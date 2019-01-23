45 Strange Finds On Amazon That Are Actually Legitimately Useful

Many times, the things that are just a little offbeat that are actually the most practical — like these 46 strange finds on Amazon that are legitimately useful. Sure, when their inventors first brought some of these products to market, they may have gotten odd stares. I mean, can you imagine how many times people must have looked at the prototypes of these wool dryer balls — basically, oversized orbs of Kiwi sheep's wool — and said, "What the heck?" But sometimes what makes something strange, is also what makes it genius.

Take, for example, the case of Knickers the giant cow. If you don't recall Knickers, he's the 2,800-pound Holstein who enjoyed a moment of fame late in 2018 when a picture showing the 6-foot-4-inch Australian towering over his cow friends went viral. He may be strange — but now, he's actually helping to herd the other cows. Yep. He's now employed and useful AF.

Now, think of these strange finds on Amazon as giant cows — they're all a little weird, but look a little closer, and you'll find just how helpful they are. This list is jam-packed with time- and money-saving products that, taken at face value, might seem a bit off. At second glance, these 48 products are all are game-changers, so get to shopping!

1 These Are Rubber Bands With A Difference You Can See Quirky Bandits (10 Pack) $6 Amazon See on Amazon For those times when that covered elastic I know you have around your wrist right now just isn't enough, this amped-up band has a strong, reinforced hook looped right around it. It only has about a kajillion uses, from bundling office supplies like pens and pencils together in your home or work drawer to attaching your sunglasses to the rearview mirror — and so much more.

2 A Self-Draining Soap Dish That's So Eco-Friendly It's Compostable Ethique Eco-Friendly In-Shower Soap Dish $15 Amazon See on Amazon Ethique, a leading name in eco-friendly soap making (and shampoo and conditioner bars), partners its great-smelling, smart soaps with this soap holder that's environmentally-savvy itself. Crafted from bamboo and cornstarch, this container will last up to five years in the shower or bath, and features convenient draining slats for airflow that allows soaps to breathe, but is completely compostable. You can use other soaps in there, too.

3 These Nasal Inhalers Help You Breathe Better And Boost Your Focus BoomBoom Aromatherapy Nasal Inhalers (3 Pack) $20 Amazon See on Amazon Pocket-sized but packing a real punch, these nasal inhalers are made with powerful therapeutic grade essential oils to clear your sinuses and pep you right up with the scents of peppermint, eucalyptus, and menthol. Useful at work, at school, or when traveling, they're crafted with 100 percent natural ingredients — and provide long-lasting relief and beneficial effects, retaining their long-lasting, potent aroma for up to 30 days.

4 The Measuring Set That Has All The Bells And Whistles Chef'N SleekStor Pinch + Pour Measuring Beaker Set (3 Pieces) $33 Amazon See on Amazon Designed to speed food prep up by combining a number of functions into one, these measuring beakers make it possible to measure, pour, and store without changing vessels. Crafted from stain-resistant silicone that's heat-resistant up to 650 degrees Fahrenheit, they're microwave- and dishwasher-safe, plus, they're flexible enough for easy pouring of liquids and batters. The boldly-marked measurements are noted on a translucent viewing area to make detecting the amount of food inside easy, and the lids snap right on for storage of leftovers or prepared ingredients.

5 An Exercise Band That Can Wrap Up Any Number Of Workouts Clanno Stretching Strap Band $18 Amazon See on Amazon Improve flexibility and strength or rehabilitate sore muscles with this stretching strap that's great for a workout at home or on the road. Made from a high-quality polyester-cotton blend that means it's soft to the touch, this strap can be used dynamically, progressing through different loops as flexibility increases, and it comes with a door anchor for easy attachment to a door frame — so you can use it in combination with the body's own resistance.

