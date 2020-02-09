I'm going to cut straight to the chase: Being a human is hard. Between unexpected car repair bills, that three-day headache that just won't go away, and the fact that your crush hasn't texted you back (yet), life is full of stressors. If this is you, I wholeheartedly recommend checking out all these brilliant products on Amazon that make the experience of being a human much, much better.

This isn't just retail therapy, either (although there is something to be said about that); these products are actually super helpful because they're designed to smooth out the rough edges of life. For instance, take the memory foam pillow that's contoured for both side sleepers and back sleepers to prevent those morning cricks in your neck, or the Himalayan bath salts that majorly relax muscles and help you unwind at the end of a long day.

Here's another thing that makes being a human way better: All of these products are available on Amazon, which means you won't even have to deal with overwhelming mall crowds or parking lots to get your hands on them.

Are you ready to enjoy being a human again? Check out my favorite product picks that'll help you get there.

1. A Posture Corrector That Also Helps Relieve Back Pain WYLLIELAB Posture Corrector $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Anyone who slouches over a computer all day can probably benefit from this posture corrector that aligns your spine and trains your muscles to help you sit and stand straight (all while relieving back pain). The brace is lightweight, breathable, and adjustable between 30 and 45 inches. Wear it for 15 minutes each day, and then work your way up to two hours.

2. These Tiny Spatulas That Scrape Out The Rest Of Your Foundation S&T Inc. Beauty Spatulas (2 Pieces) $7 | Amazon See On Amazon Makeup and skin care products are expensive, and it's a shame that so much gets left in the bottle. But with these beauty spatulas, you can reach into narrow container openings to scrape out every last drop of foundation, moisturizer, or serum. Each set comes with a long spatula and a short spatula for bottles and jars of all sizes.

3. The Vibrating Wand That Helps Revive Skin Around Your Eyes Pretty See Sonic Eye Massager Wand $28 | Amazon See On Amazon This futuristic sonic eye massager features a micro-vibrating jade roller head that works on two temperature modes to perk up the skin around your eyes. The cool mode works to boost circulation, reduce the appearance of dark circles, and diminish any unwanted puffiness, while the heated mode works to relieve eyestrain and increase absorption of moisturizers and creams.

4. This Knife That Easily Spreads Cold Butter Simple Spreading Butter Knife $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Thanks to the ingenious design of this butter knife, you can spread cold butter on your toast without tearing it up. The three-in-one knife features a traditional edge, a blade edge with small slots for curling and spreading butter evenly, and a large slot for bigger curls. The knife is made from stainless steel and it's dishwasher-safe.

5. The Blanket-Style Sweatshirt That's Lined With Sherpa THE COMFY Oversized Wearable Sherpa Blanket $40 | Amazon See On Amazon This blanket sweatshirt is pure comfort. The oversized sweatshirt is velvety soft on the outside — but it also features a cozy sherpa interior, a hood, and a kangaroo pocket for cold hands. It's available in color like navy and burgundy, as well as fun patterns like leopard print and lumberjack plaid.

6. A Memory Foam Pillow With Contours To Make You Comfortable RMM Deep Sleep Contour Memory Foam Pillow $35 | Amazon See On Amazon Sleep on this contoured memory foam pillow to help prevent waking up with a crick in your neck. It features a center contour to cradle your neck while back-sleeping and two convex side panels that help you sleep comfortably on your side. It's both soft and supportive, and the zippered cover is removable and machine-washable.

7. This Marshmallow Root Face Mask That Makes Your Skin Glow Bliss Mighty Marshmallow Face Mask $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Illuminate your complexion with this sweet-as-sugar face mask made with marshmallow root extract, aka the botanical that adds instant hydration to dry, parched skin. The whipped mask is boosted by collagen-protecting vitamin C as well as eucalyptus and pine which work to purify skin and improve tone.

