your purse, groceries, dry cleaning, and more. Plus, they'll help keep your backseat floors clear for passengers. They're available in beige and black.

10. A Cupholder That Attaches To Tables YOY Clip-On Cupholder $10 | Amazon See On Amazon No coaster? No problem. This cupholder can be clipped onto the edges of tables and desks to keep your beverage from sweating on surfaces. (It's also a great way to ensure you don't knock over your drink and spill.) You can choose from standard cupholders or options with cutouts for coffee mug handles.

11. These Dryer Balls That Significantly Reduce Drying Time Life Miracle Dryer Balls (2-Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon These dryer balls will have you ditching your fabric softener in no time. The textured nodules help reduce wrinkles and lint while cutting down drying time by more than 25% percent. They even have a compartment to add your favorite essential oils, which will leave your clothes smelling fresh.

12. An Easy-To-Use Herb Stripping Tool Septo Herb Stripping Tools (2-Pack) $7 | Amazon See On Amazon This herb stripper is designed with nine holes of different sizes that separate the leaves from stems of herbs like rosemary and thyme. Even better, the larger holes can be used with collard greens and kale. Simply stick the herb through the appropriate hole and pull through. The best part? You'll get two in one order.

13. A Wine Bottle Pump That Keeps Your Vino Fresh Vacu Vin Wine Saver $13 | Amazon See On Amazon If you can't quite finish your bottle of wine in one sitting, pop in this wine pump to preserve its flavor for another day. It vacuums out all the oxygen, and then you can use the stopper to seal in freshness until the next pour.

14. A Bedside Shelf That Lets You Keep The Essentials Nearby BedShelfie Bedside Shelf $30 | Amazon See On Amazon This bedside shelf is a clever alternative to a standard nightstand, which is especially helpful for small bedrooms. Using a powerful clamp, it attaches directly onto the rail or frame of the bed to store your books, phone, and snacks. Made from bamboo, it boasts a minimalist style that'll add the perfect finishing touch to your room.

15. This Bamboo Dish Brush Set That's Biodegradable FEBU Zero Waste Bamboo Dish Brush Set $15 | Amazon See On Amazon These bamboo dish brushes are durable and built to last, but since they're biodegradable, they'll go right back to the earth after they've had their run. The set includes a bottle brush, an all-purpose brush, a veggie-cleaning brush, and a loofah sponge.

16. An Herbal Neck Wrap To Relax The Shoulders & Soothe The Senses Happy Wraps Microwavable Herbal Neck Wrap $25 | Amazon See On Amazon This neck wrap will instantly relieve pain and soothe the senses. Made from 100% cotton, it's filled with flax seeds for gentle compression on your shoulders, as well as aromatherapeutic herbs like lavender and chamomile. It can be placed in the microwave for thermal therapy, or placed in the freezer for cooling relief.

17. The Toe Separators That Help Relieve Pain YOGABODY Naturals Toe Spreaders & Separators $17 | Amazon See On Amazon These toe separators help spread your feet out to mitigate pain caused by bunions or narrow shoes. Particularly well loved by those who wear heels or stand all day, the set comes with two pairs — one large and one small — so you can use what feels most comfortable for you. One reviewer shared, "I love these and the fact that you get 2 sets is really awesome and the bigger set give me more toe splay when I need it."

18. The Blue Light-Blocking Glasses That Combat Eye Fatigue CNLO Blue Light-Blocking Glasses $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Stylish and sleek, these glasses will not only elevate your overall look, but block out the digital blue light that can contribute to eyestrain and sleepless nights. (Yep, those screens can interfere with your circadian rhythm.) You can rock them in a slew of colors, including gray, amber, and transparent pink. Available colors: 8

19. The Door Sweeps That Keep Out Drafts Suptikes Door Draft Stopper $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Slide this door sweep onto the bottom of your doors to lock in heat during the winter and the a/c during the summer. The sweeps also block drafts, keep out dust, and help reduce noise. They're made from flexible silicone that can be trimmed to the perfect fit, and the self-adhesive means they're easy to apply. Get yours in black, white, or brown.

