47 Extremely Helpful Products With Damn Near Perfect Reviews

Let this be the year you shop with an extra bit of discernment —that means a concerted effort to hit the 'purchase' button on items that add real value to your life. (Bonus points if they're not costly.) The trick to smart shopping is to keep an eye out for helpful products with damn near perfect reviews.

The shower caddy on this list is a fantastic example. It's racked up more than 10,000 reviews, managing to earn an overall 4.8-star rating, which — trust me — is no small feat. The secret to its success? Durability and convenience. Unlike other shower shelves, it actually stays in place and can hold up to 15 pounds, which means it can handle that economy-size bottle of shampoo. Plus, it's rust-resistant, so you can use it for years, without it looking any worse for the wear.

Another helpful item of note is this jar opener, because let's face it: Opening that bottle of jam or pickles can be pretty hard on your wrist (if not impossible to do). As one reviewer put it: "For some reason, the Whole Foods 365 brand of pasta sauce is the hardest jar you’ll ever try to open. Even a professional power lifter struggles to open these jars. This opened it right up with just minimal effort." Like what you're seeing? Read on for more helpful products that reviewers love.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. An Electric Can Opener With A Magnetic Lid Holder AmazonBasics Electric Can Opener $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Ditch your hand-cranked can opener and opt for this electric can opener that's designed with a stainless steel blade that smoothly opens cans with no effort on your part. The nonslip base keeps it securely in place, and the handy magnetic lid holder means you never have to touch any sharp edges.

2. These Reusable Food Storage Bags That Come In Different Sizes Qinline Reusable Food Storage Bags (10-Pack) $17 | Amazon See On Amazon These endlessly reusable storage bags go easy on the pocketbook and easy on the planet, as well. The pack includes 10 BPA-free bags of varying sizes that can be used to store everything from veggies and fruits to nuts and grains. They're leakproof, waterproof, and can be safely used in the freezer.

3. A Genius Jar Opener That Does The Hard Work For You Rtreek Jar Opener $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Having a little trouble getting into that jar of jam? This clever jar opener will crack it open with ease. It has sharp metal teeth that clings to the edges and a lever design that helps to loosen the lid. Reviewers have nothing but praise for the gadget: "It just works. Not much to say - nothing to squeeze, nothing to break, nothing to learn - opens every jar I've tossed at it so far."

4. These Reusable Straws That Come With Their Own Cleaning Brushes Kitchen Up Reusuable Straws (10-Pack) $9 | Amazon See On Amazon How cute are these reusable straws? The pack of 10 includes eight colorful silicone straws, two stainless steel straws, two cleaning brushes (which go deep for a thorough clean), and a storage pouch. I promise you, once you start using these, you'll wonder why you've been using plastic all these years.

5. These Oven Rack Push & Pull Sticks That Help Prevent Burns Norpro Oven Rack Push and Pull Sticks (2-Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon These oven rack push-and-pull sticks makes it so much easier to check up on food and baked treats, without the risk of burns. The notches at the ends make it easy to pull out an oven rack and push it right in, without putting your hands near it. Made from durable silicone, they're heat-resistant up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit and have stay-cool handles.

6. A Sleek Desk Lamp With A USB Charging Port TaoTronics LED Desk Lamp with USB Charging Port $40 | Amazon See On Amazon Customize your lighting with this LED desk lamp that has five brightness settings and four different modes for reading, studying, relaxing, and sleeping. The rotating arm and swiveling base let you get the optimal angle, and there's even a convenient, built-in charging USB port. The lamp is available in black and white.

7. A Magnetic Key Rack That Attaches To The Light Switch Plate Savvy Home Magnetic Key Racks (2-Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're always losing your keys but don't want to clutter your home any further (I see you minimalists), this magnetic key rack is the solution. Simply remove the existing screws from your light switch plate, and replace with these magnetic screws, each of which can hold up to 3 pounds.