8. A Handcrafted Mug With A Space To Keep Your Fingers Warm Clay In Motion Handwarmer Mug $25 | Amazon See On Amazon This brilliant hand-warming mug features an indentation on the side that's just the right size for your hand, so you can keep your fingers warm on cold mornings (and in cold offices). Each stoneware mug is handmade by artisans in Oregon and features a totally unique pattern and glaze. The hand-crafting of this mug makes it truly special, but it's still dishwasher- and microwave-safe.

9. These Wireless Earbuds That Offer Superior Sound Quality TOZO Wireless Earbuds and Charging Case $40 | Amazon See On Amazon If you haven't made the upgrade to wireless earbuds, now's the time. This pair is totally affordable — but it still pulls out all the stops with impressive sound quality, flexible gel ear caps, a water-resistant structure, and a built-in mic. They're compatible with all Bluetooth-enabled devices and come with a charging case that supplies up to three extra charges. Choose from black, white, gray, blue, and khaki.

10. These Brilliant Scissors That Cut And Serve Homemade Pizza Dreamfarm Scizza Pizza Scissors $26 | Amazon See On Amazon Effortlessly slice and serve your homemade pizza with these pizza scissors that double as a serving spatula. Just slide them underneath your pie, slice, and lift. Made from hardened stainless steel, the nonstick blades are heat-resistant up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and won't scratch up pizza stones or other cookware.

11. This Tiny Vacuum That Helps Clear Up Clogged Pores ProTragen Advanced Revive Blackhead Remover $27 | Amazon See On Amazon Give yourself an at-home facial with this totally unique blackhead remover that suctions up dirt, oil, and impurities, leaving you with clearer pores and smoother skin. The USB-chargeable device operates on five intensity settings and comes with four head attachments so you can tackle large areas (like your cheeks and forehead), as well as smaller areas, such as the contours around your nose.

12. A Silicone Scalp Massager For Shampooing Your Hair Flathead Products Scalp Massager and Shampoo Brush $7 | Amazon See On Amazon Replicate that ridiculously relaxing scalp massage you get in the salon shampoo bowl with this scalp massager. It's outfitted with two removable brush heads that are made with firm-but-flexible silicone bristles. The comb is easy to grip, and it feels great after one too many hours in a tight ponytail. Bonus: Gently massaging your scalp can help stimulate blood flow which can help promote hair growth.

13. The Containers That Keep Your Avocados From Going Brown Prepworks by Progressive Avocado Keeper $5 | Amazon See On Amazon So, how do you keep the other half of your avocado from going brown after making a turkey and avocado sandwich? This avocado keeper is the answer to the age-old question. The container stores the other half of your avocado cut-side down, and it features a snap-on lid that seals the air out to prevent oxidation and browning.

14. This Heated Foot Massager With A Faux Fur Rim Snailax 3-in-1 Foot Warmer and Massager $34 | Amazon See On Amazon This foot massager and warmer combination will help you relax after a long day. Just slip your feet into the plush foot pocket (which is, ahem, topped with a faux fur rim) and choose between five vibration settings and two heat settings to warm up your cold toes and soothe your sore feet.

15. The Bamboo Bathtub Caddy That Holds Everything You Need ROYAL CRAFT WOOD Luxury Bamboo Bathtub Caddy $45 | Amazon See On Amazon Why live on dry land when you can live in the bath with this bathtub caddy that has space for everything you could possibly need? Extendable up to 43 inches, the bamboo caddy has a tablet holder, a phone holder, a slot for your wine glass, a compartment for your tea mug, along with trays for candles, washcloths, and soap.

16. These Magnetic Eyelashes That Adhere With Magnetic Eyeliner Arishine Magnetic Eyeliner and Lashes Kit (5 Pairs) $27 | Amazon See On Amazon These magnetic lashes are so much easier to apply than traditional glue-on lashes. Just apply the accompanying magnetic eyeliner first, and then use the applicator to place the lashes right on top. The lashes secure strongly to your natural lash line, but — here's the great part — you can reposition them if you don't place them right on the first try. See? So much easier than glue.

