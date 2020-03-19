46 Clever Products That Make You Look As Put Together As Possible

You’re running late, your alarm didn’t go off, and you feel hungry and grouchy — the last thing you need is to stress out with a complicated routine. This list is packed with clever products that make you look as put together as possible and will help gracefully guide you from hectic morning to your after-work happy place.

No one wants to appear unprepared at work. You'll find a number of stylish wardrobe staples and brilliant beauty product upgrades here that will completely conceal the fact that you only slept two hours and haven’t had your first cup of coffee yet. From a classic button-down broadcloth shirt or plaid pant suit that helps you ooze confidence to the ultimate time management planner that keeps you on track, these products will earn a place in your personal professional toolkit.

And when the work day is over, there are dozens more clever products that will make you feel like a million bucks — like discreet wipes that remove wine stains from teeth, stain-lifting sticks, oil-blotting papers, and a set of eco-friendly makeup remover wipes that get rid of every stitch of waterproof eyeliner (no tugging required) and can be tossed into the wash at the end of the day.

Stock up your cart and boost your adult status. Coffee or not, you’ll look and feel completely polished.

Elite Daily may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently of Elite Daily’s editorial and sales departments.

1. The Wrinkle Spray That Eliminates Creases In Minutes Downy Wrinkle Releaser (3-Pack) $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Spray away wrinkles with this wrinkle release spray, which comes in a pack of three. A few spritzes of this formula on clothing relaxes creased fabric and offers a way to "iron" wrinkles without heat or the need for an outlet. The bottle is also perfectly portable.

2. A Buckled Belt That Pulls Together Dresses And Tunics WERFORU Skinny Belt (4-Pack) $19 | Amazon See on Amazon Dress up any outfit with one of these stylish skinny belts. The super-stretchy retro-style belts come in two sizes and feature an interlocking buckle in gold metal (to add major oomph to your look). They come in packs of four in a choice of eight different color combinations that match any dress, blouse, jumpsuit, or tunic.

3. This Discreet Facial Hair Remover That Tackles Peach Fuzz leuxe Facial Hair Remover $20 | Amazon See on Amazon If you choose to remove peach fuzz or other facial hair, this is the portable, discreet, and powerful (but safe and gentle) facial hair remover that will get the job done. The small, battery-powered shaver painlessly removes hair from your cheeks, chin, upper lip, and jaw. It’s waterproof and boasts an LED light that makes it easy to spot any hairs you may have missed.

4. The Purse Organizer So You Can Find Your Keys In Seconds ZTUJO Purse Organizer Insert $27 | Amazon See on Amazon This purse insert organizer will change your life. The felt insert features 13 pockets in total — 10 interior compartments (two of which are large enough to fit small electronics or full-size products) along three exterior pockets that are perfect for keys, lipsticks, and other small items. The organizer comes in six sizes to fit all bags and purses and 12 colors.

5. A Hair Finishing Stick That Tames Flyaways MIUSSAA Hair Finishing Stick $10 | Amazon See on Amazon This hair finishing stick smoothens those flyaway strands to complete your look. Use it on your forehead, bangs, the back of your neck, or temples to smooth down frizz. It’s made with natural ingredients like beeswax and jojoba oil and will moisturize your hair without making it greasy.

6. This Deep Waver Tool For Mermaid Hair In Minutes Revlon Salon Deep Hair Waver $19 | Amazon See on Amazon Get the mermaid waves of your aquatic dreams with this hair waver. The heated hair tool has a ceramic coating to protect strands from damage and evenly distribute heat — and that means you can spend less time styling your hair and more time showing it off. Choose among 30 heat settings that make it the perfect tool for every hair type — from fine to coarse.

7. The Nail Polish Remover That Gets Rid Of Gel Polish Without Damaging Nails Arishine Magic Nail Polish Remover $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Gel nail polish lasts forever, but it's a notorious pain to remove (and you can dry out your nails and skin in the process). Protect your nails while removing stubborn gel nail polish with this magic nail polish remover. File the nail and then apply a coat of this polish remover. The polish will begin to break down after three minutes and will easily come off without damaging your nail.

8. A Heated Hair Brush That Dries And Styles Hair At The Same Time Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer $57 | Amazon See on Amazon Busy days will feel so much less hectic when you dry and style your hair at the same time with this one-step hot air brush. The vented oval-shape brush adds extra volume to your roots and has gentle nylon pin and tufted bristles that detangle and make strands smooth. The brush features three heat and speed settings.

