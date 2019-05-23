44 Surprising Products On Amazon That Rake In Hundreds Of 5-Star Reviews

Online shopping is like a box of chocolates: whatever you order is probably going to be good, but if you're not careful and don't bother to read the descriptions, you might wind up with a mouthful of maple-flavored monstrosity. Or, even worse — coconut. It's the same for Amazon, especially because there are so many darn products out there. Luckily for everybody reading this, the ratings system makes it easy to figure out which Amazon products are wildly popular with reviewers. Anything with four- or five-stars is probably a winner, especially when you read how enthusiastic some reviewers can be.

And reviewers can be really intense about how much they love a product. But it's not like there's a filter on the site where you can find the most adoring fans of a cutting board or aromatherapy oil. That's where I come in — I've narrowed down the best and brightest products that have lots of surprisingly high reviews. Because it's not always the coolest or trendiest thing: sometimes, it's an unexpected product that you'll end up using forever.

So whether you enjoy at-home shiatsu massagers with built-in heating functions or just want a new product that you know will be good — here's a really great place to start shopping.

1. The Metatarsal Pads That That Fit Into Any Kind Of Shoe Caseometry Metatarsal Pads (2 Pack) $12 | Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're wearing high heels, sandals, boots, or even just sneakers, the Caseometry metatarsal pads will help your feet stay pain-free throughout the day. They won't slip out of place while you're walking, and they don't have any funky chemical odor right out of the packaging (which some other brands can). Plus, they're made small enough to insert practically anywhere inside your shoe — even the pointier base of heels.

2. A Facial Sponge That's 100 Percent Biodegradable Appearus Facial Sponges (50 Pack) $25 | Amazon See on Amazon Made from 100 percent natural, compressed cellulose, the Appearus facial sponges are completely biodegradable. While they may look small right out of the package, these sponges expand once they've become wet. They're firm enough to exfoliate lightly (but are safe on sensitive skin) — and remove makeup, clear out pores, and get rid of any dirt. They can be used a few times, too.

3. The Toiletry Bag With Multiple Compartments To Keep You Organized 42 Travel Toiletry Bag $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Unlike regular toiletry bags that take up a lot of precious countertop space, the 42 Travel toiletry bag comes with a sturdy metal hook to easily hang from any bathroom towel rack or curtain rod. There are 17 compartments with dividers and elastic loops that help keep your belongings organized while you travel, and many Amazon reviewers noted how they were able to fit conditioners, oils, creams, deodorants, makeup, and more into this bag.

4. A Peeler With A Swiveling Blade To Make Your Life Easier OXO Good Grips Peeler $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Doing the same motion over and over can leave your wrist feeling sore, which is why the OXO good grips peeler is made with a soft, extra-large handle that's comfortable while you work. The non-slip grip ensures this peeler remains secure in your hands even if they're wet — plus, the blade also swivels around whatever you're vegetable you're peeling, helping save you time in the kitchen.

5. The French Press Made From Rust-Proof Stainless Steel Secura French Press Coffee Maker $26 | Amazon See on Amazon Tired of getting bits of coffee grounds in your final cup of Joe? The Secura French press coffee maker has a triple-layered filter traps any small grounds that could otherwise make their way into your morning coffee. Made from stainless steel, the cool-touch handle also ensures your hands stay safely away from any heat or steam while you brew. One reviewer raves: "I've had every invention known to man on my quest for the perfect cup of coffee and well, I've found it. GOLD! I struck gold with this bad boy."

6. A Planner That Helps You Achieve Your Long-Term Goals Clever Fox Planner $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Whereas most planners just give you blank pages to fill out with your daily routine, the Clever Fox planner gives you space to write down your goals for the day, month, and even year in order to help keep you accountable. This planner is not dated so that you can use it no matter what day or year it is, and it even comes with stickers that you can use to highlight goals, appointments, and more.

7. The Tool That Takes The Work Out Of Chopping Vegetables Mueller Austria Vegetable Chopper $22 | Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're slicing up tomatoes, carrots, or simply need to dice an onion quickly, the Mueller Austria vegetable chopper is right up your alley. This handy device lets you chop practically any vegetable in just seconds (and it stops you from tearing up from that onion), and the reinforced ABS plastic design means it won't break under heavy loads. The chopping grate is made from German stainless steel that's resistant to corrosion, and each order also comes with a cleaning brush.