17. This Arm Band That Holds Your Phone While You Work Out TRIBE Cell Phone Arm Band Case $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Free up your hands while you run with this phone arm band case. The adjustable case fits right around your bicep and features full touchscreen functionality, a pocket for your house or car key, a headphone cord holder, and a reflective strip for low-light conditions. It's made from faux leather and available in 10 fun colors.

18. These Ball-Of-Foot Cushions That Make It Easier To Wear Heels Ballotte Ball of Foot Cushions (2 Pairs) $9 | Amazon See On Amazon These ball-of-foot cushions are essential for anyone planning to wear heels for hours on end. Made from medical-grade gel, the reusable cushions adhere to the beds of your shoes where they alleviate pressure and absorb shock with every step. They're nonslip, and the slim profile means you can wear them with even the most delicate of heels.

19. The Pour-Over Coffee Maker That Creates A More Flavorful Cup Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker $20 | Amazon See On Amazon In my opinion, a truly good cup of coffee makes mornings much more pleasant — and this pour-over coffee maker will give you just that. Made from heat-resistant glass, it features a permanent stainless steel mesh filter that extracts the full aroma and flavor profile of your coffee (which might get lost with paper filters). It's dishwasher-safe and makes eight 4-ounce cups.

20. These Car Coasters That Add A Little Style To Your Commute Enkore Car Cup Holder Coasters (4 Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon These car cup holder coasters absorb condensation from your water bottle, keeping everything clean and dry. However, they're also really pretty and will cheer up your daily commute. Each set comes with four mosaic-style coasters — and they all have finger notches, so they're easy to remove.

21. This Beard Straightener That Helps Tame Facial Hair Cutie Academy Electric Beard Straightener $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Reviewers swear by this beard straightener that can tame a stubborn beard in three minutes flat. Ionic technology prevents heat damage, and the built-in comb detangles while protecting against burns. One reviewer wrote, "Easy to use, easy to clean, light weight, and fits into a grooming bag for storage and travel."

22. The Massager That Also Applies Lotion To Hard-To-Reach Places GUHEE Roll a Lotion Applicator $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Take your massage game to the next level with this lotion applicator. The applicator features a reservoir that evenly dispenses the lotion, along with 19 massage rollers that work out knots and tightness. And, of course — the extra-long handle means you can actually reach to the middle of your back.

23. A Silicone Popsicle Mold That Makes 6 Frozen Treats Nuovoware Ice Pop Mold $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Make six adorable frozen lollipops with this ice pop mold. Made from flexible silicone, each frozen treat is easy to pop out — and since the holders are reusable, you don't have to invest in wooden sticks. The mold is available in three dreamy pastel colors: pink, green, and blue. Use it to make yogurt and pudding pops, too.

24. These Winter Gloves That Have Built-In Heaters (Seriously) OYRGCIK Heated Winter Gloves $40 | Amazon See On Amazon I'm obsessed with these winter gloves that have built-in heaters to keep you hands mega-warm on the coldest days. The battery-operated gloves are windproof and water-resistant — but they also feature three heat settings and an adjustable buckle so you can get a snug, comfortable fit.

25. The Charcoal Loofahs That Purify Your Skin While You Scrub WhaleLife Charcoal Shower Puffs (4 Pack) $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Lather up in the shower with these loofahs that are infused with bamboo charcoal. Charcoal is one of nature's most powerful purifiers, working to bind and remove dirt, unclog pores, and absorb toxins. The loofahs, of course, are also great exfoliators — so you'll step out of the shower with cleaner, smoother, softer skin.

26. This Crystal Deodorant That Fights Odor In The Most Natural Way Possible Crystal Body Deodorant Rock $7 | Amazon See On Amazon I know this looks like a crystal from some bougie boutique that also sells expensive candles — but, it's actually a natural deodorant that one reviewer calls "the greatest deodorant ever." Made from 100% natural mineral salts, the rock absorbs odor without the use of fragrances or chemicals that most standard deodorants use. Reviewers advise to wet the crystal with water before using it.