8. A Portable Cupholder You Can Take On The Go Supercope Drinking Cup Holder Clip $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you're at home or lounging by the pool, you'll be thankful to have this cupholder handy. It's designed with a clamp that attaches to the edge of tables, desks, chairs, and more, providing a secure place to store your beverage while you work or relax. Available in 15 colors, it's a great way to fend off spills.

9. This Callus Remover Gel That Works Like Magic Lee Beauty Professional Callus Remover Gel $14 | Amazon See On Amazon This callus remover gel has been lauded by more than 11,000 reviewers who have given it a perfect five-star rating for the way it restores smoothness with minimal effort. The professional-grade formula works in minutes to soften calluses and rough skin, so you can quickly scrub it off off with a pumice stone.

10. A Compact & Wireless Label Printer That Will Keep You Organized NiiMbot Bluetooth Label Printer $39 | Amazon See On Amazon Love to organize? Then this compact label printer will quickly become your best friend. The wireless device can be connected via Bluetooth, so you can print labels, logos, and graphics off your phone or computer. It's perfect for creatives, people who WFH, or anyone just looking to get organized.

11. This Car Outlet Adapter That Powers Up Any Device Or Appliance Foval Car Outlet Adapter $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Don't head out on your next road trip without this car outlet adapter. The USB ports keep your laptop, phone, and tablet fully charged while you're on the road, and the AC outlet lets you plug in appliances like a coffee grinder or toaster (perfect if you're car camping).

12. A Hair Dryer Holder That Won't Damage Your Walls Command Hair Dryer Holder $12 | Amazon See On Amazon This hair dryer holder offers the perfect storage solution if you're short on bathroom storage space. The easy-to-install holder adheres to any surface (glass, tile, wood, paint) with water-resistant 3M adhesive backing, but it won't damage your walls in the installation or removal process.

13. This Face Scrubber That'll Leave Your Skin Smooth & Refreshed Miserwe Skin Scrubber Spatula $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Treat yourself to an at-home facial with this vibrating face scrubber spatula. The must-have skin care tool uses vibrations to deeply cleanse, exfoliate, and remove impurities leaving you with brighter, smoother skin. Designed with a stainless scrubbing head, four adjustable modes, and an automatic shutoff function, you can be rest assured your visage is in good hands.

14. The Hair Dryer & Volumizer That Won't Break The Bank Hair Sensation Hair Dryer Brush $30 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're in the market for a hair dryer and volumizer, but don't want to drop a lot of cash, this is a highly rated pick. It styles while it dries, and the ceramic coating and ionic technology protect hair from damage while enhancing shine. And it works fast, too; as one fan put it: "Love! Love! Love! Was finished with my hair in 6 minutes!"

15. A Highly Absorbent Hair Towel That Cuts Down On Drying Time DuraComfort Essentials Anti-Frizz Microfiber Hair Towel $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Maintain healthier tresses with this anti-frizz microfiber hair towel. It's soft, gentle, and highly absorbent, so it significantly cuts down drying time, and it's less likely than terry cotton to cause damage or breakage. The towel works well on all hair types and will leave drenched strands only slightly wet and ready for styling.

16. This Strainer That Doubles As A Cutting Board Dexas Over-the-Sink Strainer Cutting Board $20 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're squeezed for counter space, this over-the-sink cutting board with a built-in strainer makes food prep so much easier. The nonslip rubber edges keep it in place, so you can chop and slice after rinsing produce, without taking up any unnecessary room on your counter. The strainer is collapsible, so it can be compactly stored when not in use.

17. A Silicone Utensil Rest That Keeps Your Stove Clean While You Cook Zulay Silicone Utensil Rest $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Use this silicone utensil rest to keep your counter and stovetop drip-free while cooking. Available in 10 bright colors, the BPA-free organizer is heat-resistant and can hold up to four spoons, spatulas, or forks, and has a wide base that catches sauces, gravy, and water. "Much better than using plates, paper plates, or the stove surface," wrote one reviewer.

