Even A Total Mess Can Be Organized With These 42 Clever Products On Amazon

Some people naturally know how to organize every drawer, closet, and cabinet in their home, but for others, the ability to keep things neat seems like magic. For those of us who need a little help in the tidying-up department, there are lots of clever organization products on Amazon that can transform your living space into a clutter-free environment.

Imagine opening your closet door and finding precisely what you need instead of sorting through a messy rack of clothes, and if you're like me, an array of random things you hid in there while "cleaning." With the addition of a simple hanging organizer and a few cleverly-designed hangers, a pristine closet can be yours. The same goes for the kitchen — say farewell to cluttered cabinets by picking up a genius pot rack organizer and a handy spice rack.

There are also products that provide super easy ways to tidy up your collection of beauty products, jewelry, shoes, eyewear, and more. And as a bonus, a lot of these items make cool gift ideas for your friends and loved ones who love getting organized. Plus, thanks to Prime shipping, these clever organization products can be delivered in just a few days.

1. A Spice Rack Drawer Organizer That Makes Seasoning Easy YouCopia SpiceLiner Spice Rack Drawer Organizer (Universal Fit 6-Pack ) $15 | Amazon See on Amazon With this spice rack drawer organizer, up to 24 spice bottles can be stored in satisfyingly neat rows. The pack of six soft foam liners fits most standard kitchen drawers, and they can be easily trimmed with scissors if needed.

2. This Tea Organizer That Displays Your Favorite Brews Natural Bamboo Tea Holder Organizer $30 | Amazon See on Amazon This chic rotating bamboo tea rack has four compartments that hold 40 bags each, for a total capacity of 160 tea bags. Each side features a mounted display so you can easily see which tea you're selecting.

3. A Stainless Steel Sink Caddy That Stores Sponges & Brushes simplehuman Sink Caddy $17 | Amazon See on Amazon To free up counter space, this stainless steel sink caddy provides a home for sponges and brushes. Four suction cups and a wire ledge hanger give this caddy secure grip on the sink. Ventilation holes help sponges dry quickly, and the brush holder has a pop-out silicone base to make room for longer brushes.

4. This Lid Container Organizer That Makes Food Storage Easy YouCopia Lid Container Organizer $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Keep track of your container lids with this handy food container lid organizer. Made from BPA-free plastic, the organizer has adjustable dividers and holds both round and square lids.

5. The Perfect Backpack Organizer That Keeps Your Bag Tidy Felt Insert Backpack Organizer $32 | Amazon See on Amazon Say goodbye to digging through your bag thanks to this helpful felt insert backpack organizer. The lightweight organizer slides into your backpack and has plenty of pockets and a zipper compartment to provide a spot for everything.

6. A Meal Planning Pad That Helps You Meal Prep Like A Pro Meal Planning Pad $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Tackle your weekly meal prep and grocery shopping with this structured meal planning pad. There's a magnet on the back so the pad sticks to the fridge, and there are 60 sheets of paper for over a year of weekly meal planning.

7. A Cable Organizer That Tames Messy Cords GO-Oblong Cable Organizer $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Messy, tangled cords are a thing of the past thanks to this sleek cable organizer. Use it to conceal and organize power cords and other cables, and to keep cords away from kids and pets. As a bonus, this organizer comes with 20 hook-and-loop cable ties to make tidying up even easier.

8. These Clothing Dividers That Get Your Closet Sorted 12 Blank Clothing Dividers $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Take a cue from your favorite retail store and organize your closet using these blank clothing dividers. The set of 12 dividers fit most standard closet rods and they come with 46 printed sorting labels, as well as two blank labels.

9. This Clever Notepad That Doubles As A Mousepad Let's Do This Paper Mousepad with Pen Holder $14 | Amazon See on Amazon With this clever paper mousepad, your notepad is always at hand. The pad of 60 sheets does double duty as a mousepad and notepad with sections for organizing your to-do list. Plus, there's a convenient pen holder at the top.

10. A Remote Control Organizer That Removes Clutter Leather Remote Control Organizer $26 | Amazon See on Amazon If your remote controls are piling up, this PU leather remote control organizer is here to save you from clutter. The slim upright holder has five suede-lined pockets to neatly store remote controls. Choose from five colors.

11. An Airtight Storage Container That Organizes Your Pantry OXO Good Grips POP Container $18 | Amazon See on Amazon Airtight storage containers are great for keeping your pantry items organized, and really anything else you want to keep sealed and tidy. Push the button on the lid for an airtight seal, and push it again to release. Plus, these clear, stackable containers provide a quick view of everything in your pantry.

12. These Stackable Storage Jars That Are Travel-Friendly GoStak Twist n' Lock Storage Jars $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Carrying fruit, snacks, and supplements while on-the-go is easier with this set of four interlocking, stackable jars with removable carry handle. The four BPA-free jars of varying sizes can be stacked in any order and secured using the product's twist and lock system.

