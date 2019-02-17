45 OF The Wildest & Weirdest Products On Amazon Skyrocketing In Popularity

It doesn't happen often, but every now and then, a slightly odd product will break through and become a smash hit. Who would have guessed that the Chia Pet would be such a popular white elephant gift during the holidays? Who would have predicted the Squatty Potty would sit in so many household bathrooms? If you're intrigued, now's the time to get ahead of the trends with some weird but awesome products available on Amazon.

Not only does Amazon have an infinite variety of items to choose from, but they also have thousands of reviewers backing up these wild and weird products: which means you can snatch them up before they become the next big thing. So when you look at all the reviews for a 3-D printed moon lamp, you know that pretty soon, every bedroom is going to have one. I mean, who wouldn't want to be lulled to sleep next to an accurate model of the moon?

From a set of kitchen sponges that won't grow grimy over time to a skin-repairing beauty cream made with real snail mucin extract, there are a ton of genius products on Amazon that are currently flying under the radar — you just have to know where to look.