18. A Padded Back Wand That Applies Lotion To Hard-To-Reach Places Skinerals Padded Back Wand Body Lotion Applicator $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Never miss a spot while moisturizing with this padded lotion applicator wand. You can use it after your showers and baths to apply moisturizer and cream to hard-to-reach places, like the middle of your back. It's also a great way to apply self tanner, since you don't have to worry about stained hands.

19. A Foldable Bonnet Hair Dryer That Works With Your Existing Hair Dryer Granteva Bonnet Hood Hair Dryer $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Why spend loads of cash on a bulky hair dryer when this hooded bonnet hair dryer does the job without taking up a lot of space? Simply attach it to your regular handheld blow dryer, place the hood over your head, and you're set. It's soft, adjustable and lightweight, and can be folded up when you're done using it.

20. These Stretchy Lids That Work Better Than Plastic Wrap Firsting Silicone Stretch Lids (18-Pack) $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Use these reusable silicone stretch lids in lieu of plastic wrap to keep food fresh. The pack includes 18 lids of varying sizes that can fit over most mugs, bowls, containers, cans, jars, and even cut fruit. The lids are temperature-resistant up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, and they're safe to use in the fridge, microwave, and dishwasher.

21. A Collapsible Drying Rack For Your Makeup Brushes Beakley Makeup Brush Drying Rack $10 | Amazon See On Amazon This drying rack is the perfect place to store your wet makeup brushes after a thorough cleaning — but you can also use it to store your brushes on your vanity (just turn the brushes upward so they're easy to grab). The collapsible rack has 28 holes of different sizes to accommodate a variety of brushes.

22. This Flexible Nail Polish Holder That Can Be Adjusted To 40 Positions Grip and Tip Nail Polish Holder $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Simple as it may seem, this nail polish holder will make a world of difference when applying your next manicure. It grips the bottle to prevent spills and can be adjusted to 40 different positions to ensure you get the optimal angle (which is crucial when you're lacquering your own nails).

23. A Small Spatula That Helps You Get Every Last Drop Of Product The Spatty Last Drop Spatula $6 | Amazon See On Amazon This brilliant last drop spatula does exactly as its name implies: The skinny tool is designed to fit into narrow bottle and tube openings, where the soft, flexible head can scrape up every last bit of lip gloss, moisturizer, serum, and more. It promises to get you 25% more product, ensuring every last drop goes to use.

24. An Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Face Roller That You Can Use Instead Of Blotting Paper Revlon Oil Absorbing Roller $13 | Amazon See On Amazon This reusable oil-absorbing roller is an eco-friendly alternative that's here to take the place of your blotting paper. Made from real volcanic stone, it soaks up excess oil to leave you with a shine-free complexion. And the effects are two-fold: You'll get a soothing massage in the process. It can be used on its own or over makeup, and washes clean with a little water and cleanser.

25. This Magnetic Holder That Keeps Hair Pins & Clips In Place HairpinPal Magnetic Hair Clip and Bobby Pin Holder $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Tired of shelling out cash on hair pins and clips that always get misplaced? This magnetic holder will keep them lined up in one designated place, so you can grab them at a moment's notice. Just throw them onto the surface and the holder will catch them instantly — you can even use it to pick up dropped pins. It's available in foam green and raspberry mauve.

26. A Cordless Water Flosser That Provides A Deep Clean Fairywill Cordless Water Flosser $34 | Amazon See On Amazon This cordless water flosser uses powerful pulses of water to remove up to 99.99% of food residue while providing a deep clean and gum massage. It operates on three modes —soft, clean, and massage — and is designed with a 360-degree nozzle that can even reach between braces, and comes with seven additional nozzles.

27. A Purse Insert That Will Keep Your Bag Organized Lmeison Felt Handbag Organizer $14 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're lugging around a large tote with no interior compartments, use this felt insert to keep your bag organized. It's lightweight, compact, and can be easily lifted out, so you can switch purses in a flash. You can grab it in three sizes and 11 colors, including red, beige, and light coffee brown.