8. A Humidifier That Operates At Ultra-Quiet Levels PurSteam World's Best Steamers Humidifier $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only does the built-in night light make it great for bedrooms, but the PurSteam World's Best Steamers humidifier also runs ultra-quietly — so you can easily keep it in your room while you sleep without being disturbed. The water tank is large enough that this humidifier works perfectly in medium-sized rooms and offices, and the automatic shut-off prevents it from overheating once the reservoir has run dry.

9. The Facial Hair Remover That You Can Use In The Shower Fullife Facial Hair Remover $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Most electronic hair removers can't handle damp conditions, but the Fullife facial hair remover is completely waterproof so that you can easily use it in the shower — or even simply just run it underneath water to clean it. The built-in LED light helps you identify even the faintest amounts of unwanted hair or peach fuzz while you shave, and the stainless steel blade is hypoallergenic so you won't have to worry about any redness or irritation.

10. A Travel Pillow Stuffed With Plush Memory Foam Familamb Travel Pillow $21 | Amazon See on Amazon Finding the perfect travel pillow can be a struggle — but the Familamb travel pillow is made with a combination of premium memory foam as well as bamboo charcoal fiber, which gives you extra support while still feeling incredibly plush. The cover is 100 percent cotton and removable so washing it is easy, plus each order also includes a storage bag so that you can attach it to your suitcase while you travel.

11. The Memory Foam Pillows That Let You Choose How Firm They Are Cok Memory Foam Pillow (2 Pack) $60 | Amazon See on Amazon Getting a pillow with a giant brick of memory foam on the inside means you can't choose how firm or soft it is, but the Cok memory foam pillow is stuffed with shredded foam so you can customize it: Remove some of it for a softer feel, or fill it up even more for more support. The cover is made from bamboo-derived rayon that's incredibly breathable so you won't overheat while you sleep, and many reviewers noted how they're definitely worth the price.

12. A Reusable Roller That Removes Pet Hair From Your Furniture And Clothes ChomChom Roller Pet Hair Remover $25 | Amazon See on Amazon Unlike other rollers that rely on sticky paper to get rid of pet hair, the ChomChom Roller pet hair remover is reusable because it acts more like a brush — simply stroke it back and forth against your clothes or furniture, and poof — no more pet hair. As an added bonus, there's also a built-in bin that keeps all the collected pet hair so that it's easy to throw out when you're done.

13. The Toothbrushes Made With Cleansing Charcoal Isshah Charcoal Toothbrush (4 Pack) $8 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only is the bamboo handle eco-friendly as well as water-resistant, but the bristles in the Isshah charcoal toothbrush are also infused with charcoal in order to give your mouth a cleansing boost. The packaging is 100 percent recycled and biodegradable — plus, many Amazon reviewers noted how the bristles on this toothbrush reach deep between their teeth in order to get rid of stubborn plaque and grime.

14. A Tool That Helps You Thoroughly Clean Your Tongue SoulGenie Tongue Scraper $7 | Amazon See on Amazon Brushing your tongue can only do so much, whereas the SoulGenie tongue scraper will remove all that white gunk off your tongue with ease. This tongue scraper is flexible so that you can squeeze it to fit into smaller mouths, and the surgical-grade stainless steel construction is resistant to rust. Plus, if you're afraid of accidentally nicking yourself, don't worry — the heavy-duty gauge ensures that each swipe over your tongue is smooth and painless.

15. The Packing Cubes Help Keep Your Luggage Organized YAMIU Packing Cubes $23 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're like me and always wind up with a jumbled suitcase after just two days on vacation, try using the YAMIU packing cubes. Each order comes with four cubes, one shoe bag, one toiletry bag, one TSA toiletry bag, and two waterproof bags — plus, the nylon fabric construction is resistant to both rips as well as tears. One Amazon reviewer even noted that the ventilated mesh makes it easy to compress these bags in your luggage, or even when they're in storage.

16. A Serum That Reduces The Appearance Of Acne Scars Cutie Academy Crocodile Repair Serum $19 | Amazon See on Amazon Safe for all types of skin, the Cutie Academy crocodile repair serum is formulated with aloe vera, amino acids, and antioxidants to help reduce the appearance of unwanted scars and acne marks. The added crocodile peptide extract also help balance your skin tone as well as heal damaged skin, plus you can even use it to treat stubborn blemishes that won't seem to go away.