6 A Spray That Freshens Up Wrinkled Clothing Without Ironing Cold Iron Wrinkle Releaser Bundle $18 Amazon See on Amazon Control odor and static in addition to wrinkles with a few sprays of the fabric therapy sprays included in this kit. Comprised of a large bottle of Mojito Citrus-Mint scent and a TSA-friendly travel-size bottle of Sea Breeze scent, these sprays are enriched with plant-based wrinkle releasers that help clothes look and smell fresh while also eliminating static cling — all without getting out that clunky iron.

7 The Non-Slip Bath Mat That Will Give You A Revitalizing Massage While You Shower AquaSense Non-Slip Massaging Bath Mat $15 Amazon See on Amazon Packed with more than 400 suction cups to provide a secure grip, this bath mat also delivers an invigorating massage while you're showering. Safe, hygienic, and full-length, its 13 variable massage zones composed of three different textures provide circulation-boosting therapeutic stimulation. It features contoured sides to allow for bathing aids, and adjusts to fit around many drain positions.

8 A Foot Scrubber That Combines Nourishing Soap And Exfoliator And Exfoliator In One My Solemate $13 Amazon See on Amazon Unique and effective, this foot scrubber combines a moisturizing soap with a synthetic pumice stone to create an all-in-one, time-saving treatment. The luxurious soap is crafted with shea butter, aloe, and vitamin E to hydrate and soften dry, cracked soles and has an exfoliating block on its reverse. This strong yet gentle treatment tool smooths out even the roughest calluses for baby-soft feet — and while it's gentle enough even for weather-chapped hands, it's also great for dry elbows.

9 These Arch Supports Are Infused With Copper For Pain Relief Copper Compression Arch Supports (1 Pair) $14 Amazon See on Amazon Designed to aid with circulation and reduce swelling while mitigating arch and heel issues, these arch supports utilize premium-quality fabric infused with genuine copper ions for targeted support and long-lasting relief. Suitable for everyone from casual users to elite athletes, they're versatile, comfortable to wear all night long, and allow you to retain your full range of motion. These inserts are wonderful for anyone suffering from painful conditions including arthritis, tendonitis, plantar fasciitis, and many more; for athletes seeking relief from the wear and tear of repetitive performance injuries; or for anyone on their feet constantly.

10 The Blanket That Surrounds You In Heated Comfort Beautyrest Soft Sherpa Heated Blanket Wrap $50 Amazon See on Amazon What could possibly be better than a nice cuddly blanket to wrap yourself up in? Try this cuddly heated blanket that's kind of like a poncho — it comes in two neutral solids and a range of delightful prints. Made from washable micro-light polyester with a Berber lining, it's ultra-soft and features three heat settings with a two-hour automatic shut-off timer so you can lounge without worrying.

11 These Hangers Will Bring You Unmitigated KonMari Joy Kaleep Pants Hangers (2 Pack) $26 Amazon See on Amazon If you're unaware of the KonMari frenzy that's sweeping the nation thanks to the unholy alliance between Netflix and Japanese uber-tidier Marie Kondo, grab these hangers and hold on. Your closets, your cabinets, and heck, your entire home will never have looked better than when you've seized each item and organized it into neatness — like when you put your pants onto the non-creasing, foam-padded arms of these sturdy and stylish space-saving superstars that multiply your closet space.

12 A Flexible Mirror That Works All The Angles KEDSUM Flexible Gooseneck Mirror $28 Amazon See on Amazon With a flexible gooseneck that's nearly a foot in length, the addition of this mirror to your bathroom décor means no more clambering around on the vanity to see while shaving or applying makeup: cordless and portable, it installs easily with no tools thanks to the locking suction cup that attaches it to any surface. The mirror magnifies and provides detail, while the attractive chrome design coordinates with any design. An array of 14 bright LEDs provides illumination to simulate natural light for precise application.