20. An Automatic Toothpaste Dispenser That Mounts To The Wall Amcsq Toothpaste Dispensers (2-Pack) $16 | Amazon See On Amazon This toothpaste dispenser allows you to take a hands-free approach during your oral hygiene routine. It automatically releases toothpaste the moment you slide it into the slot, for contactless, hygienic use. Available in 12 colors and styles, the dispenser uses a sticky suction pad to mount to the wall.

21. A Food Scale With Over 4,000 Reviews Nicewell Food Scale $26 | Amazon See On Amazon No cook's kitchen is complete without a reliable food scale. This model has a 22-pound capacity, an easy-to-read display, and five units of measurement: grams, kilograms, pounds, ounces, liquid ounces, and milliliters. It's designed with wear-resistant tempered glass that's easy to wipe clean and a large surface for bulky foods.

22. A Toilet Spray That Will Keep Your Bathroom Fresh Poo-Pourri Before-You-Go Toilet Spray $9 | Amazon See On Amazon This toilet spray blocks odors before they start by creating a film on the surface of the water. (Just spray before you go.) The fan-favorite spray is available in lots of scents, like citrus, cloud berry, and lavender vanilla. Plus, you can choose between four sizes, including a small one that's perfect for travel.

23. The Bluetooth Key Finder With 35,000 Reviews Tile Mate Bluetooth Key Tracker $25 | Amazon See On Amazon The Tile tracker has earned a legion of fans and boasts a 4.7-star overall rating because of its ability to locate lost items, like keys and purses. The Bluetooth-enabled tracker pairs with your phone, so you can use an app to ring the Tile within 200 feet of its location. You can also use it in the reverse to ring your phone if you have the Tile in hand.

24. The Water Bottle Pouch That Stores All Your Essentials Fitwallet Water Bottle Pouch $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Forget a clunky gym bag or overstuffed purse, this water bottle pouch will easily store your essentials while on the go. It wraps around a water bottle and is designed with a holder for your phone, a pocket for cards and cash, and a carabiner for your keys.

25. A Mop & Bucket Duo That Does The Wringing For You O-Cedar EasyWring Spin Mop $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Take your cleaning skills up a notch with this mop and bucket combo. The mop has a microfiber head that attracts dust and dirt with just water, and the bucket has a foot pedal, so you can wring it out before using. Plus there's a splash guard, which means you never have to deal with grimy water getting everywhere.

26. The Garden Gloves Designed With Digging Claws AIRMARCH Garden Gloves with Claws $7 | Amazon See On Amazon No, these garden gloves aren’t part of a Disney villain’s costume. The built-in claws are actually designed to help you dig in soil, so you can plant seeds with little need for additional tools. They’re waterproof, puncture-resistant, and will keep hands protected from sharp thorns. Grab a pair in brown, green, or purple.

27. A Water Flosser With 6 Interchangeable Jet Tips BESTOPE Cordless Water Flosser $27 | Amazon See On Amazon This professional-grade water flosser is an easy-breezy way to remove plaque and freshen breath (no string floss required). It has a 360-degree rotating nozzle and three modes that deep-clean teeth and massage the gums. The flosser includes six interchangeable jet tips that work to remove up to 99.99% of food particles.

28. A Faux Fur Throw That's So Fluffy & Soft Pinzon Faux Fur Throw Blanket $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Cozy up to this faux fur throw on those chilly nights when you're hanging on the couch. Soft and luxurious, it has a fluffy top and velvety underside, both of which feel like heaven on the skin. And it doesn't just offer plush comfort, it also looks great as a decor piece. You can grab yours in alpine brown, frost gray, or ivory.