17. The Pouch That Protects Your Data From Electronic Pickpockets Venture 4th Travel Pouch $18 | Amazon See on Amazon Electronic pickpockets can steal your sensitive credit card information without you ever even noticing, which is why the Venture 4th travel pouch is designed to block RFID signals so that your data is always safe. Made from durable nylon that's water- as well as tear-resistant, this pouch has three compartments that let you organize your passport, money, and more. Plus, there's even a see-through ID window where you can keep your boarding pass.

18. A Pair Of Baking Mats Made From Non-Stick Silicone AmazonBasics Baking Mat (2 Pack) $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Instead of relying on messy sprays to ensure your cookies don't stick to the pan, try using the AmazonBasics baking mat. These baking mats are made from non-stick silicone so that your baked goods will never get stuck, and they're heat-resistant up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit. Each mat is big enough to fit a half-sheet pan, plus you can also use them to roll out your doughs, pastries, and more.

19. The Stand That Can Hold Your Tablet, Smartphone, And More Lamicall Multi-Angle Stand $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only can it hold your tablet, but the Lamicall multi-angle stand can also handle the Nintendo Switch, the iPhone 6 and newer, or even the Galaxy S9. You can adjust the way this stand is angled depending on the what's the most convenient for you, and the high-quality aluminum construction won't rust over time. And when you're done, simply fold it down for easy storage.

20. A Set Of Spatulas That Are Completely Non-Stick StarPack Home Spatula Set $19 | Amazon See on Amazon My silicone spatulas are beginning to split at the handle because they're made from wood — but the spatulas in the StarPack Home spatula set are made from solid silicone, making them extra-durable. Silicone is also naturally non-stick so that your meals won't get stuck to any of these spatulas, and they're heat-resistant up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit so that you'll never have to worry about them melting.

21. The Wine Foil Cutter Made With Stainless Steel Blades GOBETTER Wine Foil Cutter (2 Pack) $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Using a knife to cut the foil around the top of your wine bottle is a recipe for slicing your fingers, so try using the GOBETTER wine foil cutter instead. This handy tool is made with stainless steel blades that provide a clean slice, and there's even a built-in magnet that lets you attach the cutter to your refrigerator when you're not using it.

22. A Set Of Reusable Grocery Bags That Double As Fun Totes BeeGreen Reusable Grocery Bags (5 Pack) $15 | Amazon See on Amazon No one enjoys paying the extra nickel per plastic bag when you're buying groceries, so save yourself the money (and the planet) by taking the BeeGreen reusable grocery bags to the store instead. These bags can hold over 50 pounds of groceries, and the nylon construction is durable as well as resistant to tears. Unlike other reusable grocery bags, these ones are printed in fun colors so that they can double as fun tote bags. Plus, they fold down to pocket-size for convenient storage.

23. The Water Bottle That Keeps Your Beverages Insulated From The Elements DuraFlask Insulated Water Bottle $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Whether you use it for hot soups or cold smoothies, the DuraFlake insulated water bottle is a great way to ensure your liquids stay at their ideal temperature. This water bottle is designed with three layers of insulation that protect the contents from outside temperatures, and the stainless steel exterior is completely rust-proof. Leak-proof and lightweight, this bottle also features an extra-wide mouth that makes it easy to both clean and fill.

24. An External Battery That's Ultra-Lightweight KAKAFU External Battery $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Perfect for hiking, traveling, camping — or even if you frequently forget to charge your phone overnight — the KAKAFU external battery is able to recognize the best charging speed for your device, then delivers the most optimal charge possible. You can use this battery for iPhones, Androids, tablets, and more. Plus, it also features short-circuit, over-voltage, and discharge protection so that your devices remain safe while you juice them up.

25. The Sunglasses With Over 1,700 Positive Reviews SUNGAIT Vintage Women's Sunglasses $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Buying sunglasses without trying them on first can be daunting, but with over 1,700 positive four- and five-star reviews, it's clear that the SUNGAIT vintage women's sunglasses are a hit. Non-polarized but made with lenses that block 100 percent of UVB and UVA rays, these sunglasses have a lightweight frame that sits comfortably on your face, and one Amazon reviewer even raved about how the mirrored lenses completely conceal your eyes.