9. This Hair Tool That Makes Braids A Breeze Teenitor Topsy Pony Tail Tool (2-Pack) $6 | Amazon See on Amazon Braid your hair with ease with help from this topsy hair styling tool. Even if you lack any sort of hair skill, these tools make it so easy to style strands into French braids, traditional braids, and ponytails. The bendable tool is nimble, has a sharp point for make center and side parts, and won't get tangled up in your hair. Use it to master French braids, traditional braids, updos, side-swept ponytails, or elegant half-up, half-down looks — each set comes with two tools in different sizes to suit all your styling needs.

10. These Stain-Lifting Pens That You Can Pop Into Your Purse Tide To Go Instant Stain Remover Liquid Pen (3-Pack) $7 | Amazon See on Amazon Stains happen, but these stain-removing pens are here to save the day. The bleach-free formula easily removes coffee, wine, ketchup, and juice stains from clothing and upholstery. Just push the pen on the stain to release the cleaner and give fabric a rub. Boom - stain gone! Keep one portable pen in your bag and the others wherever you may need them.

11. This Wine Stain Remover That Will Save Your Couch Chateau Spill Red Wine Stain Remover Spray $7 | Amazon See on Amazon Don’t panic about that red wine you just spilled all over your couch. This red wine stain remover is pure magic. It works on any stain or fabric to quickly lift it up without the harsh chemical smell. One reviewer raves about how well it works: "I bought this for my neighbor after accidentally spilling some red wine on her off white chair. It was almost a week later and linen fabric but did an outstanding job restoring it. Fast forward months later, I got ink stains on 2 cotton tops at work and searched my house for every possible stain remover before laundering. I decided to search the web and tried one or two things that didn't work but then remembered this product then thought let's give it a try...voila...completely removed after very little effort!"

12. A Retractable Lint Roller That You Can Toss In Your Bag Flint Retractable Lint Roller $10 | Amazon See on Amazon The compact size and portability of this lint roller means you can always keep one in your bag and pull it out when you need to quickly, effectively remove lint, hair, and dust from clothing and accessories. This retractable roller comes with 30 sheets and can be refilled when needed. It comes in 12 colors and designs.

13. These Purse Hooks That Keep Bags Off Floors Lizimandu Purse Hook Set (4-Pack) $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Don’t set your purse on the dirty floor of that restaurant — use these strong, sturdy, and stylish purse hooks instead. The foldable hangers have a rubber nonslip base that keep them in place on tables, desks, and counters, while your purse safely hangs below. And their unique, artistic design — the hooks come in gorgeous gem, floral, and celestial patterns — is sure to get noticed.

14. This Soothing Balm For Lips, Elbows, And Cuticles Dr. Pawpaw Multi-Purpose Balm $9 | Amazon See on Amazon This multipurpose balm is so soothing you can use it to heal cracked or dry lips — but it's equally as effective on parched elbows, knees, cheeks, cuticles, and more. Made with pawpaw fruit, aloe vera, and vitamins and antioxidants, it helps reverse damage to your skin and is both vegan and cruelty free.

15. These Reusable Makeup Pads That You Can Toss In The Wash Green Estate Reusable Makeup Remover Pads (14-Pack) $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Stop throwing away tons of makeup pads and opt for these reusable ones, which are so much better for the planet — and are excellent at their job. The microfiber makeup remover pads have two sides — use the dark side to wipe away waterproof mascara, eyeliner, and eye shadow, and save the lighter side for applying cleanser and toner. When you’re done with one, toss it in the wash and use it again and again.

16. A Pair of High-Waisted Faux Leather Leggings That Feel So Soft Everbellus Faux Leather High Waisted Leggings $18 | Amazon See on Amazon Style meets comfort with these faux leather leggings. These high-waisted leggings are wrinkle-resistant and super stretchy, thanks to their spandex blend. They are long, reaching down to your angles like regular pants, and are more versatile than you might think — wear them with a casual T-shirt by day or dressed up with a silky tank or blouse for a night on the town. One reviewer raves: "These pants are comfy and sexy. I cannot wait to wear them out! Order one size up, they run small ... They look like real leather and smooth over curves. They are stretchy too." Available sizes: S-XXL

17. These Dainty Stud Earrings That Are Safe For Sensitive Ears PAVOI Sterling Silver Dainty Mini Bar Stud Earrings $13 | Amazon See on Amazon These sweet, subtle, and stylish stud earrings look good on anyone and go with everything you wear. The 14-carat gold plated earrings are made with sterling silver in the shape of a star, heart, and bar. All of the earrings are nickel- and lead-free and hypoallergenic, so they’re safe for even the most sensitive ears. And you can choose among white, yellow, or rose gold finishes.