28. An Eyelash Comb That Cleans Up Excess Mascara DUcare Eyelash Comb $5 | Amazon See On Amazon Get fluffy lashes, remove excess mascara, and eliminate clumps with this eyelash comb. The stainless steel comb features extra-fine teeth to separate lashes, and it's curved to contour to the shape of eyes. It's also reviewer-approved: "Ok so I wasn't really expecting much with this but it seriously works! I hate mascara clumps and this takes them right out and leaves my lashes upright and beautifully separated."

29. These Compression Bags That Let You Fit More In Your Suitcase Gonex Compression Packing Cubes (Set of 4) $22 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only do these packing cubes organize you for yout travels, but they also compress your clothes, so you can fit more in your suitcase. The neoprene bags are soft, durable, and lightweight, so they won't weigh luggage down, and the set comes with four cubes of different sizes. Choose from 18 colors.

30. A Sun Visor Mirror That's Decked Out In LED Lights QIXI Car Sun Visor Mirror with LED Lights $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Applying your makeup on the go has never been easier, thanks to this sun visor mirror with six built-in LED lights. The light-up mirror does away with any dark shadows in your car, and it operates on two coin batteries (sold separately).

31. The 4-In-1 Cosmetics Dispenser That's Perfect For Traveling Mason Jars & Beyond 4-in-1 Travel Bottle Set $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Save room in your makeup bag with this four-in-one cosmetics dispenser. The dispenser holds four 1.4-ounce reusable bottles (included), allowing you to keep your soaps, lotions, and facial creams all in convenient one place — simply rotate the cap to spritz from a different bottle.

32. An SUV Trunk Organizer That Doesn't Take Up Floor Space YoGi Prime Trunk Organizer $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep your trunk organized without losing floor space with this storage organizer. Made from ultra-durable material, it attaches to the headrests of the back seats and has several covered compartments you can use to pack away first aid kits, beach supplies, reusable grocery bags, and more. The best part — you won't have to move it out of the way when it's time to load a suitcase.

33. A Clever Memo Board You Can Attach To Your Computer Monitor LRZCGB Monitor Memo Boards (2-Pack) $15 | Amazon See On Amazon These acrylic memo boards that attach to your computer monitor will help keep your desk tidy, while also keeping important reminders right in front of your eyes. They secure to the sides of your monitor with 3M adhesive, and give you plenty of space for sticky notes. Plus, there are built-in shelves at the bottom for storing your phone, lip balm, or other small essentials.

34. The Stylish Glasses That Help Block Blue Light From Digital Screens SOJOS Cat Eye Blue Light-Blocking Glasses $20 | Amazon See On Amazon With more than 10,000 reviews, these blue light-blocking glasses have become a fan favorite. With a stylish wire design, they block out the digital blue light that can cause eyestrain, headaches, and sleepless nights after prolonged screen use. Available in colors like gold, silver, and black, they feature adjustable temples and nose pads for a perfect fit.

35. A Car Phone Mount That Won't Leave Behind Any Marks Or Residue FITFORT Universal Silicone Car Phone Mount $15 | Amazon See On Amazon The issue with many car phone mounts is that they can damage your car once they're removed, but that's not the case with this silicone car phone mount. It has five sticky points that adhere to the dashboard, but won't leave marks behind when you remove it — and reviewers swear by it.

36. These Adjustable Shoe Slots That Will Transform Your Closet AQUAPRO Shoe Slots (20-Pack) $34 | Amazon See On Amazon Forget searching for your favorite pair of shoes while you're trying to rush out the door. These shoe slots will keep your footwear organized and easy to access at a moment's notice, and since you can stack each pair on top of each other, you'll be getting twice as much storage space. The slots also have four adjustable heights, so you can store heels and ankle boots, too.

37. This Anti-Blister Balm That'll Keep Your Feet Happy BodyGlide Foot Anti-Blister Balm $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Allow this anti-blister balm to be your secret weapon against chafing, rubbing, and sore feet. It's formulated with moisturizing vitamins A and C to soften the skin and soothe irritation. Plus, it's compact, so you can throw it in your bag and have it on hand at all times.

