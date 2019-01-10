It’s Wild That These 41 Genius Products On Amazon Are Under-The-Radar

You can call it vanity, but I take a little bit of pride in being the first person in my group of friends to discover an awesome product that hasn't really hit the mainstream yet. Remember Yeti tumblers? I had it first. Those wool shoes you see all over Facebook? Yep, first to the finish line on those ones too. And don't get me started on all the genius under-the-radar Amazon products I find just through this job alone — I could write an encyclopedia on it all and still need room for more.

2 A Set Of Shaker Bottles With A Built-In Storage Compartment Cyclone Cup Shaker Bottle Set $20 Amazon See on Amazon Most shaker bottles don't come with their own built-in storage compartment, which means you're stuck having to carry around a separate container of snacks or protein mix — but with this shaker bottle set, you get two shaker bottles that have built-in storage compartments at the bottom. And as an added bonus, the lid on these bottles also lock in place to prevent any accidental spills from happening.

3 The Resistance Band That Lets You Work Your Upper And Lower Body Simultaneously TheraBand Resistance Band $15 Amazon See on Amazon Great for athletes, fitness novices, or anyone looking to increase their flexibility, the TheraBand resistance band has multiple grip options and a wide variety of both open and closed hand grip exercises to choose from. Whereas other resistance bands only allow you to focus on one part of your body at a time, this band allows you to simultaneously do both upper and lower-body workouts — just check out the free app it comes with to get started.

5 The Clothes Drying Rack That Folds Down To Save You Space Idee Collapsible Clothes Drying Rack $39 Amazon See on Amazon My family used an indoor clothes drying rack growing up — but it was the flimsiest thing that would fall over at even the hint of a light breeze. Luckily, the Idee collapsible clothes drying rack is made with stainless steel, so that it remains sturdy now matter how many clothes you hang on top of it. And because it expands large yet collapses small, this rack can easily fit into a closet for easy storage.

6 A Tank Top That Keeps Your Belongings Safe From Pickpockets Clever Travel Companion Tank Top $45 Amazon See on Amazon If you or someone you know is planning on traveling abroad, make sure you grab a pickpocket-proof Clever Travel Companion tank top. This tank top has secret compartments that can fit your passport, cash, credit cards, and even cell phones where thieves can't reach them. Each pocket is lined with zippers for extra security, and since the tank is made from 100 percent cotton, you can be sure that it's a soft and comfortable fit.

8 A Natural Toothpaste That Uses Baking Soda To Fight Plaque Davids Natural Toothpaste $10 Amazon See on Amazon Whereas other toothpaste rely on fluoride to keep your mouth clean and fresh, Davids Natural Toothpaste uses baking soda to naturally neutralize the acids in your mouth, helping to prevent plaque and leave your mouth feeling healthy and clean. And because they use premium mint oil harvested in the USA, this toothpaste gives you a genuine mint flavor — not one that was made with a bunch of synthetic ingredients in a lab.

9 The Compression Yoga Pants With A Convenient Pocket For Your Phone BUBBLELIME Compression Yoga Pants (XS-XXL) $25 Amazon See on Amazon I'm always losing my phone at the gym because I have a habit of putting it down and then mindlessly wandering away, but with the BUBBLELIME compression yoga pants I'm able to keep my phone with me in my pocket. These yoga pants are made with four-way stretch fabric that isn't see-through no matter what direction you stretch in, and the streamlined compression fit makes the workout a comfortable one.

10 A Convenient Bedside Organizer With A Built-In USB Charger The Night Caddy Deluxe Bedside Organizer $40 Amazon See on Amazon You could keep cluttering up your nightstand with electronics and books — or you could grab The Night Caddy deluxe bedside organizer, and sleep soundly knowing your belongings are all neatly organized right at the edge of your bed. Unlike other bedside organizers, this one has two USB charging docks that allow you to charge your devices. Bonus: It's super easy to install, because this organizer requires no tools whatsoever.

11 The Lip Peel That Hydrates As It Smooths Away Chapped Skin Stacked Skincare Hydrating Lip Peel $26 Amazon See on Amazon Trying to get rid of dry, chapped lips can be a frustrating experience — so instead of chugging water and hoping to see quick results, try the Stacked Skincare hydrating lip peel. This lip peel dissolves the dry, dead skin on your lips and smooths away and roughness or chapping, leaving you with lips that are soft and hydrated. And if you're on your way out of the house, no problem — this peel even works as a primer under your favorite lip products.