27. This Drill That Lets You Remove Gel Nail Polish At Home AIRSEE Portable Electric Nail Drill $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Instead of going to the salon, you can remove gel nail polish and fake nails at home with this highly rated electric nail drill. Even better? You can use it to shape and buff nails, or even prep them for your own self-made gel manicure. The high-speed drill comes with 11 bits and 50 sanding bands.

28. This Heated Neck Wrap With Aromatherapy Benefits Huggaroo Microwavable Neck Wrap $36 | Amazon See On Amazon Give a little heat therapy to your neck, shoulders, and upper back with this plush microwavable heating pad. The flax seeds inside this wrap apply gentle pressure to your muscles, while a blend of aromatherapeutic herbs like chamomile, rosemary, lavender, and white willow work to soothe your senses and reduce emotional stress.

29. A Portable Bluetooth Speaker That Delivers 360-Degree Sound SKYWING Portable Bluetooth Speaker $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Reviewers have written that this portable Bluetooth speaker is "powerful," "surprisingly loud," and "exceptional in every way." It's super compact, so it's perfect for bedside tables, desks, and other small spaces. However, it still delivers 360-degree sound and enhanced, distortion-free bass. The USB-chargeable speaker plays for up to 15 hours on one charge and comes with a handy carrying case for portability.

30. This Immersion Blender That's A Must-Have In The Kitchen Müeller Austria 500-Watt Immersion Blender $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Here are just a few things you can whip up with an immersion blender: soups, purées, pesto, sauces, marinades, smoothies, shakes, whipped cream, foamed milk, and fluffy scrambled eggs. This nine-speed stainless steel blender features a powerful copper motor, an ergonomic handle, and a fixed S-shaped blade. It also comes with milk frother attachments for maximum versatility, along with a whisk.

31. This Water Flosser That Works For 15 Days On A Single Charge Dejiali Water Flosser $26 | Amazon See On Amazon You can get squeaky-clean teeth without the use of string floss by adding this water flosser to your routine. It features a 360-degree rotating nozzle and three cleaning modes: low for normal cleaning, medium for sensitive teeth, and high to clear away plaque and food between the teeth. It's USB-chargeable and operates for up to 15 days on just one charge.

32. This Sonic Facial Cleansing Brush With 3 Different Attachments Liberex Sonic Vibrating Facial Cleansing Brush $34 | Amazon See On Amazon This three-speed sonic facial cleansing brush comes with three head attachments: a soft brush for sensitive skin, a deep-cleansing brush to target clogged pores, and a silicone brush to gently exfoliate. It's waterproof and comes with a wireless charging base that's powered with a USB cord. The device will also power down by itself after 60 seconds.

33. This Can Opener That Doesn't Leave Jagged Edges Behind OXO Good Grips Smooth Edge Can Opener $22 | Amazon See On Amazon Most can openers leave sharp, jagged edges behind. However, this can opener uses a hardened stainless steel blade to cut around the side of the can (instead of on top), resulting in a smoother edge. The ergonomically designed opener also features mini built-in pliers that effortlessly lift the can lid once you're done opening.

34. A Massage Glove That's Lined With Relaxing Silicone Bristles SAMYO Palm Shaped Massage Glove $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Give a great massage — without tiring out your fingers — with this brilliant massage glove. With an adjustable strap that fits comfortably around your hand, the glove features nine 360-degree roller balls to loosen up tight muscles. Even better: The inside of the glove is outfitted with silicone bristles that massage your hand while you use it.

35. These Champagne Bath Bombs That Moisturize Your Skin Purelis Champagne Bath Bombs (24 Pack) $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Make your bath water fizz like a giant glass of bubbly with these bath bombs that look like mini bottles of champagne. The deliciously-scented bombs are infused with soothing and nourishing ingredients, like muscle-relaxing sea salt, cleansing kaolin clay, and moisturizing coconut oil and shea butter. Each order comes with 24 pieces; hand them out as party favors or keep them all to yourself.