26. A Slim Leather Wallet That Protects Your Credit Card Information GH GOLD HORSE Pocket Wallet $12 | Amazon See on Amazon You could keep carrying around your bulky wallet, or you could downsize to the GH GOLD HORSE pocket wallet and lighten the load in your purse. This trendy wallet is made with 100 percent full-grain genuine leather, and it's large enough that it can hold business cards, credit cards, money, and more without leaving a bulge in your pocket. And as an added bonus, it even has built-in RFID-blocking technology to keep your information safe.

27. The Cooling Rack Made From 100 Percent Stainless Steel Ultra Cuisine Cooling Rack $21 | Amazon See on Amazon Made from heavy-duty stainless steel that's resistant to corrosion, the Ultra Cuisine cooling rack holds your baked goods a full inch off your pans and countertops, allowing for increased airflow so that your meals cook evenly and cool quickly. This rack is safe to use in the oven up to 575 degrees Fahrenheit so you can also use it on the grill, and it's designed to fit perfectly into any half-sized cookie sheet.

28. A Salad Spinner That Doubles As A Fashionable Serving Bowl Mueller Austria Salad Spinner $25 | Amazon See on Amazon Instead of dirtying up a separate serving bowl for your salad, use the classy, clear serving bowl that comes with the Mueller Austria salad spinner. Made from BPA-free and durable ABS plastic, this salad spinner is extra-large so you can prepare large salads, and the rip cord-controlled spinning function kind of makes meal prep fun.

29. The Set Of Resistance Bands That Let You Exercise At Home LEEKEY Resistance Band Set $31 | Amazon See on Amazon Made from high-quality rubber that won't snap under heavy loads, the LEEKEY resistance band set is a great way to give yourself a quality workout in the comfort of your own home. The resistance in these bands vary from 15 to 125 pounds so that people of all skill levels can benefit from them, and they're also great for stretching, assisted pull-ups, and more — in addition to resistance training.

30. A Makeup Organizer That You Can Adjust To Fit Large Spray Bottles Miserwe Makeup Organizer $18 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only does the clear design mean it looks great paired with any decor you already have in your home, but the Miserwe makeup organizer also features adjustable shelves so that it can accommodate large bottles of dry shampoo, hairspray, heat protectant, and more. The steady base ensures that your cosmetics remain securely on their shelves while you spin this organizer around, and many Amazon reviewers noted how easy it is to assemble.

31. The Neck Massager That Heats Up For Extra Relief RESTECK Neck And Back Massager $60 | Amazon See on Amazon Sometimes rolling a massage stick all over your body just doesn't cut it, so on days like that, try using the Resteck neck and back massager instead. This massager not only gives you a relaxing shiatsu massage in the comfort of your home or office, but there's even a built-in heating function to help even the most sore muscles relax. And if your back doesn't hurt, no problem — you can also use this massager on your shoulders, legs, glutes, calves, or feet.

32. A Massage Ball With Four Different Vibrating Speeds Rolling With It Vibrating Peanut $80 | Amazon See on Amazon Don't let the odd peanut shape fool you — this vibrating peanut uses high-intensity vibrations to help melt away soreness and tension, while the unusual shape allows it to target those painful trigger points in your muscles. You can use this on your legs, neck, shoulders, calves, back, and more, plus there are four different vibration speeds to choose from depending on how deep of a massage you'd like.

33. The Self-Massage Tool With Knobs That Target Trigger Points In Your Muscles Body Back Self-Massage Tool $30 | Amazon See on Amazon With 11 knobs that let you target pain in both your soft and deep muscle tissues, the Body Back self-massage tool is a great option for anyone who wants a pain-relieving massage in the comfort of their own home. This massager is made from high-density polyethylene that's BPA-free and incredibly durable, and one reviewer writes: "I’ve used this thing three to four times for the last two days as recommended in the directions and INSTANTLY MY PAIN IS GONE! I have a spring in my step that I haven’t had in a very long time! For once, I don’t feel tired, I don’t feel slight to moderate pains when picking up toys or doing any household chores. I am a changed woman!"

34. A Hair Straightener That Won't Snag On Your Hair KIPOZI Titanium Flat Iron $38 | Amazon See on Amazon This titanium flat iron delivers consistent heat throughout the plates, which helps straighten it faster and lessen heat damage. This straightener can be used on all types of hair (it can heat up from 170 all the way to 450 degrees Fahrenheit), and the automatic shut-off gives you peace of mind. It's even safe to use on slightly damp hair.