29. The Waterproof Earbuds With 180K Reviews TOZO Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds $30 | Amazon See On Amazon These Bluetooth-enabled wireless earbuds give their more expensive competitors a run for their money, and people are sold: They've garnered more than 180,000 reviews and an impressive overall rating. Offering high-fidelity sound, they’re waterproof (making them excellent for sweaty workouts) and have a built-in mic for hands-free phone use. The earbuds offer up to six hours of playtime from a single charge and 30 hours with their charging case. Available colors: 5

30. These No-Tie Shoelaces That Provide Elevated Comfort Lock Laces No-Tie Shoelaces $8 | Amazon See On Amazon If you’ve absolutely had it with laces that you have to constantly stop to tie, these no-tie shoelaces will be a game-changer. The elasticized laces can be adjusted for a snug but comfortable fit, and they come in basic colors like black and white, as well as colors that'll give your kicks a pop, like hot pink, green apple, and neon yellow. Available colors: 13

31. A Callus Remover That Quickly Softens Tough Skin Tachibelle Callus Remover $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Treat your feet to this callus remover for pedicure-grade results. The fast-acting solution breaks hardened, dry skin on your heels and toes, leaving you with baby-soft feet. Simply soak feet in warm water for five to 10 minutes, apply the formula for 30 to 45 seconds, gently file, and rinse.

32. The Shower Sandals With Massaging Footbeds SHIBEVER Acupressure Massage Sandals $11 | Amazon See On Amazon These shower slides have a lightweight, flexible design with acupressure points that give your feet a gentle massage while you get ready for the day. The anti-slip soles give you a firm grip on slippery surfaces like tile, but they're so comfortable, you just might find yourself wearing them outside the bathroom too. Available sizes: 4.5 — 11

33. A Set Of Colanders That Collapse To Save Space Comfify Collapsible Colanders (Set of 2) $11 | Amazon See On Amazon If space-saving kitchen tools are your jam, you'll love this set of collapsible colanders. Available in fun colors like bright red and sky blue, the heat-resistant strainers are perfect for draining pasta, vegetables, and fruits, and they even have handles that help you shake food dry. When you're all done, collapse them flat and tuck them away in the cabinet. It's as easy as that.

34. The Wearable Blanket You'll Practically Live In THE COMFY Sherpa Wearable Blanket $40 | Amazon See On Amazon Comfy and cozy is the name of the game with this wearable blanket. Fashioned to resemble an oversized hoodie, the sherpa-lined blanket features long sleeves, a large hood, and a front pocket for storing remotes, snacks, and more. It's one-size-fits-most, and you can choose from bold, eye-catching patterns like leopard and snow camo, or opt for basics like black and burgundy. Available colors and styles: 17

35. The Acne Patches That Help Heal Pimples Fast Rael Acne Healing Patches (10 Count) $12 | Amazon See On Amazon These acne patches are are made with medical-grade hydrocolloid dressing to help absorb oil and impurities while protecting breakouts from any environmental irritation. They're also contoured and bigger than most patches, which means you can get more coverage for your chin, nose, and cheeks.

36. The Lens Cleaning Pen With A Retractable Brush Nikon Lens Pen Cleaning System $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep your cameras and binoculars spotless with this lens cleaning brush. The dual-sided tool has a brush on one end and a dry sponge on the other, and together, they're highly effective at removing smudges, dust, and debris, without ever scratching delicate surfaces.

37. A Heat-Resistant Mat For Hot Hair Tools ZAXOP Silicone Mat Pouch for Hot Hair Tools $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Engineered to withstand temperatures of up to 460 degree Fahrenheit, this silicone pouch is the perfect place to store your favorite hot hair tools. Especially handy when packing still-hot curling irons and straighteners into a suitcase, the mat has a nonslip design and comes in six colors.