12 A Sock That Protects Your Ankle During Sports And More U-Picks Plantar Fasciitis Sock $12 Amazon See on Amazon Great for athletes, casual outdoor explorers, or even people who suffer from plantar fasciitis, the U-Picks plantar fasciitis sock is designed with criss-cross reinforcement straps that stabilize and support your ankle to help minimize the risk of injury. Each sock is made from breathable high-elastic and moisture-wicking material that help increase blood circulation, which means this sock is even great for foot pain relief after a long tiring day.

13 The Face Mask That Uses Kaolin Clay To Exfoliate And Prevent Acne Noix de Coco Superfood Face Mask $27 Amazon See on Amazon Kaolin clay has been used for centuries to absorb excess oil from pores, and the Noix de Coco superfood face mask uses it to both cleanse and exfoliate your skin, making it a great way to prevent acne. Suitable for all skin types, this face mask uses the natural antioxidants and antibacterial properties within turmeric. It also has curcumin to help restore skin that's been damaged by harmful UV rays.

14 A Card Holder That Attaches To The Back Of Your Phone Ringke Flip Card Holder $10 Amazon See on Amazon Most phone cases with built-in card holders can only handle two or three cards, but the Ringke flip card holder can hold a whopping eight of them. An easy and convenient way to slim down your wallet, this card holder is designed with a soft elastic band that gives you a firm, natural grip when using your phone, and the tough included adhesive means you won't have to worry about it becoming detached from your phone case.

15 The Makeup Light That Requires Almost Zero Installation NovoLido LED Makeup Light $20 Amazon See on Amazon Since all you have to do is attach the NovoLido LED makeup light onto any mirror using the included suction cups, there's practically zero installation required. Take this makeup light with you on vacation when you don't know what the lighting situation in your hotel will be. It's also useful to light dark corners of the house or display art.

16 An Adjustable Shoe Rack That Saves More Space Than Traditional Shoe Racks Livin' Well Adjustable Shoe Rack $20 Amazon See on Amazon Traditional metal shoe racks can only fit as many shoes as it has prongs for, but with the Livin' Well adjustable shoe rack, you can organize as many shoes as you can fit side-by-side in your closet. Each adjustable organizer has a four-way snap-lock adjuster that lets you customize the fit for any shoe size or style, and each order comes with six so that you can quickly take your closet from messy to organized.

18 A Duffle Bag Made With Fabric That Won't Rip Homdox Foldable Duffle Bag $26 Amazon See on Amazon A ripped duffle bag can nearly ruin a vacation, but the Homdox foldable duffle bag is made with honeycomb rip-stop fabric that resists wear and tear, keeping your belongings safe and your duffle bag intact. Each bag has an 80-liter capacity, and works great as a carrying case for sports equipment or for camping. And as an added bonus, there's even a built-in shoe pocket that's both water and odor resistant.

19 The Cooking Tray That Can Be Used On Grills And Stoves Alike Nordic Ware Indoor Outdoor Multi Cooker $23 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're baking, grilling, or steaming your food, the Nordic Ware indoor outdoor multi-cooker can do it. Made with non-stick material so that clean-up is as easy as can be, this pan helps keep food moist with its included nonstick cover — and because you can use it both on an indoor stove or an outdoor grill, it's also great for camping.

20 A Foot Cushion That Relieves Pain From Arthritis And More Dr. Foot Forefoot Cushion $11 Amazon See on Amazon Anytime you slip on a pair of uncomfortable shoes, instead of persevering with foot pain all day use the Dr. Foot forefoot cushion instead. Each cushion is made from soft and durable medical-grade PU gel, and can be washed and re-used for future uses. And these cushions don't just work on uncomfortable shoes — they're even great for relieving pain from Metatarsalgia, tendonitis, arthritis, and more.

21 The Acne Treatment Specially Formulated For Your Butt And Thighs Beauty Facial Extreme Anti-Acne Treatment $35 Amazon See on Amazon If you have blemishes on your booty and thighs and don't want them you can clear them up with the Beauty Facial Extreme anti-acne treatment. This acne treatment is specially formulated to treat acne on your thighs and buttocks using a blend of alpha hydroxy acids and rich emollients that stimulate cellular regeneration. And as an added bonus, this treatment also moisturizes your skin and eliminates dark spots, giving you immediate results within days.