35. The Hairbrush That Detangles All Types Of Hair Framar Detangling Hair Brush $14 | Amazon See on Amazon It doesn't matter if your hair is curly, straight, thick, or if you wear a wig or extensions — the flexible bristles on the Framar detangling hair brush can gently detangle your locks with less breakage than competing brushes. Using this brush against your scalp is also a great way to encourage healthy blood circulation which, in turn, helps promote healthy hair growth — and the handle is designed to fit comfortably in your hand as you work.

36. A Screen That Prevents Hot Oil From Splattering Onto Your Skin BergKoch Splatter Screen $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Made from durable stainless steel that won't warp when faced with high temperatures, the BergKoch splatter screen is a simple way to prevent hot oil from splattering onto your skin while still allowing for steam to escape your pots and pans. Unlike other splatter screens, this one has small feet around its edges so that you can rest it on your countertop without getting it dirty, and the plastic handle is made from heat-resistant plastic so you won't have to worry about any accidental burns.

37. The Oven Mitts Made From Heat-Resistant Silicone HOMWE Oven Mitts $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Whereas traditional oven mitts are made from cotton that allows heat to leak through to your hands, the HOMWE oven mitts are made from textured, non-slip silicone that's heat-resistant up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. And if you're worried about your palms growing sweaty while you wear them, fear not — these mitts are made with a quilted cotton lining that ensures they're breathable while you wear them.

38. A Spice Organizer That Will Streamline Your Kitchen Cabinets Home Intuition Spice Shelf (2 Pack) $25 | Amazon See on Amazon If you've ever found yourself digging through cabinets trying to find that one spice bottle, then get your life a little more organized by using this spice shelf. Great for spices, medicine, jars, cans, and more, this handy shelf requires zero installation aside from popping it into your cabinet or onto your countertop, and the non-slip surface keeps your bottles safe and secure from any accidental bumps or nudges.

39. The Drawer Dividers Made From Eco-Friendly Bamboo Royal Casa Drawer Dividers (4 Pack) $28 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only are they made from 100 percent eco-friendly bamboo, but the Royal Casa drawer dividers also require zero tools to install, and the built-in tension spring keeps them firmly in place. You can use these dividers to help organize art supplies, silverware, underwear, or practically anything else that you keep in drawers, plus one Amazon reviewer noted they're so seamless that "they look like they were built into the cabinet drawer!"

40. A Kitchen Organizer You Can Use For Pans, Lids, Trays, And More Simple Houseware Cabinet Organizer (2 Pack) $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Perfect for pans, lids, cutting boards, trays, bakeware, and more, the Simple Houseware cabinet organizer is a great way to keep your kitchen looking neat and tidy from clutter. The rubber feet on this organizer prevent it from accidentally scratching any of your surfaces, and the heavy duty gauge steel construction is extremely durable, even under heavy loads. One Amazon reviewer even raved that she was able to fit "three square baking pans, six cutting boards, and nine cookie sheets" into one organizer.

41. The Mug With A Tea Infuser Built Into The Lid Sweese Tea Mug $18 | Amazon See on Amazon If you enjoy brewing your own loose leaf tea, then why not use the Sweese tea mug? Made with an infuser built into the lid, the strainer has extra-fine holes so that loose leaves don't escape into your tea, and the lid can also double as a trivet once your drink has finished steeping. Both the mug and the lid are made from chip-resistant porcelain, and the strainer is made from stainless steel that's resistant to rust.

42. A Set Of Lids Made From Antibacterial Silicone Perfect And Simple Bowl Lids (5 Pack) $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Plastic wrap and foil are wasteful options when trying to preserve your food, whereas the Perfect And Simple bowl lids are completely reusable. The silicone construction is naturally antibacterial and heat-resistant (up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit) so you can also use them as trivets for hot pans, and since they're flexible they can even provide suction against your bowls so that your meals stay fresher, for longer.

43. The Muscle Roller That's Essential For Any Post-Workout Stretching Session Kamileo Muscle Roller $18 | Amazon See on Amazon Perfect for post-workout stretching, this Kamileo muscle roller will provide immediate and long-term relief after running or lifting weights. It's designed so the gap between each individual ring won't pull at any hair, and the inner rolling tube is solid so that it won't warp under pressure over time. You can use this massage roller on your legs, torso, back, arms, and more, plus the anti-slip handle ensures that it stays safely in your grasp while you work.