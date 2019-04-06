There are some products in the world that you can take or leave. And then, every now and again, you come across a product that's so useful, you know it's going to become a keeper. These 46 unexpected products on Amazon that reviewers are loyal to fall under that category — they may seem like weird items at first, but, once you realize all that they can do to make your life better and easier, you'll be hooked.

Falling in line with the "unexpected" theme, it should come as no shock that these products are truly diverse. There are plenty of grooming tools and gadgets that make DIY beauty a joy — like a peel-off nail polish barrier that captures stray polish or a unique body cream made with seaweed that provides deep hydration to dry, callused skin.

This list is packed with wellness products that range from a magnesium oil spray for natural muscle pain relief to a blackout sleep mask that truly keeps all light out.

And then, of course, there are plenty of home goods to flip over. Among them? Eco-friendly bamboo cleaning sheets that replace paper towels and freshness extenders that make produce last forever.

Check out these products that reviewers are obsessed with and loyal to — and don't be surprised if you become their latest fan.

Elite Daily may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Elite Daily’s editorial and sales departments.