23 The Massage Ball That's Small And Lightweight Enough To Take Anywhere Rollga Massage Ball $13 Amazon See on Amazon Whereas a traditional massage ball is likely too heavy to comfortably carry around in a backpack when running, the Rollga massage ball is super lightweight and won't bounce around in your bag when moving. Each ball is made from strong EPP foam, and is ergonomically-designed to fit in the palm of your hand — one Amazon reviewer even describes it as "a remarkably simple, yet extremely effective soft tissue management tool."

24 A Four-In-One Hot Tool That Fights Frizz And Adds Shine InStyler Ionic Hot Brush And Flat Iron $52 Amazon See on Amazon You could buy four different hot tools, or you could grab the InStyler ionic hot brush and flat iron that has four tools built into one: a flat iron, curling iron, round brush, and styling wand. The cool touch ionic bristles on his hot tool add shine to your hair without burning your locks, and the heated barrel is coated in ceramic to keep your hair shiny and protected from damage. The round brush is great to add volume to roots, and the styling wand smoothes out frizz.

25 The Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack That Fits Over Your Sink Uniqook Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack $27 Amazon See on Amazon Keeping a towel or drying tray under a dish drying rack can leave you with mold and bacteria growing in the moisture, so instead of risking your health with a dirty towel try the Uniqook roll-up dish drying rack. Each rack is made with stainless steel rods covered in BPA-free silicone (which means it can double as a cooling rack for hot pans), allowing it to rest over the sink without absorbing any moisture as your dishes dry.

26 A Napkin Holder With A Tension Arm To Keep Napkins From Blowing Away Simplehuman Napkin Holder $20 Amazon See on Amazon Perfect for anytime you plan on entertaining outdoors, the Simplehuman napkin holder is designed with a weighted tension arm that allows you to remove one napkin at a time, while also keeping your napkins secure in a breeze. Each holder can hold up to 75 square paper napkins, and the stainless steel design means that this napkin holder will neither rust nor break down over time.

27 The Ankle And Wrist Weights That Help You Burn More Calories While Exercising Empower Ankle And Wrist Weights $27 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're jogging, hiking, walking, or cross-training, the Empower ankle and wrist weights are a great way to burn extra calories while adding resistance to your workout. And if comfort is a concern, don't worry — these weights are made from high-quality soft and stretchy neoprene that won't chafe while you're exercising, and the reinforced double stitching ensures that these weights are made to last.

28 A Makeup Tool That Gets You Perfectly Winged Eyeliner Every Time Vogue Effects Eyeliner Stamp $13 Amazon See on Amazon You don't have to be a professional makeup artist to get professional-looking makeup — the Vogue Effects eyeliner stamp lets you line up the stamp to the corner of your eye, giving you a perfect eyeliner wing that looks like it took hours of precision to achieve. And because the included eyeliner is both smudge and waterproof, you can rest assured that your makeup will stay looking flawless all day or night!

29 The Spray Mop That Takes All The Effort Out Of Mopping 1&Done Spray Mop $22 Amazon See on Amazon If getting down on your hands and knees to scrub the floor isn't your idea of fun, then try the 1&Done spray mop. This mop takes the work out of cleaning your floors by collecting dirt and dust at the same time as it mops so that you don't have to sweep prior to using it, and the microfiber pad is safe for all floor types, including hardwood!

30 A Space-Saving Tool That Combines Four Measuring Spoons Into One Mobi Silicone Measuring Spoons $8 Amazon See on Amazon Most measuring spoons wind up being bulky since there's generally four of them stuffed onto one tiny ring, but the Mobi silicone measuring spoons solve that by combining four spoons into one: 1 tablespoon, .5 tablespoons, 1 teaspoon, and .5 teaspoons. Each spoon is dishwasher-safe, and made with BPA-free silicone, and as an added bonus there's both metric and standard units written on them.