36. This Himalayan Salt Bath Soak That Relaxes Tense Muscles Dr. Teal's Epsom Salt Soak (Set of 2) $16 | Amazon See On Amazon You can ease muscle pain with this bath soak that's made from mineral-rich Himalayan salt. The addition of bergamot and sweet orange oils work to reduce stress while epsom salts further relax the muscles. Bonus: You also get an epsom salt and lavender bath soak to encourage a good night's sleep.

37. This Facial Hair Remover That's Plated In 18-Karat Gold Finishing Touch Flawless Painless Hair Remover $20 | Amazon See On Amazon You can get rid of any unwanted facial hair or peach fuzz with this easy-to-use hair remover. The gold-plated device is gentle on skin, and there's no need to wait for significant regrowth before using it again. Plus, there's a built-in light that lets you check your work as you go. It's battery-operated, hypoallergenic, and dermatologist-approved.

38. This Airplane Foot Rest That Makes Long Flights More Bearable Sleepy Ride Memory Foam Airplane Foot Rest $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Kick back and relax on your next cross-country flight with this airplane foot rest. It features a memory foam hammock for your feet and an adjustable strap that fits right around your tray table. It's optimally designed to alleviate pressure and prevent swelling — and it just makes sitting through that long flight a lot more comfortable.

39. This Cleanser Infused With Rose Quarts And Charcoal Bioré Rose Quartz + Charcoal Daily Purifying Cleanser $7 | Amazon See On Amazon Give your skin some tender loving care with this cleanser infused with rose quartz — a stone that represents harmony, love, and an open heart. The cleanser is also infused with charcoal that draws out impurities, purifies pores, and absorbs excess oil to prevent breakouts. The cleanser is vegan, cruelty-free, and dermatologist-tested.

40. This Heated Seat Cushion That Keeps You Warm In Your Car HealthMate Velour Heated Car Seat Cushion $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Strap this heated cushion around your car seat to stay toasty during your cold morning drive. Lined with soft velour, it features half-inch cushioning for superior lumbar support as well as two heat setting options (with a maximum of 114 degrees Fahrenheit). Just plug it into your car's 12-volt outlet and you're good to go.

41. These Mascara Shields That Prevent Smudges On Your Eyelids yueton Mascara Applicator Guide (2 Pack) $6 | Amazon See On Amazon Prevent mascara smudges on your eyelids or below your eyes with these ingenious mascara shields. Just hold one of the shields up to your eyes while you brush on the mascara to fend off skin contact and catch any stray flecks. The shields also feature built-in lash combs so you can get rid of any clumps after application.

42. A Tool That Peels And Deveins Shrimp And Prawns ELEDUCTMON Shrimp Deveiner and Peeler $8 | Amazon See On Amazon This shrimp deveiner is a must-have when you're making scampi, gumbo, and shrimp cocktail. Just insert the tool under the shell, and then squeeze the handles to instantly remove the vein and shell in one fell swoop. Made from stainless steel, the tool is top-rack dishwasher safe and works with both raw and cooked shrimp and prawns.

43. The Tongue Scrapers Made With Medical-Grade Stainless Steel Basic Concepts Tongue Scrapers (2 Pack) $9 | Amazon See On Amazon These tongue scrapers gently remove the odor-causing bacteria that lives on the back of your tongue. Made from BPA-free, medical-grade stainless steel, they feature extra-wide scraping heads that cover more surface area than other scrapers. Use these twice a day after brushing.

44. This Acupressure Band That Helps Relieve Headache Pain Aculief Wearable Headache Relief Acupressure Band (2 Pack) $30 | Amazon See On Amazon These headache acupressure clips claim to help relieve pain without the use medicine. They clip onto the LI4 acupressure point between your thumb and forefinger, reducing pain and tension while boosting energy. Reviewers have written that they're really effective, too. One person commented, "It’s has to be magic. It’s almost instant relief."