18. A Dry Shampoo Powder That Adds Volume While Refreshing Your Hair (Without The Aerosol) Handmade Heroes Drop Dead Gorgeous Dry Shampoo Powder $13 | Amazon See on Amazon This dry shampoo powder is an aerosol-free solution for days when your hair feels limp and less than fresh, but when you don't have a spare second to breathe, never mind wash and style your strands. It’s made with activated coconut charcoal, rice powder, and kaolin clay — which saps up excess oils without drying out your scalp. It refreshes your hair and even adds volume, while leaving behind the scent of sweet coconut.

19. This Set Of Stylish Crisscross Headbands That Come In So Many Colors Huachi Cross Headbands $14 | Amazon See on Amazon These boho, criss-cross headbands are stylish and perfect for keeping hair out of your face. The solid color headbands are stretchy and so soft so you’ll forget you are wearing them (you won't find a single metal part that digs into your scalp). The money-saving pack of eight headbands come in colors like navy, maroon, and gold and can be styled with any look.

20. An Eyeliner Stamp For The Perfect Cat Eye Every Single Time Lovoir Winged Eyeliner Stamp (2-Pack) $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Never struggle to get the perfect cat eye again. This winged eyeliner stamp is your flawless eye makeup solution. The pack of two pens (one for each eye) has two sides — on one side you'll find a pigmented, smudge-free eyeliner pen, while the other boasts a winged stamp. Simply stamp it on and, voila, you have an effortless cat eye that stays put all day. The pen comes in three sizes so that you can create subtle or more dramatic winged eyeliner looks.

21. This Fitness Watch That Tracks Workouts And Sleep Habits LETSCOM Fitness Tracker $28 | Amazon See on Amazon This fitness watch does more than just keep time and count your steps. It also monitors your heart rate, alerts you to calls or texts, counts calories, monitors how long you sit or sleep, and can connect to your phone camera or GPS. Use its many workout functions when you're training at the gym or incorporate it into everyday life to get a better night's sleep and feel more rested.

22. These Smooth Spiral Hair Ties That Won't Get Tangled In Strands invisibobble Spiral Hair Ties (3-Pack) $7 | Amazon See on Amazon Keep your hair back with a hair tie that won’t pull strands, cause breakage, or leave creases after you let down your ponytail. These spiral hair ties hold your hair tightly and are even water resistant, but as soon as you take them out, it’s like they were never there. Thanks to their smooth coil design, they won’t leave dents behind. They come in six shades, including clear.

23. A Shoe Cleaner That Works On Any Fabric Jason Markk Premium Shoe Cleaner Brush And Solution $17 | Amazon See on Amazon Clean your shoes — a variety of different shoes — without harsh chemicals. This shoe cleaner, which comes with a non-abrasive brush, is made from a natural, biodegradable formula that is safe to use on most shoe fabrics like nylon, leather, vinyl, and canvas. The brush clears away stuck-on dirt and stains.

24. The Comfy Power Suit That Will Turn Heads And Close Deals SheIn Women's Two-Piece Blazer And Pant Set Suit $36 | Amazon See on Amazon Own your next work meeting — and then take yourself out to dinner to celebrate — in this two-piece women’s pant suit, which is as comfy as it is professional. The high-waisted pants have an elastic waistband and are made with a stretchy elastic blend. The blazer opens in the front and has a shawl collar. And the two-piece suit comes in seven fab colors and designs like plaid and classic navy. Available sizes: XS-L

25. This Journal That Helps You Crush Your Goals Smart Planner $25 | Amazon See on Amazon Write your goals down and get them accomplished with this time management planner. The 12-month planner has a customizable, dateless format and a sweet vegan leather cover. Its thoughtful design includes an elastic pen holder and strap closure. Use it to track habits, make to-do lists, give yourself a weekly review and score, set daily, weekly, and monthly priorities, and take note of all of the things that make you feel gratitude in your day.