13. These Stackable Storage Boxes That Organize Your Shoes Whitmor Clear Stackable Shoe Storage $14 | Amazon See on Amazon These clear, stackable shoe boxes are perfect for getting your shoe collection organized. The set of four plastic boxes with vent holes keep your shoes neat and easy to find, and the boxes fold down for easy storage when not in use.

14. A Rotating Makeup Organizer That Declutters Your Vanity Table Jerrybox Rotating Makeup Organizer $21 | Amazon See on Amazon Store your essential beauty products in one compact place thanks to this genius rotating makeup organizer. The trays can be adjusted to different heights so the organizer can store makeup brushes, skincare bottles, lipstick, nail polish, and more.

15. An Over-The-Door Organizer That's Great For Small Spaces MISSLO Heavy Duty Over Door Organizer $8 | Amazon See on Amazon This heavy-duty over-the-door organizer is made from durable canvas and sturdy mesh, and the 12 roomy pockets are perfect for storing shoes, toiletries, cleaning supplies, and more. The organizer is specially designed to fit over narrow doors and comes with two hanging hooks.

16. These Stackable Organizers That Clean Up Your Cabinets Stackable Kitchen Cabinet Organizer $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Rid your cabinets of clutter with these stackable cabinet organizers. Sold in a pack of two, these chrome organizers can be placed side-by-side or stacked and used to store pantry items and more. When not in use, they can be folded up to save space.

17. A Packing Cube Set That Organizes Your Suitcase Shacke 4-set Packing Cubes $25 | Amazon See on Amazon This packing cube set saves space in your suitcase and keeps your clothing organized while traveling. The set of four zip-top cubes in varying sizes are made from durable, water-resistant nylon. There's also an included laundry bag to store your dirty clothes.

18. This Dual-Sided Closet Organizer That Doubles Your Storage MISSLO Double Sided Hanging Closet Organizer $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Get double the amount of storage space with this dual-sided hanging closet organizer. Made from durable Oxford fabric, one side has eight mesh pockets and the other side has seven mesh pockets. It also comes with a removable metal hanger.

19. These Clear Hanging Organizers That Tidy Pantries & Closets SimpleHouseware Crystal Clear Over The Door Hanging Pantry Organizer (2-pack) $13 | Amazon See on Amazon This two-pack of clear over-the-door hanging organizers are great for the pantry, but can also be used to maximize storage in any closet. Each organizer has 15 pockets and easily hangs over standard doors.

20. A Lip Gloss Organizer That Holds 24 Lip Colors Lip Gloss and Beauty Product Organizer $18 | Amazon See on Amazon Designed to hold taller lip glosses and lipsticks, this clear acrylic lip gloss organizer keeps all your lip colors in one place. There are 24 slots, which can also be used to hold mascara, concealer, and anything else in a tall tube.

21. An Expandable Organizer That Keeps Utensils Tidy Expandable Utensil Organizer $19 | Amazon See on Amazon Keep cutlery in order with this expandable bamboo flatware organizer. With six main compartments of varying sizes, the organizer expands to include additional compartments on either side.

22. An Organizer That Displays Your Eyewear Leather Eyewear Organizer $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Your eyewear collection gets the VIP treatment in this PU leather eyewear organizer. The clear acrylic lid displays eyeglasses and sunglasses, which rest in eight velvet-lined slots.

23. These Spiral Holders That Store Your Makeup Sponges Beauty Blender Holder (2-pack) $5 | Amazon See on Amazon Makeup sponges have a dedicated home on your vanity table with these cute beauty blender holders. Sold in a two-pack, the rose gold spiral design of the holder allows sponges to dry evenly after washing.

24. A Cable Cord Organizer That's Great For Tech-Savvy Travelers Travel Cable Cord Organizer $15 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're a tech-savvy traveler, odds are you're toting a lot of cables and gadgets. With this waterproof and shockproof travel cable cord organizer, you can keep all your cords and cables stored neatly, and there are even pockets to hold a tablet and a phone.

25. These Mountable Racks That Organize Pot Lids Wall Mount Pot Lid Organizer (2-pack) $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Optimize kitchen storage with these handy pot lid organizers. Sold in a two-pack, each organizer stores three lids with various types of handles. They can be installed on cabinet doors or on the wall, and hardware screws are included for easy installation.

26. A Hanging Jewelry Organizer That Displays Your Collection Misslo Hanging Jewelry Organizer $7 | Amazon See on Amazon With this helpful dual-sided hanging jewelry organizer, you can display all your jewelry in one convenient place. The organizer has 32 clear vinyl pockets and 18 hook and loop closures, which are strong enough to hold even your heaviest necklaces. It's easy to set up with a hanger from your closet.

27. This Hanger Organizer That Keeps Ties & Belts Tidy Metal Tie and Belt Hanger Organizer $14 | Amazon See on Amazon This tie and belt hanger organizer keeps accessories tidy in the closet. There are seven straight hooks and seven curved hooks perfect for hanging ties and belts — and even shawls, handbags, and more — and all you have to do is hang it over a closet rod or hook.