13 This Silicone Baking Mat Is Ultra-Versatile In The Kitchen Folksy Super Kitchen Silicone Baking Mat $18 Amazon See on Amazon If you haven't yet tried a silicone baking mat, this one — with its double thickness, 16-inch by 26-inch measurements, and progressive pastry round dimension markings — is the perfect one to get you started. Crafted from FDA-certified, BPA-free silicone that's heat-resistant to 470 degrees Fahrenheit, it lays flat on the countertop and stays in place while rolling out dough. Non-stick and easy to clean, it's absolutely a must-have.

14 The Laces That Convert Any Shoes To Slip-Ons Xpand No Tie Shoelaces System $10 Amazon See on Amazon Available in 35 color options, these no-tie shoelaces will take the hassle out of lace-ups for anyone who prefers the ease of slip-ons or has dexterity deficits. Engineered to be one size fits all, they're ideal for anyone who runs (and doesn't want to risk tripping), individuals lacking fine motor skills, seniors whose hands are troubled by issues like arthritis — and anyone who just doesn't want to tie their shoes. The flat laces are comfortable and easy to adjust.

15 This Silicone Gadget Is A Better Way To Keep Cords Straight ELFRhino Cord Organizer $6 Amazon See on Amazon Don't let your earbuds end up in a tangled knot in your pocket — but get this cord organizer that wraps them up neatly, and rest assured they'll be ready for use every time. Made from durable, high-quality silicone, it closes securely with a metallic snap, but releases earbuds, aux cables, and all kinds of other cords quickly and easily with a single pull. The size is perfect to fit in a purse, backpack, or pocket, and it's available in 10 colors.

16 The Notebook For The Mad Scientist In All Of Us Grids & Guides: A Notebook For Visual Thinkers $17 Amazon See on Amazon I have a thing for notebooks, and I'm in love with this one that's modeled on vintage laboratory notebooks with its layout of technical paper. The blank pages are interspersed with a variety of helpful information, ranging from the periodic table to a key to signal flags to a guide to Newton's Laws of Motion. It's the quirky person's Moleskine.

17 A Secret Weapon For Looking Bright-Eyed And Bushy-Tailed That You Can Keep In Your Pocket Physicians Formula Refreshmint $8 Amazon See on Amazon Travelers and sad movie connoisseurs, this eye refresher is for you. A roller stick, it's made with a blend of peppermint, cucumber, aloe vera, bamboo shoot, and glacial mineral water, formulated to de-puff and to reduce the appearance of dark circles. The overall effect of this hypoallergenic formula is to brighten tired eyes, and it's safe even for sensitive skin. Keep it in the fridge for added cooling, restorative powers.

18 The Electronics Stand That's Made From Renewable Bamboo InkoTimes Smartphone/Tablet Stand $13 Amazon See on Amazon Designed to be assembled either vertically or horizontally for use in portrait or landscape mode, this device display stand is crafted from 100 percent natural eco-friendly bamboo. It's compatible with most standard-size smartphones and small tablets, with exquisite workmanship and sturdy engineering for hands-free video conferencing and video viewing. This stand can be repeatedly assembled and disassembled for convenient and space-saving carrying while traveling, too.

19 These Balls Of Wool Can Save You Time And Money In The Laundry Room Woolous Organic Wool Dryer Balls (6 Pack) $10 Amazon See on Amazon They may look like snowman eggs, but these dryer balls are actually the magic bullet you need to save money in your laundry room and take steps toward saving the planet at the same time. Made from 100 percent pure premium New Zealand sheep's wool, they mingle with the garments in your dryer, increasing airflow to speed drying time and ensure your clothes, sheets, and towels don't ball or twist. Your laundry dries faster — using less energy — and comes out fluffy and unwrinkled. Add a few drops of essential oil if you so desire to imbue it with the scent of your choice.

20 The Mat That Provides Superior Drying For Both Your Counter And Your Dishes All-Clad Premium Dual-Surface Dish Drying Mat $13 Amazon See on Amazon The cookware experts at All-Clad designed this mat with extra-thick foam and a thick polyester mesh — both machine-washable — to absorb extra water from your dishes without it pooling on your countertop. Reversible for use on both sides, it's able to be folded in a variety of configurations to fit counters of all sizes, and stores easily as well.