31 The Pest Repellent That's Completely Non-Toxic And Odorless EHOUSE Ultrasonic Pest Repeller $28 Amazon See on Amazon Whereas bug sprays and candles can be formulated with a variety of potentially harmful chemicals, the EHOUSE ultrasonic pest repeller uses sounds undetected by humans and pets alike to keep rodents, mice, fleas, ticks, flies, spiders, and more out of your home. Perfect for houses, apartments, garages, offices, and more, this ultrasonic pest repeller comes with both a lifetime and 100 percent money-back guarantee.

32 A Portable Jewelry Case That Keeps Your Necklaces Organized Vlando Portable Jewelry Roll $14 Amazon See on Amazon Whenever I travel, my jewelry winds up getting tangled and knotted because it's not organized in any way other than throwing it in my luggage and hoping for the best — but with the Vlando portable jewelry roll, you can keep your necklaces, rings, earrings, and more organized and pristine. Small and compact so that it'll fit in any suitcase, this jewelry roll is so cute you'll want to keep it with you in your carryon instead of stashing it in your checked bag.

33 The pH Meter That's Portable For Easy Use While Out And About Instecho Digital PH Meter $14 Amazon See on Amazon Simply turn it on, insert and stir the Instecho digital pH meter in whatever liquid you're testing, and then wait for the LCD display to tell you what the pH is — no more test strips, and no more color charts. Not only is this meter compact for easy use while on the go, but one Amazon reviewer even raved that "I've bought a few [pH pens] in this price range, and this is hands-down the best one I've used."

34 A Pack Of Eco-Friendly Toothbrushes That Are 100 Natural Eco Compassion Miswak Sticks $14 Amazon See on Amazon Miswak sticks are traditional and natural alternatives to toothbrushes, as they'll safely whiten your teeth over time. The Eco Compassion Miswak sticks come in a pack of 12, and are 100 percent natural, raw, biodegradable, and chemical-free. Great for camping or hiking, these sticks help polish away coffee, tea, wine, and tobacco stains while improving gum health and freshening your breath.

35 The Seat Cushion That Improves Your Posture To Alleviate Pain BackJoy Wedge Seat Cushion $40 Amazon See on Amazon Sometimes all you need to alleviate back pain is to fix your posture, and that's exactly what the BackJoy wedge seat cushion does — made with soft, supportive EVA material, this seat cushion is designed to help you sit with better posture, in turn providing you relief from discomfort. The contoured design has high pillars in the back that work to prop up your pelvis and open the angle between your legs and torso, which also helps to reduce strain on your hip joints.

36 An Ice Pack Made From Moldable Clay That Relieves Pain In Your Neck And Shoulders FOMI Premium Clay Ice Pack $14 Amazon See on Amazon Made from a synchronized blend of 100 percent natural ceramic clay, the FOMI premium clay ice pack holds both hot and cold temperatures longer than gel, and can comfortably be molded around your neck and shoulders to alleviate muscle soreness. Each ice pack is reusable, and can be used to combat pain from inflammation, arthritis, burns, muscle pain, shoulder stiffness, and post-surgical pain.

37 The Hooks For Your Car That Can Hold Groceries, Purses, And More I-Smart Car Headrest Hooks $8 Amazon See on Amazon If you've ever had grocery bags rip or spill on the drive home, try out the I-Smart car headrest hooks. These hooks install easily onto the headrests in your car, allowing you to hang groceries so that they won't spill, or even just your purse to keep it clean from any dirt that could be on the floor. And because each hook can hold up to 22 pounds, you can rest assured they won't break even with a heavy load.

39 The Machine That Lets You Cook Perfect Omelets Every Time Holstein Housewares Omelet Maker $19 Amazon See on Amazon Professional and novice chefs alike can struggle when it comes to achieving the perfect omelet, but this omelet maker takes the stress out of the equation. No flipping is required, and since it's completely non-stick, you won't have to worry about your omelet sticking to the tray when pulling it out. And because there's a second partitioned cooking tray, you can cook two separate omelet recipes at the same time.

40 A Pot With A Built-In Strainer To Make Cooking Pasta Even Simpler BulbHead Better Pasta Pot $20 Amazon See on Amazon Pouring pasta from the pot into a separate strainer can wind up with a bunch of noodles going down the drain, so save yourself the wasted food with the BulbHead better pasta pot. This pot has a built-in strainer that lets you strain your pasta while keeping it secure inside the pot, and the locking handles hold the lid shut so that there's no chance of it slipping out.