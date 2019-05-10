45 Surprising Products On Amazon That Rake In Hundreds Of 5-Star Reviews

Online shopping is like a box of chocolates: whatever you order is probably going to be good, but if you're not careful and don't bother to read the descriptions, you might wind up with a mouthful of maple-flavored monstrosity. Or, even worse — coconut. It's the same for Amazon, especially because there are so many darn products out there. Luckily for everybody reading this, the ratings system makes it easy to figure out which Amazon products are wildly popular with reviewers. Anything with four- or five-stars is probably a winner, especially when you read how enthusiastic some reviewers can be.

And reviewers can be really intense about how much they love a product. But it's not like there's a filter on the site where you can find the most adoring fans of a cutting board or aromatherapy oil. That's where I come in — I've narrowed down the best and brightest products that have lots of surprisingly high reviews. Because it's not always the coolest or trendiest thing: sometimes, it's an unexpected product that you'll end up using forever.

So whether you enjoy at-home shiatsu massagers with built-in heating functions or just want a new product that you know will be good — here's a really great place to start shopping.