21 A Five-In-One Tool That's A Must-Have For The Ultimate Griller FLIPFORK Five-In-One BBQ Tool $27 Amazon See on Amazon With an appearance that's a little bit like that of an oven mitt crossed with a cyborg hand, this grill spatula is a marvel, encompassing five tools. A patented design, it's engineered with a stainless steel head and natural acacia wood handle to be durable, attractive, and versatile. In addition to the spatula, it incorporates a knife-sharp cutting edge, a fork-like prong for spearing foods, a serrated edge for tenderizing meats, and a bottle opener.

22 A Black K-Beauty Mask Uses A White-Hot Ingredient: Charcoal Seoul to Soul Charcoal Black Mask $18 Amazon See on Amazon From South Korea — the current epicenter of all things beauty-related — this mask features natural charcoal, the of-the-moment ingredient currently favored by just about everyone for its purifying properties. Blended with kaolin and bentonite clay, it's designed to provide a gentle exfoliating treatment while revitalizing the complexion to stimulate collagen production: and leave behind radiant, healthy skin.

23 The 15-In-One Gadget That Features A Favorite Tool From The Genius Bar Silverhero 15-In-1 Multi-Tool $13 Amazon See on Amazon Unlike most multi-tools, this odd-but-genius gadget is both kinetic and incorporates the one device you'll definitely need to fix your smartphone — also known as the one wielded with authority by those Genius Bar employees — The Sim Card Tray Open Eject Pin. It encompasses all the old standbys — screwdrivers, wrenches, stuff with which to tend to your nails — but in a real James Bond-esque move, it also unfolds to turn into a pair of pliers.

24 These Hooks Keep Soft Goods Close At Hand Anywhere Richyn Towel Hooks (2 Pack) $14 Amazon See on Amazon So they're not hooks, but these gadgets will hold your towels — or literally any other piece of clothing or material — so well that they'll ensure whatever it's gripping won't go anywhere. The button-like rounds are hung on any wall or flat surface using the ultra-strong self-adhesive tape on the reverse, and alternately, use the included screws to mount them. Then, insert a corner of the item that needs to be held into the X-shaped set of jaws on the device's front — it's that simple.

25 A Towel That Gets Even Really Long Hair Dry Really Fast Luxe Beauty Essentials Microfiber Hair Towel $14 Amazon See on Amazon If the standard microfiber hair towels just won't do it for you because they're lacking in absorbency or size, this towel is the solution you've been looking for at long last. Designed to dramatically reduce your drying time, it's made from plush and luxurious microfiber that's ideal for curly and thick hair. This towel's oversized 20-inch by 40-inch dimensions are perfect for longer locks, and it prevents breakage and frizz. too.

26 These Insoles Make Going Sockless A Worry-Free Experience Pedag Deo-Fresh Insoles (One Pair) $10 Amazon See on Amaon I like to go sockless during the summer, and especially given that I live in the humid, humid South, I'll be the first to admit that sometimes my shoes smell less than fresh. These insoles, made with strong, natural sisal that has an airy weave for great air conduction — plus, durable pure cotton terry that's breathable and wicks moisture — completely eliminate that issue.

27 The Handheld Shaver That Looks Weird But Works Magic CENOVE Women's Epilator $37 Amazon See on Amazon This isn't miniaturized alien spaceship technology — rather, with its futuristic-looking rose gold body and four flexing heads, this epilator is the most stylish way to remove unwanted hair painlessly and directly from the root. Designed for either wet or dry use, it's cordless for ease of operation, and follows every contour of the area to which its applied to achieve close, even contact with no irritation.

