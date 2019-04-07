47 Bizarre-Looking Items On Amazon That Have TONS Of 5-Star Ratings

I'll never forget my first trip to the H-Mart. Inside the Target-sized Asian food store, I was dumbfounded by all of the exotic fruits and vegetables that were totally unfamiliar to me. Though they were odd-looking, they turned out to be amazing...kind of like these bizarre-looking items on Amazon that have TONS of five-star ratings are.

What started out as a 30-minute drive-by that day ended up as a two-hour safari, and considering all of the odd-but-genius things you'll find on the limitless shelves of Amazon, you could easily spend a lifetime virtually browsing their wares. Never fear: This curated selection highlights the best of the slightly offbeat five-star genre, like these paddles that look like oddly-wrought jigsaw puzzle pieces but are in fact part of the hottest facial massage trend going, and these latex wine bottle seals that not only look just like condoms but are applied just like them too — but provide an no-fuss, airtight stopper for those precious last drops of vino left in the bottle.

It has been many years since my trip to H-Mart, but I'm always happy to discover something new and awesome — whether it's a fruit or a cool new beauty gadget — if for no other reason than it makes me look totally smart to my friends. Join me: Variety truly is the spice of life!