26. A Stain Remover So Powerful It Lifts Up Sweat Stains Sanco Industries Sweat Stain & Deodorant Stain Remover $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Get rid of tough sweat stains (and any other stain that has done a number on your clothing) with this stain remover. It’s all organic and natural so you don’t have to worry about harsh chemicals. It gets rid of odors and stains left behind from sweat or deodorant. It even works on ink, spit-up, and red sauce stains.

27. An Oil-Absorbing Stick That Matches Any Skin Color C&C by Clean & Clear No Glow Anti-Shine Stick $16 | Amazon See on Amazon This oil absorbing stick goes anywhere you go to control shine and blur pores for a matte finish. It works instantly and stays on for 12 hours to make your skin look less shiny without caking on powder or makeup that can dry out your skin. Plus, you don’t have to find your perfect shade — this colorless stick blends into any skin tone.

28. These Bra Clips That Conceal Annoying Bra Straps Razor Clips Bra Strap Clips $6 | Amazon See on Amazon Hide your bra straps with these razor bra clips. They secure each strap in place on your back to conceal them where you wear tank tops or low-cut shirts. They’re a cinch to apply, are fully adjustable for the perfect fit, and come in goes-with-everything shades of beige, white, and black.

29. The Individually-Wrapped Shower Sheets So You Can Get Clean Anywhere YUNI Shower Sheets (12-Pack) $15 | Amazon See on Amazon These shower sheets are like the perfect portable shower — without water or soap. They’re perfect for camping or after a workout to clean and deodorize skin. Each wipe is biodegradable and wrapped in an individual packet so they’re ideal for throwing in a gym bag or backpack.

30. A Fashion Tape For Keeping Straps And Hems In Place Fearless Body & Clothing Tape $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Wear that dress without worrying about it coming undone. This double-sided fashion tape can be used to hold low-cut clothing in place or to hem a skirt without sewing. The tape is clear and safe for your skin and fabric and it is strong enough to last all day.

31. These Compression Sleeves That Provide Relief To Aching Feet SB SOX Compression Arch Sleeves $11 | Amazon See on Amazon Get relief from your foot pain with these compression arch sleeves. They slide onto your foot and instantly kickstart blood and oxygen circulation to help reduce inflammation. They come in four sizes (S-XL), a number of colors, can be worn alone or under socks and shoes, and are ideal for anyone with plantar fasciitis.

32. A RFID-Blocking Wallet To Protect You From Thieves Travelambo RFID Blocking Wallet $27 | Amazon See on Amazon This adorable wallet isn't just stylish — it protects your money and identity. The RFID-blocking wallet has a layer of aluminum lining which will block all RFID signals so that thieves can't lift your credit card info. With a cash slot and 21 card slots, you can safely carry all your important cards and cash with ease. It comes in more than 40 colors.

33. The Classic Button-Down Shirt That's A Wardrobe Staple Chaps Long Sleeve Broadcloth Shirt $35 | Amazon See on Amazon This long-sleeve button-down shirt is a modern classic that everyone needs in their closet. The cotton shirt has buttons along the front and, unlike shirts in similar styles, it won't wrinkle and is safe to toss in the washing machine. Pair it with jeans, slacks, skirts, and dress it up or down. It comes in eight colors and prints like plaid and stripes. Available sizes: XS-XXL

34. A Grooming Kit In A Portable Leather Case Esarora Manicure Set $16 | Amazon See on Amazon This is the spiffiest professional grooming kit around — one that includes every tool you could possibly need to keep your hands and feet looking and feeling their best. The set comes with 18 stainless steel tools packed in a zippered leather travel case and includes tweezers, nail clippers, pimple extractors, and cuticle scissors.

35. This Chain Necklace That Comes In A Number Of Sizes Monily Chain Necklace $11 | Amazon See on Amazon This beautiful chain necklace is a universally gorgeous accessory that pairs with anything you're wearing. The classic figaro-style necklace is hypoallergenic and free of nickel and lead, with a lobster claw clasp that keeps it safely on. The best part: it's completely customizable — it comes in either stainless steel or stainless steel and gold and you can choose a length anywhere between 16 to 30 inches or even add a pendant to make it your own.

36. These Retro-Style Sunglasses With UV400 Protection Joopin Unisex Polarized Sunglasses $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Protect your eyes in style with these sweet retro-style sunglasses that look like they should cost three figures (but are actually the price of two fancy coffees). The classic wayfarer style offers polarized lenses and UV400 protection. And they come in a number of different frame and lens shades.