28 A Polish Stick That Gets Diamonds Bright And Shiny Connoisseurs Diamond Dazzle Stik $6 Amazon See on Amazon Containing a specialized formula composed of micro-fine cleansers and polymers, this jewelry-cleaning pen is designed for use on diamonds, but can actually be used on a wide variety of precious and semi-precious stones — as well as platinum and yellow and white gold settings. The pen's portable size and twist-to-dispense functionality make use of this unique solution a breeze to clean off the debris, soap, everyday bodily oils, foods, and the many other things that cloud your jewelry's brilliance.

29 This Wristband Is Magnetic So It Keeps All The Small Stuff Close At Hand RAK Magnetic Wristband $16 Amazon See on Amazon From construction workers, carpenters, and auto mechanics to crafters, tailors and seamstresses, and at-home DIYers, all kinds of folks will instantly recognize the many benefits of this wristband that's embedded with 10 magnets to hold small metal items and free up hands for other tasks. Although the magnets are powerful, the wristband — crafted from strong ballistic nylon — weighs only a little over 2 ounces, so wearing it doesn't feel like bicep curls. Plus, it's adjustable to fit wrists of most sizes.

30 These Shoe Bags Will Keep Your Luggage Neat And Clean On The Road YAMIU Travel Shoe Bags (4 Pack) $12 Amazon See on Amazon Frequent travelers will love these shoe bags that are made from lightweight, heavy-duty nylon and feature custom-made zippers with teeth that absolutely won't fail. Waterproof to ensure that nothing will escape to damage the contents of your luggage (nor will anything penetrate to harm your shoes), the bags are ultra-versatile and can also be used to schlep around toiletries or bring home swimsuits and other wet clothes — or to store shoes dust-free off the road.

32 An Ingenious Smart Switch Helps Control Your Home Intelligenly MOES Smart Touch Light Switch $28 Amazon See on Amazon Made from scratch-proof glass, this smart switch gives you wireless control over your home's appliances and lighting. Engineered to work on your home's existing wifi network, it replaces your existing switch — and while it functions in the same manner as the switch itself, it's controllable via the free Smart Life app and through your Amazon Alexa device.

33 A Chopper That Makes Food Prep So Much Faster BESTEK Food Chopper $34 Amazon See on Amazon On those days you just don't feel like taking out your full-size food processor, this food chopper will race to the rescue to speed up food prep tasks and help you get fresh meals fixed fast. It features a BPA-free, 5-cup capacity bowl, two levels of sharp blades, and a powerful motor with quiet operation that pulses and has two processing speeds. Mince, chop, and grind to your heart's content, no matter how small your kitchen may be.

34 This Weekender Bag Stows Away Into Its Own Pouch So You Can Pack It Just In Case SUNPOW Packable Weekender Bag $30 Amazon See on Amazon Don't fret about all those extra souvenirs you acquired on vacation — stow them in this weekender bag that cleverly packs into its own pouch for easy packing into your carry-on or checked luggage. Made from a durable and lightweight polyester blend, it's finished with zippers that won't break. Plus, it has all the bells and whistles in terms of compartments: One main zipped compartment, six pockets, a zippered shoe or laundry compartment, and even an anti-theft pocket for your keys.

35 This Potion Favored By Estheticians Should Be In Your Medicine Cabinet Tend Skin $15 Amazon See on Amazon I first ran across this magic potion more than 20 years ago after a waxing session at my esthetician's — and I've never been without a bottle in my home medicine cabinet since. Shaving, laser hair removal, razor bumps, and more: Regardless of the cause, if your skin is red and irritated, Tend Skin will make it better. It's a well-known ingrown hair remedy, too.

36 The Charging Station That Will Handle All Your Electronics Needs Hercules Tuff Charging Station $44 Amazon See on Amazon Any typical household has tons of devices you need to charge at a time. Get all those electronics in order with this station that means they can all charge at once without being strewn all over the countertop — or all over the house. Capable of accommodating both smartphones and tablets, it comes with specially-designed short charging cables, and features built-in over-current protection to keep your devices safe.