28. These Magnetic Tins & Labels That Organize Your Spices 12 Magnetic Spice Tins & Labels $20 | Amazon See on Amazon With these magnetic spice tins, you can create a pleasing display of spices that makes it super easy to find the spice you need while cooking. The set includes 12 tins with clear lids and a sift and pour design, and it comes with two types of spice labels. The tins also have magnetic backing, so they'll attach to flat metal surfaces.

29. A Mesh Pocket Organizer That Stores Shower Essentials MISSLO Hanging Mesh Pockets Shower Organizer $9 | Amazon See on Amazon To get your shower essentials in order, this hanging mesh pockets shower organizer is super quick to set up. Use the included three metal hooks to hang it over the shower rod (or hang it over the bathroom door) and fill the mesh pockets with shampoo, body wash, and more.

30. This Clear Organizer That Keeps Jewelry & Makeup On Display Jewelry and Makeup Storage Organizer $14 | Amazon See on Amazon This sleek clear acrylic jewelry and makeup organizer provides a compact place to store your everyday accessories and beauty products. The drawers slide out and come with removable black mesh padding, while the top features slots for makeup brushes, lip glosses, and other products.

31. The Clear Handbag Organizer That Shows Off Your Purses Geboor Hanging Handbag Organizer $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Your purse collection can hang out together with this clever hanging handbag organizer. Made from sturdy fabric and clear PVC, the organizer has six slots to display your bags — even the larger ones will fit nicely. The organizer comes with a galvanized hook for easy setup.

32. This Headphone Cord Wrap That Eliminates Tangled Earbuds Curvyman Cord Wrap $3 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're tired of earbuds getting tangled, this nifty headphone cord wrap is a must-have. The lightweight plastic Curvyman provides a way to wrap and shorten your headphones, and it can clip to your shirt or keychain for easy storage.

33. A Beauty Brush Organizer That Stacks Your Makeup Brushes byAllegory Beauty Brush Organizer and Drying Stand $22 | Amazon See on Amazon Neatly stack up to 12 makeup brushes with this cool beauty brush organizer and drying stand. The clear acrylic stand takes up minimal space and has room for a range of brush sizes, from small lip brushes to large powder brushes.

34. This Hanging Mesh Organizer That Maximizes Closet Storage Pomeat Hanging Mesh Space Saver Bags Organizer $7 | Amazon See on Amazon This hanging mesh organizer creates lots of storage space in your closet with four mesh pockets. The organizer can hold things like clothes, linens, and toys, and the velcro loop at the top makes it super easy to hang on a closet rod.

35. A Travel Makeup Bag That Gives Easy Access To Your Beauty Products 2 In 1 Travel Cosmetic Makeup Bag Work Mat Pouch $15 | Amazon See on Amazon This travel makeup bag gives you easy access to your beauty products and toiletries by opening flat to display all your products on a handy work mat. When you're ready to pack everything up again, simply pull the drawstring to cinch up the makeup bag.

36. This Compact Keychain That Banishes Messy Key Rings Smart Compact Key Holder Keychain $19 | Amazon See on Amazon Get rid of messy key rings with this compact key holder keychain. The key organizer is made from lightweight carbon fiber and holds up to 18 keys of different sizes and thickness. Plus, it comes with extras like a bottle opener and carabiner.

37. A Charging Station That Keeps Devices Organized Pezin & Hulin Bamboo Charging Stations for Multiple Devices $18 | Amazon See on Amazon Charge all your devices at once on this neat, eco-friendly bamboo charging station. It can hold up to six devices, including phones, tablets, and smartwatches, and comes with four cables that you can connect to a USB charger (not included).

38. An Organizer That Keeps Beauty Palettes Tidy Palette Organizer $24 | Amazon See on Amazon Keep eyeshadow and other palettes stored neatly with this clear acrylic beauty palette organizer. The handy organizer can lay flat or stand upright and has slots for up to eight standard-size palettes. Plus, the dividers are removable if you need to fit a wider palette.

39. This Hanging Storage Unit That Has Six Roomy Baskets Over the Door Hanging Basket Storage Unit $14 | Amazon See on Amazon This hanging basket storage unit creates extra storage in kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, or wherever you need more space. After an easy assembly, the plastic and metal unit hooks over most doors and has six storage baskets.

40. The Hanger Set That's Great For Hanging Delicates Magicool Space Saving Hangers (2-pack) $11 | Amazon See on Amazon This space-saving hanger set offers a great way to hang bras, camisoles, bathing suits, and other delicate items. Sold in a two-pack, the hangers have 16 hooks and can hold up to eight garments.

41. This Pot Rack Organizer That Eliminates Clutter Vdomus Pot Rack Organizer $25 | Amazon See on Amazon Clear the clutter created by pots and pans with this easy-to-assemble pot rack organizer. The rack can be assembled in three different ways, and the adjustable dividers can hold up to eight pots and pans of various sizes.