38. These Motion Sensor Lights That Add A Great Ambiance To Any Room LightBiz Motion Sensor Lights (3-Pack) $35 | Amazon See On Amazon These motion sensor lights can be used in your closet, along the staircase, or under your kitchen cabinets to add a little illumination and ambiance. Designed with 24 LED bulbs on each panel, you also have the option of turning off the sensor, so that they're steadily on or off. They're USB-chargeable and have built-in magnets so you can attach them instantly to metal surfaces, but you can also use the 3M adhesive to install.

39. A Magnetic Shelf That Sits Atop Your Stove StoveShelf Magnetic Stove Shelf $40 | Amazon See On Amazon This magnetic stove shelf is a creative way to maximize space in a cramped kitchen. You can use it to store spices, oils, and condiments that would otherwise clutter your countertop and crowd your cabinets. The shelf is available in black, white, and stainless steel.

40. These Heel Stoppers That Will Protect Your Favorite Shoes From Damage GoGoHeel Heel Stoppers (1 Pair) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon If you can't bring yourself to not wear heels — even when the day calls for standing on grass and trudging over gravel — be sure to pick up these GoGoHeel protectors. Available in four sizes, the rubber stoppers slip right onto the heels, where the wide base stabilizes shoes and prevents you from sinking into the grass. The best part? You can reuse them as often as you'd like.

41. These Wine Purifiers Help Prevent Post-Drinking Headaches Wine Sensitive Wine Purifier Packets (18-Pack) $18 | Amazon See On Amazon If you enjoy drinking wine regularly, but tend to wake up with a headache, use these wine sensitivity filters to cut down on side effects. The sachets are filled with natural ingredients from Norway's Black Sea (really) that work to neutralize sulfites and tannins, without compromising the taste of your vino.

42. A Clip-On Selfie Ring Light For Better Selfies & Zoom Meetings XINBAOHONG Rechargeable Clip-on Selfie Light $14 | Amazon See On Amazon This clip-on selfie ring light is the key to better looking photos, FaceTimes, and Zoom meetups. The LED light has three brightness modes that offer even illumination, resulting in stunning images. It has a USB charging port (with a built-in indicator light that lets you know it’s time to power it up), and a silicone gel design that’s gentle on your phone and computer.

43.The Best-Selling Shower Caddy With An Overall 4.8-Star Rating KINCMAX Shower Shelf Organizer $21 | Amazon See On Amazon One thing about shower caddies: They have a reputation for falling off the walls at the most inopportune moments. Not so with this stainless steel shower shelf. It’s designed with an ultra-strong adhesive that can withstand up to 15 pounds of weight, and it's rustproof and won’t damage your walls upon removal. Hot tip: You can also use it in the kitchen for spices, oils, and utensils.

44. A Splash Guard That Will Keep Your Kitchen Dry (& You Too) Genericc Sink Splash Guard $21 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep yourself, your counter, and your kitchen floor from getting drenched while you’re doing dishes with this splash guard for your sink. Made from flexible silicone, it features durable suction cups that attach securely to smooth surfaces, and you can also place it at the back of the sink and use it as a backsplash. Choose from two colors: blue and gray.

45. The Instant Stain Removers You Won't Leave Home Without Shout Instant Stain Remover Towelette Wipes (80-Pack) $22 | Amazon See On Amazon Never fall victim to wearing tomato sauce on your shirt all day when you have these stain remover wipes on hand. The pack includes 80 towelettes that are individually wrapped for on-the-go stain removal, and they can be applied to clothing, carpet, and car interiors. For best results, start rubbing from the exterior of the spot and work your way to the center.

46. These Super Cute Reusable Grocery Bags lucky treyvon Compact Grocery Bags (6-Pack) $14 | Amazon See on Amazon In several fun prints, these eco-friendly grocery bags are lightweight, waterproof, and fold up into convenient pouches, so you can stash them in your car. The heavy-duty bags can be used to carry all types of items, from food and beverages to art supplies and gardening tools, and once they get dirty, you can pop them into the washing machine for a thorough cleaning.