38. The Facial Ice Globes That Reduce Puffiness & Headaches MonétBeauty Ice Globes for Facials (Set of 2) $23 | Amazon See On Amazon These ice globes are about to become your favorite beauty secret. Made from durable borosilicate glass and filled with a cooling liquid, they work to minimize pores and reduce puffiness. Just as good, they're an easy way to soothe headaches. "I’m a licensed esthetician and use them at the end of my facials," shared one reviewer. "My clients alway enjoy when I get them out fridge."

39. A Grocery Bag Dispenser You Can Mount To The Wall simplehuman Grocery Bag Dispenser $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Looking for the perfect place to store your reusable grocery bags? Try slipping them into this stainless steel bag dispenser. It can be mounted to the wall or tucked underneath a cabinet, where it offers clutter-free storage. The dispenser includes all the hardware and adhesive needed for installation.

40. The Car Garbage Can That'll keep Your Ride Spotless KMMOTORS Foldable Car Garbage Can $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep your car in pristine condition with a little help from this garbage can. Made with waterproof materials that can stand up to liquid, it features two snaps for securing trash bags and a compact design that can be folded down when not in use. Get yours in one of two sizes.

41. The Satin Pillowcases Reviewers Can't Get Enough Of ZAMAT Satin Pillowcases (Set of 2) $8 | Amazon See On Amazon These satin pillowcases have quickly become a favorite among shoppers who have awarded it a 4.5-star overall rating after 6,000 reviews. They're lauded for their luxurious feel and smooth texture that's gentle on skin and hair. One reviewer wrote: "I no longer wake up with knots or breakage and I find that my hair even looks shiny in the morning." Available sizes: standard, queen, king

42. The Laundry Detergent Drip Trays That Limit Spills Tidy Cup Laundry Detergent Drip Trays (2-Pack) $17 | Amazon See On Amazon These laundry detergent drip trays make it really easy to dispense soap without having to worry about a sticky mess. Simply affix to the detergent bottle, and you're good to go. The best part is they're a breeze to clean — you can remove the trays and rinse in water whenever needed.

43. A Power Scrubber That Will Transform Your Bathroom Rubbermaid Power Scrubber $19 | Amazon See On Amazon This power scrubber is about to change the way you clean for the better. It has an oscillating head that rotates about 60 times per second, so it can scrub much more deeply than your hands ever could. Plus, the small size means it can target grout and get into all the nooks and crannies of fixtures. It's water-resistant, durable, and includes four AA batteries.

44. These Genius Soda Can Lids With Twist-Off Caps Smart House Inc Soda Can Lids (6-Pack) $11 | Amazon See On Amazon When you can't quite finish that can of Coke, slip on one these BPA-free lids to save it for later. It cleverly covers the top of the can to lock in carbonation, and the leakproof twist-off top means you can take a sip any time you like. Thanks to these lids, your soda will stay fizzy for longer.

45. A Sleek Wireless Charger That Will Cut Down Cord Clutter TOZO Thin Wireless Charger $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep your desk and nightstand clutter-free with this wireless charger. It has a slim, modern design that provides fast charging while protecting against short circuits and over-heating. The charger also features an LED light that lets you know when your device is fully charged. Available colors: 14

46. This Set Of Airtight Storage Containers Seseno Airtight Food Storage Containers (Set of 12) $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Save space in your kitchen and get organized with these BPA-free food storage containers. The pack of 12 includes containers of different sizes, and they all have airtight locking lids that seal in freshness. They're dishwasher-safe and ideal for flour, sugar, pastas, nuts, snacks, and more.

47. This Adjustable Measuring Cup That's So Cleverly Designed OXO Good Grips Adjustable Measuring Cup $12 | Amazon See On Amazon This adjustable 2-cup measuring cup makes it easy to get precise measurements while cooking (without having to crouch down to counter-level), and the rotating body makes it a breeze to measure and pour sticky ingredients like peanut butter and honey. Plus, the cup also features a silicone rim that acts as a squeegee to scrape out every last drop.