37. A Fiber Mascara That Gives You Lashes So Lush They Look Fake Wunder2 WunderExtensions Lash Extension & Volumizing Mascara $21 | Amazon Add major drama to your lashes with this lengthening and volumizing mascara. This cruelty-free mascara works its magic by attaching "mini 3D lash extension" fibers to build up lashes — and reviewers can vouch for it. One writes: "I’ve been using this product for a few year and it is by FAR my favorite waterproof, lengthening mascara. I have tried many of the competitors — all of which are much pricier — and nothing lengthens or holds up as well for me. My eyes are super sensitive, so most mascara in general is out of the question for me ... The Wunderextensions just go on like regular mascara and stay there until you want to wash it off. I wear it in the pool, on the lake, through the snow, everywhere."

38. The Multitasking Cotton Swabs With Precision Tips For Beauty Touchups And More Rayhee Cotton Swabs (800 Pieces) $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Q-tips are for more than just cleaning your ears. These multitasking cotton swabs have a double precision tip that’s perfect for arts and crafts, makeup and beauty touch ups, and even cleaning delicate glass. This pack comes with 800 swabs made from recycled paper.

39. A Detachable Fancy Collar That Adds Flair To Tops And Dresses Vivian Detachable Blouse Collar $12 | Amazon See on Amazon Dress up any look with this adorable fake collar. The faux Peter Pan collar has sparkling beads and can be worn under dresses and shirts with ease, mimicking the look of a real collar and instantly elevating your wardrobe. The lace dickie collar is lightweight and one reviewer says: "The straps keep it in place without moving or chafing. It looks awesome- the quality of the color lace is really good- it's two layers of lace."

40. This Square Scarf That Adds A Pop Of Print To Any Outfit Sanwood Neckerchief Square Scarf $2 | Amazon See on Amazon This pretty print neckerchief is style and versatility combined. Wear it on your head, around your neck, tie it to a bag for a pop of color, or tie it in your hair. The options are endless and easily add personality to any outfit. The material is so soft and smooth and comfortable to wear all day long. The scarf comes in nine rich colors and prints.

41. The Gel-Cream Blush That Gives Cheeks A Natural-Looking Glow Maybelline New York Cheek Heat Gel-Cream Blush $6 | Amazon See on Amazon Add a little color to your cheeks that will last all day with this gel-cream blush. The oil-free formula easily spreads onto your cheek for added color and definition. You won’t even feel it on your face — it’s that lightweight and looks natural thanks to its water-infused color formula. The blush comes in six shades.

42. A Card Holder That Adheres To Phones And Opens Like A Wallet Ringke Flip Card Holder ID $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Keep your cards and cash close by with this flip card holder. The adhesive card slot wallet sticks right to your phone and opens like a book to safely store up to five cards and cash. Leave your purse at home and opt for this compact solution that works on any smartphone. It comes in 16 colors — four of which feature a convenient band for holding your phone securely.

43. This Packing Cube Set For A Completely Organized Suitcase Mossio Packing Cubes with Shoe Bag (7-Pieces) $16 | Amazon See on Amazon This seven-piece packing cubes set has everything you need to stay organized while you travel. It comes with small, medium, and large cubes for clean clothes, as well as laundry bags and a shoe bag to keep sneakers and heels away from your clothes. The strong zippered cubes are resistant to water and come in six shades.

44. This Charcoal Toothpaste That Instantly Brightens Teeth One Living Earth Black Pearl Teeth Whitening Powder $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Brighten and whiten your teeth without using potentially harmful chemicals with this natural activated charcoal whitening toothpaste. The vegan formula is made with activated charcoal, bentonite clay, and organic coconut to naturally make teeth whiter — and fast. It’s free of gluten, fluoride, and GMOs and many reviewers say you'll notice a difference after one brushing.

45. These Bamboo Oil Blotting Tissues That Control Shine All Day PleasingCare Oil Blotting Papers $7 | Amazon See on Amazon Stop shiny skin in its tracks with these natural bamboo charcoal oil blotting tissues. This pack of 100 tissues has an easy-to-open design that is great for keeping in your purse or car. Just blot your skin with the tissue to absorb and eliminate excess sebum from your skin — without powder or makeup.