37 This Accessory Is A Star Of The Vegan Kitchen And You Need It Too EZ Tofu Press $21 Amazon See on Amazon Give tofu the texture of steak with this tofu press that removes a significant portion of the original water content from the bean curd, allowing for better flavor absorption — which means dishes like extra-crispy tofu cutlets possible. For vegans and vegetarians, this tool is a must-have.

38 The Digital Thermometer That Features Infrared Point-And-Shoot Convenience Etekcity Digital Infrared Thermometer $20 Amazon See on Amazon Don't guess at the temperature of your car engine or your grill and don't buy a kajillion different specialized thermometers trying to figure it out — just get this infrared thermometer and you'll be able to measure the temp of anything with one convenient device. Both ultra-fast and super-sensitive, this device is a convenient size for both work and home, and offers accurate measurement from more than a foot away — whether you're trying to hone in on a hot or cold object.

39 The Space-Saving Colander That's Made From Silicone Comfify Collapsible Colander $11 Amazon See on Amazon With retractable arms that extend to reach across nearly 26 inches of sink, this colander is a real space-saver while it's draining foods and while it's not in use: It features a BPA-free, FDA-approved silicone strainer insert with a 6-quart capacity that telescopes inward for convenient storage. Lightweight yet sturdy, it's also heat-resistant to nearly 160 degrees.

40 These Scissors Use Five Blades To Chop Herbs Quickly And Efficiently Jenaluca Herb Scissors $15 Amazon See on Amazon Fresh herbs add so much flavor when you're cooking, but they can sometimes be a real pain in the behind. No more, thanks to these scissors that feature five stainless steel blades that turn any herb from basil to tarragon into a chiffonade or a fancy garnish. Whether you're adding a few sprigs of oregano into your grandma's Sunday gravy or garnishing a whole buffet's worth of platters with parsley prior to presentation, the comfort grip will help you get it done quickly and with ease.

41 These Dividers Make Your Junk Drawer A Thing Of Beauty Bambusi Drawer Dividers (Set of 4) $30 Amazon See on Amazon If you're like me, you have that one drawer where you just shove random stuff, and these dividers will get it all straightened out. Made from 100 percent premium organic, sustainable bamboo, they're both attractive and eco-friendly, and they're finished with food-grade mineral oil to give them a natural shine. A spring-loaded mechanism means they install easily without tools and are suitable for drawers between 17 and 22 inches in length.

42 From Beanie To Balaclava, The Headgear That Shapeshifts For Every Season Tough Headwear $7 Amazon See on Amazon Talk about versatile: This one-piece accessory converts to a myriad of coverings for your head and neck to keep you comfortable and shaded from the sun, including a headband, neck gaiter, balaclava, helmet liner, bandana, beanie, neck warmer, cap, and even a plain old scarf. Made from moisture-wicking, breathable microfiber, it has stretch fiber included for comfort, and is useful for everything from urban wear to activities from hot, dusty hiking to powdery runs down icy ski slopes.

43 The Portable Footrest That Helps You Relax And Get Comfortable While Traveling Sleepy Ride $20 Amazon See on Amazon Frequent travelers will love this sling-style footrest that's easy to transport and keeps you comfortable for long-haul train or airplane journeys. Designed like a hammock to keep your feet elevated, it's made with thick memory foam and allows you to recline — whether you're relaxing straight back or shifted to your side. It suspends from the tray table for easy use and stores in its included drawstring carry bag.

44 A Multi-Functional Knife Sharpener That Fits In Your Pocket Smith's Pocket Pal $9 Amazon See on Amazon Get a super-sharp edge on any knife, any time you need it with this portable knife sharpener that will work on both serrated and flat-edged knives. Featuring a tapered, round diamond-coated sharpening rod plus two pre-set carbide blades that will quickly restore dull edges, this tool's extensive capabilities and pocket-sized portability is a must for campers, hikers, hunters, and survivalists alike.